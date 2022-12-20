ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIII 3News

Corpus Christi family loses home in a house fire

"I just heard a loud boom. I opened the door and looked out and I saw the whole house in flames. As soon as I saw it, I just took off running and I was screaming for my grandparents. I was hoping they were outside, but they were inside still sleeping," said Jasmine Lopez, the granddaughter of homeowner, Daniel Pena.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Agua Dulce porch pirate arrested Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers in Agua Dulce have made an arrest in regards to a porch pirate that was caught on camera stealing packages. 34-year-old Mark Anthony Gonzalez was arrested Friday at a Walmart in Alice. He was taken into custody by the Alice police and Jim Wells Sheriffs.
AGUA DULCE, TX
KIII 3News

Santa Claus, free treats and haircuts coming to Beeville Dec. 21

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Santa Claus is coming to town... Beeville, that is!. Susana Morón with St. James Church in Beeville joined us live to invite the public to Beeville's "Santa Claus is Coming to Town" event on Dec. 21.The event will feature free photos with Santa Claus, door prizes and old-fashioned goody bags for the kids in attendance.
BEEVILLE, TX
KIII 3News

Thank you for a successful Share Your Christmas, South Texas!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The final numbers are in, and this year's Share Your Christmas food drive was a whopper of a success!. Thanks to the generous people of South Texas, the 35th Annual Share Your Christmas campaign raised a total of $94,404.96 for the Coastal Bend Food Bank. Amazingly enough, over $17,000 worth of the campaign's total monetary donations were raised by local school-aged kids.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy