5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United States
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan store
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening this week in Michigan
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints
Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog JointsPhoto byPhoto: Unsplash. Michigan is a state that is famous for hot dogs. The classic Coney Island dog is one of the most popular food spots for hot dogs in Michigan, and there are several unique preparations for these delicious treats. There are a few stand-out locations in Michigan; below are a few of our picks for "The Best MI Hot Dog Joints."
Larger Bar, More TVs & Seats For Fans At Grand Blanc B-Dubs
There is a flurry of business activity happening all around the Grand Blanc area, of late. Some places are moving on/closing up shop due to retirement, like Grand Blanc Appliance. Others are plotting to open in a month or so, like a new, organic juice bar & cafe. And, yet, others are reinvesting in their property like, Buffalo Wild Wings on Holly Road in Grand Blanc.
Abandoned Boxing Gym: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Well, in spite of the above warning, good luck pinpointing this place, because the videographers are not disclosing its location…and here it is: an abandoned boxing gym.
1 dead, 1 injured in shootout near Flint
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A 24-year-old man was killed and another was hospitalized after the two allegedly shot each other Friday night, police said. At about 7:20 p.m. Dec. 23, officers from the Flint Township Police Department responded to a report of a man being shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Clovertree Lane, just west of Flint.
That Wing Place in Grand Blanc You Never Knew Existed is Closing
Sadly, we're saying goodbye to another local restaurant, one in Grand Blanc that you may not have even known existed. The owners of Crazy Legs on Dort Highway made the announcement on Facebook, noting with little fanfare that the wing joint was closing for good. They went on to say...
abc12.com
Why All the Hate for Meteorologists? Flint’s Local Forecasters Speak Out
Think you have it tough at work sometimes? Try being a local meteorologist. There is absolutely no love. Doing a job is hard enough sometimes, but when the world holds you to every single solitary thing that comes out of your mouth, life can be a bit interesting. If the snow doesn’t add up to what was forecasted, or the daily high temperature is even a few degrees off, local weathermen and women can get bashed on social media to no end. You would think they killed a puppy instead of missing a forecast, which can change in the blink of an eye, by an inch or degree.
Vintage Cars Found Sunk in Michigan’s Detroit River, 2022
In the spring of 2022, within the Detroit River not far from the Renaissance Center, two automobiles were found submerged. They were discovered by sonar – one vehicle was upright, the other was upside-down. The diver took the plunge and searched until he found the cars in the murky,...
LIVE TRAFFIC: Check the map before your drive
As winter weather rolls into metro Detroit, MDOT has reported a number of issues on area roads Friday.
Snowstorm leads to traffic crashes, knocks out power for hundreds in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Mid-Michigan’s first snowstorm of the winter season led to slick roads that may have prompted more than a dozen traffic crash in Genesee County, while knocking out power to others across the region, according to officials. About 2 inches of snow was reported at...
Bye Girl – Wendy’s On Bristol Road In Burton Closes
Wendy has left the building. The Wendy's fast food restaurant on Bristol Road (next door to Tim Horton's) has permanently closed. Much of the signage has been stripped down except for a sign on the now-empty building. The drive-thru sign is empty and two signs on two drive-thru windows read...
WNEM
Water main break leads to icy roads
BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Crews responded to a water main break on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 24 in Bridgeport Twp. It happened at the corner of Dixie Highway and Curtis Road. The TV5 news crew on the scene reported that the roads and powerlines near the break were...
Stony Island, Michigan: The Detroit River Boat Graveyard Where Boats & Ships Come to Die
The waters that surround Stony Island in the Detroit River hold a handful of wrecked and sunken ships and boats...in facts, it's widely called “The Detroit River's Boat Graveyard.”. And the name fits. The land where Stony Island sits was used by the Potawatomi tribe for hunting and fishing...
Oral histories form backbone of documentary on Flint’s St. John Street neighborhood
FLINT, MI -- A new documentary is breathing life back into the history of Flint’s St. John Street neighborhood, an area east of the old Buick City complex that was leveled to make way for more industry and I-475, displacing and scattering Black residents in the process. The two-part...
Closed For Good – Angelo’s Coney Island In Grand Blanc
And the sign says, 'closed'. Angelo's Coney Island Palace just off Grand Blanc Road in Grand Blanc has permanently closed its doors. I had no idea the business closed until I drove by the former restaurant last night. After doing some detective work (looking at Angelo's Facebook page), I found out Angelo's has been closed since November 16th.
Family of Jessica Phelps holds 30th birthday party decades after her kidnapping, murder
FLINT, MI – The house at 1621 Maryland Avenue sits unassumingly amid a stretch of residences on what was once a quiet street on Flint’s east side. Many of the people living in the neighborhood have moved there within the last 25 years, unaware of the tragic past familiar to those who have stuck it out longer.
How Does Genesee County Road Commission Pick Which Roads To Plow First?
The first major snowfall of the year is upon us. We know salt won't fix several inches of snow & ice alone. Although, Genesee County Road Commission is well-stocked. You won't believe how much money they spend on salt. How does Genesee County Road Commission choose which roads get plowed...
abc12.com
Grand Blanc Township man accused of killing hunter in 2018
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc Township man is one of two suspects arraigned on murder charges for the death of a hunter in Clinton County's Bath Township in 2018. The Michigan Attorney General's Office charged 34-year-old Thomas Olson of Grand Blanc Township and 34-year-old Robert Rodway of...
Numerous crashes reported on I-75 in Saginaw, Bay counties
Police are on the scene of several traffic crashes in Saginaw and Bay counties. About 4:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, a semi tractor-trailer on northbound Interstate 75 north of the 149 mile marker in Saginaw County struck the median and rolled over. The driver suffered injuries. In the hours...
Looking Back at the Top 10 Heaviest Snowfalls On Record in Flint
As we're gearing up for our first substantial snowfall of the season, we thought we'd look back at those Top 10 heaviest snowstorms in Flint. January will see the 45th Anniversary of the big Blizzard of 78'. Although the storm that tore through Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and southeastern Wisconsin over the course of three days that January, dumped as much as 28 inches in some areas across the state, Flint only received about 9 inches of the white stuff which paled in comparison the 30 inches Muskegon had and Saginaw’s 22 inches.
