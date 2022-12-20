ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

New York Post

I made epic mistake printing my family Christmas cards — now I’m stuck with 90

He’s dreaming of a pearly white Christmas. A California man’s Christmas plans went hilariously awry after he accidentally printed his neighbor’s dental X-rays on 90 X-mas cards. Photos of the acci-dental Yuletide photos are currently boasting over 121,000 likes and myriad facepalms on Twitter. “Selected the wrong photo from my camera roll so now I have 90 of these,” the photographic gaffer, named Dan White, 33, posted on Twitter, along with graphic X-ray photos of teeth. If that wasn’t ludicrous enough, the Los Angeles-based writer had emblazoned the note with “Merry Christmas: The Whites,” inadvertently creating a hilarious double entendre. According...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

I went viral with my Grinch-inspired braids — ‘This is art’

Even the Grinch would smile at this look. Braider, wigmaker and TikToker Shana Everson shared her nearly-floor-length, colorful, Grinch-inspired knotless box braids on the social media platform just in time for the holidays. The Syracuse resident somehow managed to work in a green glaring Grinch face around her shoulder region — complete with red lights for eyes. A red, white and green pattern followed down her back. Everson told “Good Morning America” the style took her three days to complete. “I try to be original and think outside the box, so over the summer I came up with the idea to do NBA/NFL...
SYRACUSE, NY
buzzfeednews.com

Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”

Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
OK! Magazine

Jenna Ortega Sparks Backlash After Admitting She Filmed Dance Scene From Netflix's 'Wednesday' While Exhibiting COVID-19 Symptoms

While Jenna Ortega was filming Netflix's hit show Wednesday, she came to set while she wasn't feeling well, which didn't sit well with others. In an interview, the 20-year-old star revealed her iconic dance was "her first day with COVID so it was awful to film." "I woke up and – it’s weird, I never get sick and when I do it’s not very bad – I had the body aches. I felt like I’d been hit by a car and that a little goblin had been let loose in my throat and was scratching the walls of my esophagus,"...
Tyla

People are just realising what the red Christmas light is actually for

We learn so much from TikTok, and thanks to one user, we now know the function of those 'spare' red bulbs that are sometimes found in packs of string lights. TikToker @viznelly took to the video-sharing platform to demonstrate exactly what they do - and our minds are blown. You...
pethelpful.com

Parrot Throws Toddler-Style Tantrum Upon Realizing He's Out of Snacks

There's nothing like relaxing and enjoying your favorite snack, and everyone knows the pain of being out of your favorite snack and wanting more. Just ask any toddler with an empty bag of Goldfish crackers. Well, pets are a lot like people, and they feel that running-out-of-snack disappointment like the rest of us. Just ask this hungry parrot who gets big mad when he's done with snack time.
The Hill

What’s the most hated Christmas song?

(NEXSTAR) — Whether or not you want to hear it, you’ll be hearing it all December long: Christmas music. Are you walking in a winter wonderland yet?. Each year, discourse over which Christmas songs are “good,” “bad” and “problematic” begins again. This time last year, YouGov surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults to find out: which Christmas songs do you like or dislike?
New York Post

People shocked to discover what nutcrackers are actually for

Nutcrackers have become a staple part of Christmas decor — but their actual purpose has been a shock to some. Turns out, the true function of nutcrackers lies within its name. People have taken to social media to express their surprise after discovering nutcrackers are actually used to crack nuts. It may seem obvious given the name of the figurine, but it seems to have gone right over so many people’s heads. “‘You’re telling me that nutcrackers can actually crack nuts?’ -Me, Thanksgiving 2022,” one person tweeted. “Oomf genuinely didn’t know that nutcrackers crack nuts I’m sobbing rn,” another said. “Nutcrackers are actually used to crack...
New York Post

Mom influencer slammed after revealing her ‘disgusting’ house on TikTok

News flash: You can have a messy house and still be a good parent. Crazy, we know But according to one viral TikTok video this week, not everyone’s on board with this idea. In a clip that’s divided ‘MomTok’, an influencer divided opinion by giving a tour of her house in disarray. ‘Your room is a reflection of your mind’ Mom of two Taylor Paul shared the controversial clip that now has 18.2 million views and 20k likes.  She is typically known for her aspirational parenting content on Instagram – think matching family outfits, a pristine house and holidays involving luxury resorts and private jets. But her TikTok is a lot less aesthetically pleasing,...
People

People

