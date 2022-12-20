Read full article on original website
Yankees analyst Cameron Maybin projects surprise landing spot for Gary Sánchez
Did the New York Yankees kill the Gary Sánchez discourse by exiling him to Minnesota last year? Or did Sánchez’s own performance with the Twins cement the end of his early-career hype machine, proving once and for all that burgeoning Yankees stars really do get more attention than everyone else?
Predicting Yankees-Diamondbacks LF trade package after Ken Rosenthal update
It’s not just the New York Yankees sinking themselves in molasses as 2022 comes to a close. The trade market right now is dead as a doornail. Frozen. Stuck. It is an ex-market. According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal’s latest notes column, no trades were expected to be consummated...
There’s one way Yankees can make SF Giants’ offseason even worse
OK, so Plan A’s out the door for the San Francisco Giants. The team intended to use their economic surplus this offseason to woo Aaron Judge away from the Yankees, then planned to pivot to Carlos Correa and the shortstop market if they struck out. Or maybe they’d sign both? After all, that’s what Carlos Baerga said.
St. Louis Cardinals making same mistakes with Nolan Arenado as Rockies?
There is a familiar movie that could well be playing in the mind of Nolan Arenado as this offseason grinds along. It’s a movie that he saw play out with the Colorado Rockies and it did not have anything near a Hollywood ending for his time in Denver. And, at the moment, the sequel may not be looking much better now that he is wearing a St. Louis Cardinals uniform.
Yankees’ Clay Holmes trade just became even bigger disaster for Pirates
Even if Clay Holmes is never a sub-0.50 ERA guy ever again for the New York Yankees, that spectacular half-season of saves has already been banked, and the All-Star will be returning to the Bronx in 2023 and 2024 to chase a championship. The same cannot be said of the...
Yankees should swing trade for old enemy to fill 2023 left field vacancy
Five years and $75 million for Andrew Benintendi would’ve been a hefty price for the Yankees to pay for continuity — especially considering some remained unsure, all offseason long, about whether Benintendi wanted to be in New York. That said … who mans left field for the New...
Predicting Red Sox top prospect Marcelo Mayer’s timeline to the majors
Outlining a possible timeline for Marcelo Mayer’s Boston Red Sox debut. The Boston Red Sox have made some moves this offseason, but not all of them went over well with the fans. This free agency period has given us a good idea of top prospect Marcelo Mayer’s timeline to the Major Leagues.
Cuban World Baseball Classic entry getting significant boost
The Cuban World Baseball Classic team was hoping to be able to use major league players as part of their roster. That quest got a little easier on Saturday. According to Francys Romero, Cuban players who are United States residents are being granted a special license to join their WBC roster. Such a move would make a drastic impact upon their chances in the tournament.
