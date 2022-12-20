ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

KIDO Talk Radio

8 Fun, Family Friendly Events Happening In and Around Boise On Christmas Day 2022

Thanks to a wicked winter storm, Christmas 2022 became a flightmare for many families across the Treasure Valley. At one point on Friday, Alaska Airlines canceled all of their outbound flights from Seattle and Portland as the two cities tried to recover from an ice storm that left thick sheets coating both planes and runways. Traveling by road wasn’t much better as several parts of I-84 were closed due to the storm.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Are These The Best Food Trucks In Idaho?

I remember mine, I was working for a mortgage company after high school and every morning we would have a food truck show up. Now, this was back in 2003 when I don't think food trucks had become such a craze, this was when food trucks were called "roach coaches" and any other nickname I'm sure you and your friends had for them.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Last Minute Guide To Classic Christmas Movies

Who doesn't love Christmas? If you're working in retail or deliveries, it is your Super Bowl and Olympics combined. Okay, I forgot the people who work in restaurants and airports. The zoom revolution hasn't taken the place of traveling home for the holidays. For some, Christmas can be a challenge. How do you get into the proper spirit?
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Area Workers Continue On Despite Holidays and Temperatures

For some of us, the period between Christmas and New Year is a time of taking a well-earned vacation. From courthouses to schools, entire industries shut down or take a lot of time off. Employees who have saved unused vacation days must now use or lose them. However, for others, this time of year will determine whether or not their company stays in business.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Johanna Gains Would Love this Modern Rustic Boise Home [Pics]

BOISE, IDAHO - Without even reading the description that this realtor gave, I automatically got California vibes from just looking at the pictures. Lysi Bishop with Keller Williams Realty Boise starts with "A striking fusion of worlds, Idaho’s rustic beauty and sleek contemporary lines of the California Modern are emboldened in this one-of-a-kind architectural masterpiece" and she's not wrong this stunning home is something you would expect to see along the California coast.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Top 5 Highest Rated & Reviewed Mexican Restaurants in Boise

Will the Boise area ever have enough food options? NOPE. There’s always room for more food!. The Treasure Valley has so many great restaurants, and an especially large selection of Mexican food restaurants in the area. We’ve covered the Top 10 Mexican Food Restaurants before, but we wanted to provide a more updated list for you — featuring the Top 5 Highest Rated & Reviewed Mexican Restaurants in Boise 👇
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idahoan Wins Huge Payday Ahead of $510 Million Mega Millions Drawing

If you have an old Mega Millions ticket floating around your wallet, you may want to take it out and double-check those numbers!. Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $510 million, the second-largest jackpot for the game in 2022. While no one has won the jackpot since mid-October, there have been 33 tickets worth $1 million or more sold in 18 states since then. Idaho happens to be one of those states!
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

It’s Time To Punish Idaho Drivers With Out-Of-State Plates

If there is one thing that Idaho loves, it's calling out people who aren't from Idaho. It's a tradition that is as prominent as fry sauce and it begs the question: what if Idahoans could make money by reporting people with out-of-state license plates?. How badly are "transplants" breaking the...
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Heart Warming Boise Area Santa Stories That Will Make You Smile

We're only a few days away from Santa's big run, and everyone is a kid when Santa comes to town. Whether we're kids or kids at heart, everyone has a favorite story about the big guy. The big guy is Santa, not Joe Biden. We had an opportunity to ask you to share your favorite Santa stories with us. We've selected the best of the best to share with you right before Santa loads up his sleigh.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise, ID
