Residents encouraged to watch for cold-stunned sea turtles during temperature drop
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As temperatures across the Coastal Bend lean on the colder side -- aquatic experts are encouraging residents to watch out for cold-stunned sea turtles. During extreme frigid temperatures, sea turtles are unable to regulate their body temperatures below 50 degrees. As a result, they become...
Animals are kept warm at the Texas State Aquarium during freezing weather
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Despite Friday's cold temperatures, the Texas State Aquarium was open to visitors. Some animals at the aquarium were brought inside Thursday night to get out of the hard freeze. The facility has 24 hour zoology staff on site to keep an eye on animals throughout the night as temperatures dropped.
CCFD see higher increase in fire related calls as cold weather sweeps the area
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When the weather leans more on the colder side, first responders tend to be a little busier. From downed powerlines to house fires, the Corpus Christi Fire Department is responding to weather related fired that could be avoided. "It's really just diagnosing the intensity of...
Meals on Wheels makes its way around Corpus Christi this holiday season
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Families in need this holiday season got a special treat Friday -- a home delivered meal from volunteers. 42 teams of volunteers drove around the city on different routes to bring meals to home-bound citizens. City officials said about 1,000 meals were scheduled for delivery...
Pets for Life Program get insulated dog houses ahead of freezing temperatures
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many clients for the Pets for Life Program were given insulated dog houses Thursday ahead of the freezing temperatures. Pets for Life is a program that continues to provide care for animals that have been spayed or seen at People Assisting Animal Control. PAAC President...
Corpus Christi family loses home in a house fire
"I just heard a loud boom. I opened the door and looked out and I saw the whole house in flames. As soon as I saw it, I just took off running and I was screaming for my grandparents. I was hoping they were outside, but they were inside still sleeping," said Jasmine Lopez, the granddaughter of homeowner, Daniel Pena.
Corpus Christi to open daytime warming centers Friday as it looks to expand shelters in 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi announced Tuesday it will open 14 warming centers on Friday to give people a place to keep warm during daytime hours. Temperatures could be as low as the mid to high 20s. High temperatures Friday could stay in the 30s.
Corpus Christi shelters pledge not to turn away homeless during cold snap
As residents feel the recent drop in temperatures, a large concern is the area's homeless population. Area shelters are doing everything they can to make sure they accommodate anyone who needs to get off the streets and into a warm place as those temperatures continue to drop. The arrival of...
City's Neighborhood Services helps homeless with blankets, socks
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City of Corpus Christi-run warming centers are now closed, Neighborhood Services Department officials were out and about passing out blankets to those who needed them. "We've been going out for the last three days, and, as of today, we've connected with about 60 individuals,” said...
Salvation Army, Good Sam prepare to take in homeless during freezing temperatures
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As temperatures dip below the freezing mark, several homeless shelters are preparing to house those in need. The Good Samaritan Rescue Mission is a 213 bed facility, located between Leopard and IH-37 on Nueces Bay (look for the blue roofs!). As of Thursday night, the shelter had 20 beds for women and 20 beds for men available.
CCFD, multiple units put out large grass fire on Padre Island
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Firefighters have extinguished a large grass fire on Padre Island near Commodores Drive and Aquarius Street, according to a social media post from ESD #2. Just before 9 p.m. Thursday, fire crews responded to the grass fire, which was the result of a downed power...
Power outages reported throughout Coastal Bend from Hebbronville to Beeville
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday night's night winds are partially to blame for power outages throughout the Coastal Bend, from Jim Hogg County all the way to Refugio, Bee and Aransas counties, according to the AEP-Texas outage map. The outage affecting the largest number of people as of 1:35...
Corpus Christi-Nueces Co. Health District ask residents to report at-home COVID-19 test results
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi - Nueces County Health District said there are about 400 active COVID-19 cases that have been reported to them, but they're could be more. Officials with the district said that because at-home tests are not reported to them, the full number of...
Mud bridge damage 'worse than what we thought'; could force total rebuild
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City of Corpus Christi officials said that the deterioration to the mud bridge is is in such bad shape it is requesting that TxDOT move up its biennial inspection of the bridge, which is scheduled for 2023. "The situation is a little bit worse than...
Cold weather responsible for 43 homeless deaths in the Coastal Bend this year
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Cold weather has been responsible for 43 deaths among the homeless population in the Coastal Bend. The Salvation Army's Social Services Director and President of the Homeless Issues Partnership Kyle Knuteson said that 43 represents the number of deaths officials know about. He said the...
Agua Dulce porch pirate arrested Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers in Agua Dulce have made an arrest in regards to a porch pirate that was caught on camera stealing packages. 34-year-old Mark Anthony Gonzalez was arrested Friday at a Walmart in Alice. He was taken into custody by the Alice police and Jim Wells Sheriffs.
Santa Claus, free treats and haircuts coming to Beeville Dec. 21
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Santa Claus is coming to town... Beeville, that is!. Susana Morón with St. James Church in Beeville joined us live to invite the public to Beeville's "Santa Claus is Coming to Town" event on Dec. 21.The event will feature free photos with Santa Claus, door prizes and old-fashioned goody bags for the kids in attendance.
H-E-B 'Feast of Sharing' is back in-person and will feed 10,000+ people; home delivery available for seniors, disabled
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It is a tradition going back to 1989 and this year, after COVID-19 changed the format for two years, the H-E-B Feast of Sharing will be back in-person at the American Bank Center this Friday!. Hundreds of volunteers will feed more than 10,000 people during...
Corpus Christi's first cricket field coming to Greenwood Sports Complex
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi will get its first cricket field after an agreement between the city council and the Coastal Bend Cricket Club was approved at Tuesday's council meeting. The field will be installed at the Greenwood Sports Complex at 4033 Greenwood Drive. "Expanding recreational facility offerings...
Thank you for a successful Share Your Christmas, South Texas!
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The final numbers are in, and this year's Share Your Christmas food drive was a whopper of a success!. Thanks to the generous people of South Texas, the 35th Annual Share Your Christmas campaign raised a total of $94,404.96 for the Coastal Bend Food Bank. Amazingly enough, over $17,000 worth of the campaign's total monetary donations were raised by local school-aged kids.
