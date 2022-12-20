ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charter Township Of Clinton, MI

Detroit News

Gov. Whitmer grants 22 clemency requests, including first pardons

A woman who completed time for non-violent offenses while she was a victim of human trafficking is among four people pardoned by the Michigan Gov. Whitmer, marking the first time the newly re-elected Democrat has set aside a conviction. On Friday afternoon, Whitmer announced she granted 22 requests for clemency,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

New: Nessel says she’ll appeal Line 5 shutdown case in bid to move it back to state court

It has now been more than three months since any new documents have been filed in Nessel v. Enbridge, the 2019 lawsuit that is seen by many as the state’s last hope to shut down the nearly 70-year-old oil pipeline that lies beneath the Mackinac Straits after other suits have failed. That may soon change, […] The post New: Nessel says she’ll appeal Line 5 shutdown case in bid to move it back to state court appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Jan. 6 committee releases testimony of Ryan Kelley, two fake Michigan electors

The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol released 34 transcripts this week that they compiled throughout their investigation, including interviews with three Michigan Republican leaders tied to former President Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election.  The committee released transcripts of testimony from Ryan Kelley, former GOP […] The post Jan. 6 committee releases testimony of Ryan Kelley, two fake Michigan electors  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
NJ.com

Dominican or not, this prosecutor must go | Editorial

A newly-formed Dominican political group is now coming to the defense of a prosecutor re-nominated by Gov. Phil Murphy, as the demands grow louder for her to step down. “We see that as an attack on our community because she’s the only representative we have,” said Miguel Diaz, one of the group’s founders, of Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes, who is Dominican.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
Detroit News

Under oath, Ryan Kelley refused to identify himself in Jan. 6 videos

Lansing — Ryan Kelley, a former candidate for Michigan governor, repeatedly declined under oath to identify himself in videos from the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a newly released transcript of his interview with investigators for a U.S. House committee. Kelley, who came...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Kidnap plotter’s mom: He doesn’t deserve life in prison

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Hundreds and hundreds of documents are on file in the federal case against Adam Fox, convicted as a leader in the foiled plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The latest, filed on Thursday, just days before his sentencing, is a letter from Fox’s mom....
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan prisons navigate holiday visits during flu and COVID-19 outbreaks

Influenza cases and COVID-19 positivity rates are on the rise in Michigan and the Michigan Department of Corrections is attempting to strike a balance between managing illnesses and allowing holiday visitors. The Macomb Correctional Facility in Lenox Township, which went under quarantine Dec. 13 due to a flu outbreak, is...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Finley: Maddock nails it on GOP failure

Who knew Meshawn Maddock was such a brilliant political analyst? The Michigan Republican Party co-chair offered her assessment of what went wrong for the state GOP in the midterm elections, and she hit that nail dead solid on the head. Her conclusion, as expressed in a recent strategy meeting with...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tracy Stengel

Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving Homicides

Dee Ann Warner was reported missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan home on April 25, 2021, the day after she had planned to tell her husband she wanted a divorce. Almost a year later, in March 2022, Dee’s family was losing faith in the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office. That’s when they asked Billy Little, Jr. for help, after seeing the nationally-recognized investigative attorney on the TV show, 48 Hours. Little agreed to help the family and work pro bono.
TECUMSEH, MI
Detroit News

Hazardous conditions, crashes spark road closures in west Michigan

Frigid temperatures and whirling snow are creating treacherous roads throughout the state Friday, including several highways that closed Friday in Allegan County on the west side of the state. There were no reported serious injuries. Around noon, M-40 between Hamilton and Holland was closed because of four jack-knifed semi-trailer trucks,...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Oakland County woman wins $4 million running errand for husband

An Oakland County woman is glad her husband asked her to go to the grocery store the day before Thanksgiving because she picked something up besides a turkey — and it will probably change her life. The woman, 49, also purchased a VIP Millions instant Michigan Lottery ticket for $30 at the Kroger located at 1237 North Coolidge Highway in Troy and won $4 million, according to the Michigan Lottery. ...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

