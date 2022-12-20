Family members reach partial settlement in Pear Street accident

A $508,000 settlement has been reached between the family members of four people killed in a 2021 accident on Pear Street and the owner of the property where they died.

Judge Kate Schaefer approved the settlement Friday between Hawk Truck Leasing and the family members. The wrongful death suit was brought by family members of Cody Grace, his children Braxtin, 2, and Anastasia Grace, 1, and their half-sister Rosalie Morse, 3. The four, along with the children’s mother, Amy Morse, who was the driver of the car, died when their vehicle overturned into a ditch that was filled with water in the 2900 block of Pear Street on property owned by Hawk Truck Leasing on April 9, 2021.