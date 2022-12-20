Hertford to use part of $725K grant prepping for ferry project

The town of Hertford will use part of a $725,000 state grant preparing for the start of the Harbor Towns ferry project.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced last week that Hertford is among the 42 local governments statewide set to receive a total of $19.76 million in grants during the second round of funding from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan signed by President Biden last year.

Hertford will use its $725,000 grant for several projects, interim Town Manager Janice Cole said last week. One project will allow Hertford to connect its downtown with its public docking area, she said.

“The docks will be upgraded, a pavilion will be constructed and the sidewalks will be upgraded,” Cole said in an email.

She said the infrastructure improvements are designed to prepare Hertford for the arrival of the Harbor Towns ferry vessels and dinner boat “which are anticipated to be ready in the spring.”

According to Cole, the town’s Rural Transformation grant will also be used to make improvements at the intersection of Grubb and Church streets in the downtown.

“This is another step toward fulfillment of the Hertford Community & Riverfront Plan and our partnership with Allison Platt of Regeneration by Design continues in this endeavor,” Cole said.

Area officials announced last week that Harbor Towns Inc. is close to finalizing a contract to purchase the 85-foot Anticipation V dinner-excursion boat from a seller in Maryland.

The Anticipation V can accommodate between 80 and just over 100 passengers depending on seating, said Peter Thomson of Harbor Towns, Inc. Harbor Towns hopes to take possession of the boat in January, he said.

The Anticipation V will be used at events in the region and would be available for charter, Thomson said.

“We think we have agreed on a price and we have given them a contract,” he said. “We are waiting for them to return the contract. If they return the contract that we firmly believe they will do, we will take possession of the boat in early January.”

The Anticipation V, which will be based in Edenton, will undergo some “minor modifications and beautifying” before being placed into service, Thomson said.

“They, by far, have the best docking system of any of the towns,” Thomson said, referring to Edenton.

The second phase of the project is the addition of two smaller and faster 32-passenger ferry boats that would provide service on a route that includes trips to Elizabeth City, Hertford, Edenton, Plymouth, Manteo and Columbia. The two ferries — both 45 feet long and 16 feet wide — will also be used at special events. Both vessels are expected to cost around $1 million each.

Money to purchase the three vessels came from a $5 million state appropriation secured by state Rep. Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan, in the current state budget.

Harbor Towns Inc., a regional private nonprofit, will own and manage the ferry system. The Harbor Town project is a private-public partnership with the public part meaning essentially the docks which are owned by the participating municipalities.

Thomson said the Anticipation V is perfect for the region’s waterways that flow into the Albemarle Sound. He said the vessel could be a dinner boat for 80 people, a party boat for 100 people or a dance boat for a little more than 100 people.

“Strikingly for us, it’s under a 5-foot draft,” Thomson said. “The waters in and around the Albemarle Sound are naturally shallow. So, that was important to us.’’

The Anticipation V and the two passenger boats will be used at events in the towns affiliated with the Harbor Town project. The two passenger boats will also offer scheduled excursions and runs between the towns.

“We are working with the tourism directors in each of the towns to set the dates in those towns,” Thomson said. “We will work with the tourism directors to see how the boats can help the event. For instance, for the Potato Festival (in Elizabeth City, for example), we probably wouldn’t do a full dinner cruise but we might well use one of our fast ferries to just do 30-minutes cruises of the Pasquotank River.’’

The two passenger ferries are aluminum Catamarans with a foil, or little wing, between the two hulls.

“It lifts up out of the water over the chop” of the water, Thomson said. “We needed something that is powerful, fast and comfortable to be able to get over the chop of the Albemarle (Sound).”

Grants from the second round of Rural Transformation funding were awarded in one of four categories: revitalizing downtown districts, resilient neighborhoods, community enhancement for economic growth and rural community capacity building. Hertford’s grant was awarded in the revitalizing downtown district category. Other cities and counties in region receiving funds in the category included the city of Elizabeth City, which will get $641,000; the town of Plymouth, which will get $725,000; and Bertie County, which will get $200,000.

Staff Writer Paul Nielson’s reporting contributed to this report.