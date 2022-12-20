Read full article on original website
Related
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 during the holidays
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you live in Chicago, you might want to check your bank statement to see if you got some money from the state of Illinois. You probably have got the money and not noticed it. It's not a ton of money, but it's still a payment up to $400.
Check Your Tickets: 4 Jackpot-Winning Lottery Tickets Worth Between $1 M and $50,000 Sold in Illinois
Christmas just got much, much merrier for four lucky Illinois Lottery players. Four winning Illinois lottery tickets worth between $1 million and $50,000 were sold late last week in different locations across the state as well as online, on the Illinois Lottery website, officials said. According to the Illinois Lottery,...
Illinois Business Journal
Gov. Pritzker signs Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act Amendment
Solidifying Illinois’ position as a leader in the emerging electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing industry, Governor JB Pritzker signed an amendment on Dec. 21, 2022, to the Reimagining Electric Vehicles in Illinois Act into law, further incentivizing EV production across the state. “Here in Illinois, we are leading the electric...
6 Perfect Last Minute Gifts For People Who Love Illinois
If you have a friend of family member who loves Illinois, there are so many wonderful gifts you can get them! I'm here to save Christmas for you procrastinators. I'm typically a last minute gift-giver... I have yet to finish my holiday shopping and it's almost Christmas. Better later than never - am I right?
When People Move From Illinois, Here’s Where They’re Going
We've been hearing for years about how Illinois has been hemorrhaging so many residents that we lead the entire Midwest in "outbound migration," and are one of the top three states in the entire country when it comes to population loss. There's really no disputing the numbers, but like me,...
Horrifying Illinois: How Starved Rock State Park Got Its Name
When you've lived in a state for your entire life, it's sometimes jarring to find out something about its history that you had absolutely no idea about. My family and I had been discussing cool spots for day trips here in Illinois, rather than taking a week to vacation in just one spot. There's certainly no shortage of must-see attractions, and I was taking my time checking out a few different possibilities when I stumbled upon some information that was pretty shocking to me.
Illinois homeowners and renters can still qualify for stimulus money
fan of money in handPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you’re a homeowner or renter in Illinois, here is some good news. You might be eligible to receive thousands of dollars to pay your mortgage or rent. This money is part of the stimulus funds that was put into place during the pandemic. Here is more information about the programs available in Illinois.
Ten new laws going into effect in Illinois in 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — At the start of the new year, 195 laws go into effect, changing everything from reforming the criminal justice system to who can be a substitute teacher. Here are some of these laws. Minimum Wage Increase The standard minimum wage for an Illinois worker is $13 per hour, starting Jan. 2023. The […]
Golf.com
The 15 best golf courses in Illinois (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Illinois. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Illinois. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
5 of the Most Scariest and Dangerous Animals to Avoid in Illinois
Whatever you do, if you come across any of these animals that call Illinois home, you will want to run the other way. I know I will!. There are cuddly and cute animals that I just love to be around and snuggle with, but for these animals that made this list, I will not be doing any cuddling. In fact, if I see any of these I will be running as fast as my legs can take me. Some of these animals on the list I had no idea even lived in Illinois. I will have to keep an eye out for these with all that hiking I do (or lack thereof).
Are snow tires necessary in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tis the season for everyone to winterize their cars. That means when it’s cold, drivers need to make sure batteries are in working order and their roadside safety kits are in place in case they get stranded. Experts say it’s a good idea to make sure tires are in working order […]
You Won’t Believe How These IL Teens Tried To Ruin Christmas
A group of teens in Illinois just made Santa's bad kid list and should get coal in their stockings after committing crimes against Christmas. Teenagers In Illinois Will Make Some Bad Decisions. I'm not afraid to admit I did some things as a teenager that I'm not proud of. Most...
Eligible families to receive up to $650 from the state during the holidays
money fanned out in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander MilsonUnsplash. If you're feeling a lighter wallet this holiday season, here is some news you'll definitely want to hear. Many eligible individuals in Indiana are getting two payments—depending on when you filed your taxes—from the state of Indiana Department of Revenue. Here's how it breaks down. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The second payment was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in the amount of $200. There have been some delays, as I shared a few weeks ago here in this post.
10 of the Poorest Towns and Cities in Illinois
"For the love of money, don't let money fool ya..." With all of the Chicago glitz and big city people, there are those at the other end of this...There are communities in Illinois that struggle, daily. There towns and cities you may have never heard of, but they make up the state of Illinois. From drugs, crime, lack of employment chances, these towns are dirt poor.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria, rest of Illinois getting millions in funding in ’23
WASHINGTON (WMBD)– Senator Durbin and Senator Duckworth were able to secure hundreds of millions in investments for Illinois. According to an official press release, the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Omnibus Appropriations Act contains $182 million that will be directed towards the Land of Lincoln. The bill passed the Senate and now heads to the House of Representatives.
When Was the Coldest Day on Record in Illinois and How Cold Did It Get?
Illinois has experienced some incredibly cold days, some might describe them as "stupid cold." The State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) is made up of several organizations, including the National Weather Service, and is responsible for confirming notable weather records. Even they had to shake their head at the extremely cold temperatures experienced in the Land Of Lincoln.
You should have received up to $400 from the state
money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Pexels) Did you know that millions of Illinois residents have likely received some money over the past couple months? Maybe you've already noticed this payment from the state on your bank statements. If not, it's a great idea to make sure you haven't already gotten this money. These payments are part of a $1.8 billion relief package. Most individuals earning less than $200,000 will get a check for $50 while couples earning under $400,000 will get a rebate of $100. In addition, up to three dependents can also be claimed for an extra $100 each.
Residents Of This Illinois City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
Michael Madigan indictment highlights year of Illinois news
(WTVO) — Former Illinois House Speaker Michale Madigan hasn’t been in the headlines much in recent weeks. But he was certainly a topic of conversation earlier this year, when was accused in a 23-count indictment of corruption and racketeering. Accusations against Madigan stem from a 2020 report that tabbed him “Public Official A” in an investigation […]
97ZOK
Rockford, IL
32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1