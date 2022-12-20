Read full article on original website
Birmingham man killed neighbour in violent stab fight
A man has been found guilty of killing his neighbour in a violent stab fight. Tamari Greaves, 21, from Birmingham was found guilty of manslaughter at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday. Stephen McCarron died from multiple slash and stab wounds in Bigwood Drive, Bartley Green, Birmingham, on 11 March. Following...
Woman forced onto glass during Bristol assault
A woman was forced to the ground onto some broken glass by a man during an assault in Bristol. The assault took place on Pro-Cathedral Lane, which leads towards Park Place, at 02:20 GMT on Saturday, 26 November. An unknown man approached the woman and grabbed her shoulders, forcing her...
Zara Aleena: Family members 'completely destroyed' by murder
Close relatives of Zara Aleena have been "completely destroyed" by her murder, her aunt has said. Six months after the law graduate's death in east London, Farah Naz said they "don't feel well, physically, emotionally" and were "constantly tormented" by thoughts of how she died. Ms Naz also said "we...
Man who carried out violent attack in Norwich found guilty of murder
A man convicted of murdering a friend had attacked him so violently police initially thought he had been shot. Mark Franklin, 58, was discovered at an address in Appleyard Crescent, Norwich, at about 21:30 BST on 29 April. Police said they thought the injuries to top of his head had...
Hull men in court after boat seized in cannabis inquiry
Two men have appeared in court charged with drugs offences after a police inquiry into suspected organised crime saw a boat seized in Hull. About £51,000 in cash was found in the £140,000 vessel, which was seized at Hull Marina, according to police. At Hull Magistrates' Court, Ervis...
Paris shooting: Suspect admits 'pathological' hatred of migrants
The man accused of a deadly attack against the Kurdish community in Paris has admitted to a "pathological" hatred of migrants, French prosecutors say. The 69-year-old told investigators he had planned to kill "non-European foreigners" as he embarked on his shooting spree on Friday, they say. The suspect was placed...
Wallasey pub shooting: Woman fatally shot was not targeted - police
Police hunting a gunman after a 26-year-old woman died and four were injured in a pub shooting in Merseyside on Christmas Eve have appealed for help over her "callous" murder. Merseyside Police said it did not believe the victim, who was out with her sister and friends, was targeted. Police...
Ministry of Justice: Apology as victim's details sent to stalker
An investigation has been launched after justice officials shared intimate details about a victim with her jailed stalker. In 2019 Rhianon Bragg was held hostage at gunpoint by her ex-partner Gareth Wyn Jones at her home in north Wales. He was jailed for four-and-a-half years in 2020, and will have...
Man jailed for Coventry city centre machete attack
A man was left with serious injuries to his arm, hand and leg after being attacked by a man with a machete in an unproved attack in a city centre. Daniel John-Forbes, 18, approached a group of people at Broadgate, Coventry, before pulling a machete out of his trousers and attacking one of them.
US trio face extradition over alleged child kidnap plot
Three Americans facing trial over a kidnap and murder plot have lost their latest attempt to avoid extradition from Scotland. The US authorities say Valerie Hayes, Gary Reburn and Jennifer Amnott conspired to abduct five children and kill their parents in Dayton, Virginia. The plot was foiled in 2018 and...
Ex-photographer admits voyeurism offences against 35 women
An ex-photographer who installed hidden cameras to watch women in private has admitted five voyeurism offences connected to 35 women. David Glover, 48, of Edelweiss View, Tallington, Lincolnshire, is said to have installed the equipment to watch women, without their consent, for sexual gratification. The charges relate to incidents between...
Richhill cash machine theft took less than 60 seconds, court hears
The theft of a cash machine worth £10,000 from a County Armagh filling station took less than 60 seconds, a court has been told. Sean Paul Donnelly, 22, of Navan Street in Armagh city, appeared at Newry Magistrates' Court on Friday. He faced charges including theft, arson and criminal...
Andre Foster death: Murder arrest after man stabbed in Kilburn flat
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing at a flat in north-west London. Andre Foster - also known as Andre Jacks - was found injured at Gable Lodge in Mowbray Road, Kilburn, just before 10:00 GMT on Tuesday and pronounced dead at the scene.
Racist abuse will not deter Muslim Hikers' Christmas walk
A Muslim hiking group founder says past racist abuse will not deter a festive trek up one of the UK's most popular peaks. About 200 walkers are to tackle a 7-mile (11.3km) loop around Mam Tor in the Peak District on Christmas Day. Pictures of last year's 25 December event...
