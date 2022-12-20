Read full article on original website
nodq.com
WWE announces that Dominik Mysterio was “arrested” by police
On Thanksgiving night, WWE published a video of Dominik and Rhea Ripley “invading” Rey’s house. Dominik ended up attacking his father and targeting Rey’s injured leg that was in a walking boot. WWE produced a similar angle for Christmas Eve. Dominik and Rhea went to Rey’s...
After Rumors About Tony DiNozzo's NCIS Return Swirled, Michael Weatherly Fed Right Into Them
NCIS vet Michael Weatherly is no doubt aware that fans would love to see him return as DiNozzo, and he's apparently ready for it.
Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia, 5, Is a Budding Soccer Star in New Photos: 'Beast Mode'
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's 5-year-old daughter is showing her passion for soccer in an adorable new Instagram post Olympia Ohanian is taking her soccer skills to the next level. The 5-year-old daughter of tennis icon Serena Williams and tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian proudly stands with one foot on top of a soccer ball and flexes her muscles in an adorable set of pictures posted on Olympia's parents-run Instagram page on Monday. In the snaps, Olympia wears an Angel City Football Club uniform, matching black knee-high socks, and bright-yellow Nike soccer cleats. The second image shows Olympia...
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley Says ‘Christmas Is Cancelled’ After Dominik Mysterio’s Arrest
Dominik Mysterio did the unthinkable and turned heel by attacking Edge and then his father Rey Mysterio, shocking everyone in attendance at Clash At The Castle. He even attacked his father on Thanksgiving after that. Mysterio and Rhea Ripley decided to crash Rey Mysterio’s place on Christmas Eve, but it did not go the way they planned this time, as Dominik was arrested. Rhea Ripley has finally reacted to the incident, and she is not happy about this.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Believes They Are ‘The Other Head Of The Table’ Next To Roman Reigns
A former WWE star believes they are “the other Head of the Table” next to Roman Reigns. Afa Anoa’i Jr. is a member of the legendary Anoa’i family, which includes The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Michael Strahan of “Good Morning America”?
Michael Strahan has been a co-host on Good Morning America on ABC since he retired from the NFL. However, he has been MIA from the show for the past few days. Due to this, fans are wondering what happened to Michael Strahan and where he is. Strahan has also dropped some surprising career information in the midst of this. Read on to know more.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Holds Daughters in ‘Milestone’ Moment of Support for Wife Lauren Hashian
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is the ultimate girl dad to three daughters, and he’s showing them firsthand how a man should show up, support women, and love other people. In the latest example of this, he literally lifts his daughters up in a “milestone” moment watching his wife Lauren Hashian sing the national anthem before the LA Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks football game yesterday. The video — and caption from the loving dad — will move you to tears.
wrestlingrumors.net
LOOK: 61 Year Old WWE Hall Of Famer Undergoes Major Surgery
That should help. Wrestlers work very hard in the ring to entertain the fans and put in quite a bit of physical efforts. There is almost no way to guarantee that a wrestler is going to stay completely healthy in any given match, but almost every wrestler has several built up health issues when their career is over. Thankfully there are ways to fix those situations, and now a WWE legend has done just that.
LOOK: ‘NCIS’ Alum Emily Wickersham Is Nearly Unrecognizable After Major Transformation
Longtime NCIS fans will remember Emily Wickersham for her portrayal of Agent Eleanor “Ellie” Bishop on the show. Some might even remember her blonde looks as well. But it apparently was time for a change and Wickersham was up for the task. As you can see below, the blonde is now a brunette. We don’t know why she changed her hairstyle but commenters were approving of the new look.
Popculture
Chris Pratt Gets Stung in the Eye by a Bee
Chris Pratt may have no problem fighting off intergalactic villains and dinosaurs alike, but the actor may have found his match when it comes to a hive of bees. The Guardians of the Galaxy star, 43, took to Instagram Thursday to reveal he had found himself on the wrong side of a bee's stinger in a hilarious video.
bodyslam.net
WATCH: Ronda Rousey And Shayna Baszler React To Raquel’s Victory
Ronda and Shayna aren’t happy. WWE Digital caught up sigh Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler following Shayna’s loss to Raquel on SmackDown. Ronda blamed the ref’s fast count for her victory before Shayna nudged in and said Raquel is going to look real stupid with her one good arm shoved up her… yeah. You can see the reaction below.
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Told Former WWE Star He Reminded Him Of The Rock
The Rock is without a doubt one of the biggest names in the history of the professional wrestling business and he was involved in some legendary feuds during his run with WWE. Triple H was one of The Rock’s biggest rivals and they clashed on many occasions. Former WWE...
stillrealtous.com
Top WWE Star Likely Re-Signing With The Company
WWE has a number of top stars that the company can count on and Kevin Owens has been featured pretty consistently ever since he arrived on the main roster in 2015. KO has captured the Universal Championship, main evented WresteMania, and feuded with some of the biggest names in the business. Owens has managed to accomplish a lot over the last few years and it doesn’t sound like he plans on slowing down.
ComicBook
Vince McMahon Makes Surprising Appearance on WWE SmackDown
Tonight's WWE SmackDown was relatively stacked, with a Tag Team Championships match and a Gauntlet match to decide Ronda Rousey's next opponent included in its lineup. It also set about building to the anticpated battle between the teams of Kevin Owens and John Cena vs Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, and as part of that build, WWE aired a Cena-focused promo video that showcased his career in the ring and outside of it. That video also featured the first appearance of Vince McMahon on FOX's SmackDown in a while, and fans were surprised to see his inclusion, even if it was just in a video package (via Xylot Themes).
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Was Told To Lose Weight Before They Could Join The Company
WWE has released a number of Superstars over the last few years and one of those Superstars happened to be Athena, formerly known as Ember Moon. Athena went on to join All Elite Wrestling and she recently captured championship gold when she became the ROH Women’s Champion at Final Battle.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: Miracle on 34th Street Fight, Gauntlet Match, More
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX was taped last Friday from the the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL due to the Christmas Week holiday. You can click here for full spoiler for the show, but we will still have full coverage of tonight’s broadcast at 8pm ET. SmackDown will...
VIDEO: Rhea Ripley & Dominik confront Rey Mysterio in WWE Christmas Eve angle
Dominik was eventually arrested in an angle that aired on WWE social media.
wrestlinginc.com
Solo Sikoa Reveals Who Pitched Recent Tribute To Former WWE Star
Solo Sikoa recently paid tribute to a fallen family member, just one day removed from the 13th anniversary of his death. On December 4, 2009, former WWE Intercontinental Champion Umaga passed away from a heart attack. It was a heartbreaking loss for the Anoaʻi family. On the December 5 episode of "Raw," Umaga's nephew Solo Sikoa honored his late uncle by performing his finishing move, the Samoan Spike, on Matt Riddle. The attack followed The Usos' victory over Riddle and Kevin Owens.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Sasha Banks Potentially Working For AEW
Sasha Banks is one of professional wrestling's hottest commodities right now. Upon reports of Banks' exit from WWE, the multi-time Women's Champion has attracted much attention, as her wrestling bookings are said to open back up on January 1, 2023. While she's reportedly locked in for a series of appearances with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, another exciting possibility has emerged as well.
tjrwrestling.net
Triple H Threatened To Fire WWE Hall Of Famer
A new report has explained why Triple H threatened to fire a WWE Hall of Famer and who was behind bringing the issue at hand to The Game’s desk. Recently, D-Von Dudley was scheduled to appear at Tribute to the Extreme, an ECW revival event in Philadelphia. However, he didn’t make the show after WWE pulled the booking, with Triple H apparently threatening to fire D-Von from his role as an agent in the company if he attended.
