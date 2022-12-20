The Best Canadian Songs of 2022

Read full article on original website
Complex
Best British Rappers Of 2022 (Ranked)
Here at Complex, we wanted to acknowledge and honour the achievements of UK rappers this past year by compiling a list of the 10 best!. To help us with this difficult task, we brought in some top industry experts and insiders, including Complex UK’s Editor-In-Chief, Joseph ‘JP’ Patterson, super-producer M1OnTheBeat, Capital Xtra’s Robert Bruce, Block Report’s Flashy Sillah, and music critic Mimi The Music Blogger.
Complex
Are These the First Adidas Yeezys Releasing Without Ye?
It was only a few weeks ago that Adidas confirmed its plans to still use Yeezy designs as early as 2023 and now, we’re possibly learning about the first Yeezy releases without Ye’s branding. Adidas CFO Harm Ohlmeyer confirmed in the Q3 2022 earnings call last month that...
Complex
Complex Volume 002 Presents the Ultimate At Home Playlist
They say home is where the heart is, but sometimes it’s also where the playlist sounds best. The new WFH lifestyle has made the at-home playlist that much more important. From waking up in the morning to getting into the groove of the day and slowly winding down with the sun, playlists help us get through even the longest of Mondays. With Complex’s latest Volume centered around the concept of home, the content team tried to distill the different moments of your average day into a song. Whether you wake up to The Internet’s “It Gets Better (With Time)” or Jhené Aiko’s “Bed Peace,” and go to sleep to Brent Faiyaz’s “Role Model” or Wizkid and Tems’ “Essence,” we tried to give every moment of your day a unique sound.
Complex
Pusha-T and DJ Drama Teaming Up For ‘Gangsta Grillz’ Mixtape in 2023
Fresh off dropping his latest full-length offering It’s Almost Dry, which was ranked No. 3 on Complex’s Best Albums of 2022, Pusha-T is gearing up to drop another tape soon. The GOOD Music rapper revealed in a recent conversation with Rap Radar’s B. Dot on Twitter Spaces that...
'Avatar' sequel sails to 2nd week atop the box office
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Avatar: The Way of Water” sailed to the top of the box office in its second weekend, bringing in what studios estimate Sunday will be a strong $56 million in North America — a sign that the sequel may stay afloat into the new year and approach the massive expectations that met its release. James Cameron’s digital extravaganza for 20th Century Studios has made $253.7 million domestically in its first 10 days of release, compared to $212.7 million in the same stretch for 2009′s first “Avatar,” which would go on to become the highest-grossing film of all time. While Cameron’s films like the “Avatar” original and “Titanic” tend to have serious legs at the box office, sequels tend to open big and decline quickly, complicating guesses on where the film will end up. Its second-weekend drop-off from the $134 million it made in its first was not precipitous, given the way blockbusters open. “This is James Cameron’s first $100 million opener,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore “For this movie to have opened that big and only dropped 58%, it shows it has staying power.”
Complex
UK Streetwear Label PICANTE Launches Spicy Margarita Drink
Inspired by the much-loved Tommy’s Margarita, or “Picante de la casa”, London-based streetwear imprint PICANTE has now unveiled its very own take on the fresh, zingy cocktail. Created by Chris Ojeda at Soho House in West Hollywood, the picante and its reposado tequila base originally found fame...
Complex
Bad Bunny and Ñengo Flow Drop Music Video for New Track ‘Gato de Noche’
Bad Bunny would be remiss to close out 2022 without leaving his fans with something to hold on to. That thing is “Gato de Noche” his newest collaboration with rapper Ñengo Flow; and it is available now. The song features Ñengo Flow’s signature cadence and delivery with...
Complex
Rolling Loud Says Salt Bae Is Banned From 2023 Los Angeles Festival Following World Cup Antics
Salt Bae can add Rolling Loud to the list of events he’s been banned from after the viral celebrity crashed Argentina’s World Cup celebration. Granted, Rolling Loud is likely joking and using the viral moment for promotion, the music festival took to Twitter on Thursday to announce plans to ban Salt Bae from attending its Los Angeles festival in March.
Complex
How Christina Roki is Owning Her Ridges One Chrome Wrap at a Time
Head-turning cars are Christina Roki’s specialty. With the craziest chrome wraps and customizations we’ve ever seen, she is on a mission to create one awesome car after another. In a classic entrepreneurial fashion, she bought her first car in college with scholarship money and immediately started posting the restoration process online. Her personality is inspiring and motivating, and when she sat down with Complex to talk about her journey, we could feel the drive that she has inside. Christina Owns Her Ridges by creating opportunities for herself to take over the car industry one step at a time. If you’re wondering, Own Your Ridges means owning what makes you, you. And in It’s easy for Ruffles to notice individuals like this who have a positive message to spread across their platforms. Her crazy cars are just one aspect of her upwards and onward attitude that is elevating women in her industry and making cars seem that much more accessible.
Complex
Netflix Is Looking to Stop Password Sharing Among Family Members
Netflix is making a modification to its subscriptions that might leave customers unhappy. The Wall Street Journal reports that the streaming service is looking to stop password sharing early next year, in an effort to boost subscriber numbers which have dwindled. This new method could help the platform earn an estimated $721 million in revenue, a number that comes from customer surveys, where subscribers said they would pay more so family members could stay signed in.
