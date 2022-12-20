ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 59

CR - FOX NEWS CUT-IN

Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 24, 2022. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 24, 2022. 70-year-old woman dead in south side Indy apartment …. 70-year-old woman dead in south side Indy apartment fire. Police respond to shooting incident at the Greenwood …. Police respond to shooting incident...
GREENWOOD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Bodycam footage shows Indy police officers in shootout with murder suspect

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released body camera footage from a September incident where a murder suspect was shot by an officer. The incident occurred on Sept. 16 just three hours after IMPD officers responded to a homicide. According to IMPD, officers were dispatched around 7:20...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WOWK 13 News

Ohio Amber Alert: Suspect spat on deputy during arrest, report says

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WCMH) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana on Friday filed a new charge against Nalah Jackson — accused of abducting two five-month-old twins in Columbus — stacked onto the other charges she already faces. Jackson, 24, received a felony battery by bodily waste against a public safety officer charge for spitting […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHEC TV-10

Police locate 2nd missing Ohio infant; suspect arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police officers in Indianapolis found the second of two missing 5-month-old twins in an abandoned car that had been stolen three days earlier in Columbus, Ohio, authorities said. The infant was found Thursday evening, hours after police arrested Nalah Tamiko Jackson, 24, on kidnapping charges,...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

Woman accused of kidnapping 5-month-old twins charged in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The woman accused of stealing a car and twin 5-month-old boys in Columbus earlier this week is now facing charges in two states. Nalah Jackson, 24, was taken into custody in Indianapolis Thursday afternoon. Marion Superior Court records show that Jackson has been charged with battery of bodily waste. Online court records indicted that the victim of the act was a public safety officer.
COLUMBUS, OH
WISH-TV

Baby at center of Amber Alert found in car after 2 days; mother arrested

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Richard El and Shawn Anderson, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, spend Thursday looking for a stolen black 2010 Honda Accord driven by Nalah Jackson. Police believed that 5-month-old Kason Thomass was in the back seat of the car. Investigators say that Jackson stole the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Muncie women struck and killed by vehicle

MUNCIE, Ind. — A 55-year-old Muncie woman was struck and killed by a vehicle on Thursday evening, the Delaware County Coroner’s Officer said. The coroner said the incident occurred at around 5:50 p.m. near Madison and Second streets. The pedestrian — identified as Tina Gregory — was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s office […]
MUNCIE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Police respond to shooting incident at the Greenwood Park Mall

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police in Johnson County are investigating a shooting incident at the Greenwood Park Mall. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, no injuries were reported from the shooting. However, Greenwood police said one person injured their knee while running away from the scene. Greenwood Assistant Police Chief Matthew Fillenwarth said the shooting […]
GREENWOOD, IN
Fox 59

70-year-old woman dead in south side Indy apartment fire

70-year-old woman dead in south side Indy apartment …. 70-year-old woman dead in south side Indy apartment fire. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 24, 2022. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 24, 2022. CR – FOX NEWS CUT-IN FOX59 News Update. CUT IN. Tips lead Indy...
GREENWOOD, IN
readthereporter.com

HELP FIND DONALD MILLER

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of an Avon man with ties to Hamilton County. Donald K. Miller, 56, Avon was reported missing last Thursday. Miller was last known to be driving a black Jeep Wrangler Rubicon similar to the one pictured. The car had a...
AVON, IN
truecrimedaily

Ind. man accused of shooting, partially dismembering his father because he thought he was a robot

MITCHELL, Ind. (TCD) -- A 53-year-old man faces 10 charges after he allegedly fatally shot and dismembered his father and left the body on a lawn. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 6:05 p.m., Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call to conduct a welfare check on 73-year-old Rodney Hays, who lived on the 500 block of Easy Street. When deputies arrived, they reportedly found Shawn Hays "hastily attempting to exit the property in a silver Chevrolet pickup."
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
93.1 WZAK

Indy Twins That Found Missing Ohio Twin Tells Their Story

God moves in mysterious ways, just like miracles. An Ohio mother went to pickup a Doordash order at a Columbus Pizza shop, just before 10:00pm on Monday, leaving her twin 5 month year old’s in a car seat while she ran inside to grab the order. When the woman turned around, that quick her black Honda Accord, was gone, along with her twin babies. One of the babies was found some hours later in a car seat in a parking lot at Dayton International Airport. But his twin brother was still missing as well as the person of interest has been named Nalah Jackson.
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX59

Indianapolis man sentenced on federal drug, gun charges

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and illegal possession of a firearm. Court records show IMPD executed a search warrant at the residence of John McDonough on April 7, 2021 during a narcotics and firearms investigation. Officers found methamphetamine, fentanyl, and a firearm in […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Bloomington woman gets federal prison time for making false statements to buy firearm on behalf of convicted felon

INDIANAPOLIS — A Bloomington woman was sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to making false statement in connection with the purchase of a firearm. Court documents state Ariel Campbell, 28, bought an AR-style pistol with a high-capacity magazine from a federally licensed firearms dealer in Bloomington on Feb. 26, 2021. Campbell acted as if […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy