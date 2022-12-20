ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Blanc, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
East Coast Traveler

5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints

Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog JointsPhoto byPhoto: Unsplash. Michigan is a state that is famous for hot dogs. The classic Coney Island dog is one of the most popular food spots for hot dogs in Michigan, and there are several unique preparations for these delicious treats. There are a few stand-out locations in Michigan; below are a few of our picks for "The Best MI Hot Dog Joints."
FLINT, MI
Club 93.7

Larger Bar, More TVs & Seats For Fans At Grand Blanc B-Dubs

There is a flurry of business activity happening all around the Grand Blanc area, of late. Some places are moving on/closing up shop due to retirement, like Grand Blanc Appliance. Others are plotting to open in a month or so, like a new, organic juice bar & cafe. And, yet, others are reinvesting in their property like, Buffalo Wild Wings on Holly Road in Grand Blanc.
GRAND BLANC, MI
Club 93.7

Abandoned Boxing Gym: Detroit, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Well, in spite of the above warning, good luck pinpointing this place, because the videographers are not disclosing its location…and here it is: an abandoned boxing gym.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

1 dead, 1 injured in shootout near Flint

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A 24-year-old man was killed and another was hospitalized after the two allegedly shot each other Friday night, police said. At about 7:20 p.m. Dec. 23, officers from the Flint Township Police Department responded to a report of a man being shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Clovertree Lane, just west of Flint.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

One dead in Flint Township shooting

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - One person is dead after a shooting in Flint Township Friday night in the 3300 block of Clovertree Lane. According to the Flint Township Police Department, officers were called to the scene just before 7:30 p.m. Officers say they found 24-year-old Mikwannza Harris, who had...
1077 WRKR

Why All the Hate for Meteorologists? Flint’s Local Forecasters Speak Out

Think you have it tough at work sometimes? Try being a local meteorologist. There is absolutely no love. Doing a job is hard enough sometimes, but when the world holds you to every single solitary thing that comes out of your mouth, life can be a bit interesting. If the snow doesn’t add up to what was forecasted, or the daily high temperature is even a few degrees off, local weathermen and women can get bashed on social media to no end. You would think they killed a puppy instead of missing a forecast, which can change in the blink of an eye, by an inch or degree.
FLINT, MI
Club 93.7

Vintage Cars Found Sunk in Michigan’s Detroit River, 2022

In the spring of 2022, within the Detroit River not far from the Renaissance Center, two automobiles were found submerged. They were discovered by sonar – one vehicle was upright, the other was upside-down. The diver took the plunge and searched until he found the cars in the murky,...
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

Bye Girl – Wendy’s On Bristol Road In Burton Closes

Wendy has left the building. The Wendy's fast food restaurant on Bristol Road (next door to Tim Horton's) has permanently closed. Much of the signage has been stripped down except for a sign on the now-empty building. The drive-thru sign is empty and two signs on two drive-thru windows read...
BURTON, MI
WNEM

Water main break leads to icy roads

BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Crews responded to a water main break on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 24 in Bridgeport Twp. It happened at the corner of Dixie Highway and Curtis Road. The TV5 news crew on the scene reported that the roads and powerlines near the break were...
BRIDGEPORT, MI
Club 93.7

Closed For Good – Angelo’s Coney Island In Grand Blanc

And the sign says, 'closed'. Angelo's Coney Island Palace just off Grand Blanc Road in Grand Blanc has permanently closed its doors. I had no idea the business closed until I drove by the former restaurant last night. After doing some detective work (looking at Angelo's Facebook page), I found out Angelo's has been closed since November 16th.
GRAND BLANC, MI
abc12.com

Grand Blanc Township man accused of killing hunter in 2018

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc Township man is one of two suspects arraigned on murder charges for the death of a hunter in Clinton County's Bath Township in 2018. The Michigan Attorney General's Office charged 34-year-old Thomas Olson of Grand Blanc Township and 34-year-old Robert Rodway of...
GRAND BLANC, MI
Club 93.7

Looking Back at the Top 10 Heaviest Snowfalls On Record in Flint

As we're gearing up for our first substantial snowfall of the season, we thought we'd look back at those Top 10 heaviest snowstorms in Flint. January will see the 45th Anniversary of the big Blizzard of 78'. Although the storm that tore through Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and southeastern Wisconsin over the course of three days that January, dumped as much as 28 inches in some areas across the state, Flint only received about 9 inches of the white stuff which paled in comparison the 30 inches Muskegon had and Saginaw’s 22 inches.
FLINT, MI
Club 93.7

Club 93.7

Burton, MI
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy