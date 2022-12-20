Read full article on original website
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresCalifornia State
Christmas Lights Map Plus Everything You Can Still Do Around Concord And Walnut Creek On And After ChristmasVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
LAPD celebrates nine-year-old boy's return home after brutal Target store attackEdy ZooLos Angeles, CA
4 Best restaurants in Los Angeles for Christmas 2022TourineLos Angeles, CA
Megan Thee Stallion detailed the night she suspected Tory Lanez shot her in an emotional testimonyElizabeth FequiereLos Angeles, CA
UC Strike Over: Workers ratify labor deal with university
LOS ANGELES - The unions representing striking University of California graduate student workers and researchers Friday evening announced final agreement on new contracts -- ending a 40-day walkout by some 48,000 workers with what the unions called "historic gains," while making the workers "among the best supported in public higher education in the country," according to the UC.
Mayor Bass rescinds Garcetti order to light Hollywood sign
LOS ANGELES - Mayor Karen Bass has rescinded former Mayor Eric Garcetti's final executive directive that would have created a program to illuminate the Hollywood sign, a representative for Bass confirmed. The Los Angeles Times first reported that Bass shut down the directive on Wednesday, citing a memo she wrote...
Christmas Eve hit-and-run: Community activist killed in front of her kids in South LA
LOS ANGELES - A woman, whose loved ones remember her as an active member of the community, was killed by a hit-and-run driver in South Los Angeles on Christmas Eve. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a crash near the intersection of Broadway and 88th Street around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. According to LAPD, 62-year-old Trina Newman-Townsend had just loaded four of her children into her car and as she was getting ready to hop into the vehicle herself, she was hit by another car traveling at a high rate of speed.
Search continues for police chase suspect who drove across eastern parts of LA County
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Police are searching for a driver who led officers on a chase across the eastern parts of Los Angeles County. SkyFOX was over the scene around 5:15 p.m. in the Pasadena area when the suspect led Irwindale Police Department on a chase. The suspect is...
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in South LA
LOS ANGELES - A pedestrian was fatally struck Saturday in the Broadway-Manchester area of Los Angeles by a vehicle before the driver fled the scene. The crash was reported at 3:27 p.m. at Broadway and 88th Street, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. The pedestrian was pronounced...
Travelers face flight cancellations, delays out of LAX due to winter storm
LOS ANGELES - Some Holiday travelers can expect some unwanted gifts as flight cancellations and delays greet them at Los Angeles International Airport Friday. A freezing winter storm moving across the country is creating a travel nightmare before Christmas on one of the busiest travel days of the holiday season.
Preparing for the 134th Rose Parade, 'Turning the Corner' theme
PASADENA, Calif. - Amy Wainscott is only the fourth woman to serve as President of the Tournament of Roses and as president, she got to pick this year’s parade theme: Turning the Corner. When she picked the parade theme, she was literally thinking about the view as the parade...
A look at tamale making at La Indiana Tamales
Hot tamales... made fresh and made with love. Bob DeCastro spent the morning at La Indiana Tamales in LA as they prepare hundreds of tamales ahead of Christmas.
Laugh Factory founder honored with LA Press Club award ahead Christmas Day comedy and meals for the homeless
LOS ANGELES - Christmas Day dinner comes with a main dish of comedy at the world-famous Laugh Factory. For four decades founder Jamie Masada has been feeding the unhoused and this year he was honored in early December with the Bill Rosendahl Public Service Award for Contributions to Civic Life by the LA Press Club. The award last year was given to Sean Penn.
9-year-old stabbed at DTLA Target released from hospital ahead of the holidays
LOS ANGELES - A 9-year-old boy who was one of two people attacked in a downtown Los Angeles Target store last month is home for the holidays now after being released from the hospital Friday. Brayden Medina has been in the hospital since mid-November after he was stabbed in the...
Families rescued from Buena Park hotel elevator on Christmas Eve
BUENA PARK, Calif. - Orange County firefighters rescued two families from a hotel elevator in Buena Park on Christmas Eve. Orange County Fire Authority firefighters were called out to a hotel in the 7300 block of Artesia Boulevard around 9:45 a.m. Saturday, for reports that an elevator had gotten stuck.
LASD conducts DUI operation to crack down on impaired driving
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - This holiday season, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is conducting several DUI operations to look for impaired drivers on the roads. From Dec. 14 through New Year’s Day, LASD will have additional officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The extra enforcement effort is part of a national campaign, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.
1 person killed in Griffith Park crash
LOS ANGELES - One person is dead following a car crash in Griffith Park Thursday. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. in the area near 6300 W. Forest Lawn. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the crash involved two vehicles and two people. SkyFOX video over the scene...
9-year-old stabbed at DTLA Target discharged from hospital before Christmas
Braden Medina had been in the hospital since mid-November after being stabbed in a downtown Los Angeles Target store. He was released from the hospital Friday.
Pipe-wielding man shot by Westminster police, critically injured
WESTMINSTER, Calif. - A metal pipe-wielding homeless man was critically injured after being shot by Westminster police officers after he allegedly attempted to hit officers with the weapon Saturday morning, authorities said. The 29-year-old man was listed in critical but stable condition at a hospital, according to Sgt. Eddie Esqueda...
If you can’t afford your vet bills, there is some help
LOS ANGELES - More and more pets are being surrendered to animal shelters because people can’t afford to keep them, especially the vet bills, which have gone up, just like everything else. "But there is help" says Lori Weise, with Downtown Dog Rescue. They have partnered with aligncarehealth.org -...
'Embarrassed' ex-NFL star Willie McGinest apologizes for assault arrest
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Former NFL linebacker Willie McGinest has issued a public apology for a "lapse in judgment" that led to his arrest in West Hollywood on suspicion of assault. McGinest, 51, was arrested Monday morning at the West Hollywood sheriff's station, where he went to give a statement...
Video shows moments small plane crashes into Santa Monica beach
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - Dramatic video captures the moments a small plane makes a dangerous landing in Santa Monica. In the video, shared by TNLA, the small aircraft is seen flying not too far from visitors at the Santa Monica Pier. The small plane then crashed onto Santa Monica State Beach.
Dogs saved after FOX 11 report on overcrowding
A day after FOX 11 shared the story of Los Angeles' East Valley animal shelter – where more families gave up their pets due to financial fallouts from the current state of the economy – viewers began stepping in to help. FOX 11 spoke with the Balbuena family,...
One dead, 10 others injured during multi-vehicle crash in Anaheim
ANAHEIM, Calif. - One person died and 10 others were injured during a multi-vehicle crash in Anaheim. At least eight vehicles were involved. The crash occurred around 2:15 p.m. at Magnolia Avenue and Ball Road, according to Anaheim police Lt. Shane Carringer. The identity of the fatal victim was not...
