Montgomery County, VA

wfxrtv.com

Multiple fire departments battled Friday house fire in Bedford Co.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Boonsboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company joined other fire departments to respond to a house fire on Friday night. Firefighters say they were dispatched at 9:27 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23. Upon arriving they found fire coming out of a basement window and began their attack. Firefighters say they searched the area and found a cat that had exited the house.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

One person found shot at NW Roanoke apartments

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A person has been found shot in Roanoke Saturday evening at the Maple Grove Apartments (Pilot St. NW and Edgelawn Ave. NW). The injuries were non-critical, according to Roanoke Police.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Plantation Road closed due to a vehicle crash in Roanoke Co.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke County Police Department says Plantation Road between Greenwich Drive and Verndale Road is closed at this time because of a damaged power pole. According to a press release, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) closed following an accident so Appalachian Power can...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Wood-burning stove causes house fire in Botetourt Co.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Botetourt County Department of Fire and EMS says a house fire was accidentally started after a fire spread from a wood-burning stove in Buchanan. Firefighters were dispatched to Alpine Road Friday evening. They determined the fire spread from a wood-burning stove and a...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81 in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting that a tractor-trailer crash in Mongomery County is causing delays on Interstate 81. VDOT says the crash is at mile marker 110 and has the northbound left lane and left shoulder shut down. Drivers should expect...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Illuminights canceled Monday due to wind damage

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism has canceled all Illuminights activities, including the Walk of Lights Trail on Monday, December 26. The notice says wind damage forced the closure. “Our staff have begun the process of repairs, and are working to hopefully open the Walk of Lights Trail on Tuesday, December 27,” said Marketing & Administrative Coordinator Alex North.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Plantation Road reopens after single-vehicle crash

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 7:25 P.M.:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared and the road is now open. A portion of Plantation Road has reopened after a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. After the crash happened, authorities said they expected...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Roanoke City opens warming shelter

The City of Roanoke, Virginia – Government is coordinating with theCentral Church of the Brethren at 416 Church Ave. (next to swift print) for a warming shelter starting at 6:00pm – 10:00pm. Those in need of warm shelter visit by entering the side door or following the ramp to the rear entrance. In addition to the warm shelter, you can charge your devices. Lastly, there will be a service starting at 9:00pm for those who are interested in attending.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Winter storm, winds cause power outages across the Commonwealth

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Appalachian Power is warning customers across the Commonwealth to be prepared for the frigid temperatures Friday evening. Crews are trying to make sure those who don’t have power, or may lose power, have emergency plans in place. Page Weddle, the owner of Troutville Grocery...
TROUTVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Thousands still without power in southwest Virginia

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power on Friday following high winds from the winter storm. Many of those are in southwest Virginia, including Roanoke County, Franklin County and Wythe County. “We have out of town guests from South Carolina, North Carolina, we got...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Warming shelters open amid dangerously low temperatures

The dangerous temperatures have arrived and will remain at least through the holiday weekend – that’s why warming shelters across our area are preparing for visitors. The Rescue Mission of Roanoke has its white flag out, which means anyone, even those with a suspension, are welcome. “We also...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
pcpatriot.com

Local Emergency Declared Due to Weather

Due to forecasted life threatening cold temperatures with winds at 50 mph and possible power outages Pulaski County has declared a Local Emergency. Warming Shelter set up. This allows Pulaski County to take life safety precautions in order to protect the lives our citizens.
WDBJ7.com

Water main break causes road closures in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Yellow Mountain Rd SE at Welcome Valley Rd SE is closed due to a water main break, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Police say the road is iced over and unsafe for travel. The road will remain closed until it can be treated. Drivers are...
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Appalachian says power won’t be restored to parts of Lynchburg and Roanoke areas until Tuesday night

High winds have knocked out power in parts of Southwest Virginia as an Arctic cold front moves through that has dropped temperatures to near-zero in many places. You can find an interactive map of power outages across Virginia here; you can click on each county to get the specific number of people without power. You can find a more specific map of outages Appalachian Power territory here. You can also follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx. Here are updates as we receive them:
LYNCHBURG, VA
WVNS

Residents in parts of Raleigh County without power

CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) — Residents are without power after an outage at a substation according to Raleigh County Dispatch. Dispatchers said Sophia Volunteer Fire Department is on scene. Willis Avenue is closed until further notice. If you are traveling in that area, you are urged to use caution or find an alternate route.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV

