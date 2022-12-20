FSU Signing Day Live Updates: Conrad Hussey flips from Penn State to ‘Noles

Florida State is 9-3 entering the Cheez-It Bowl later this month and could put itself in the College Football Playoff picture for 2023. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Florida State kicked off its National Signing Day with a flurry of activity, signing 13 of its 15 commitments before midday.

And on the second day, Thursday, pulled in a major piece for the secondary in Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas safety Conrad Hussey. The 4-star, according to 247Sports, had been committted to Penn State since April.

He joins Hykeem Williams, a 5-star receiver out of Fort Lauderdale who was the crucial piece of the 2023 recruiting class, signed with the Seminoles on Wednesday afternoon, giving the program its first 5-star signee since Cam Akers, Marvin Wilson, Joshua Kaindoh and Khalan Laborn in 2017.

Still, it was a tough start to Wednesday as 4-star defensive lineman Keldric Faulk flipped his commitment from the Seminoles to Auburn.

Faulk had been committed to FSU since July but spent this past weekend on a visit to The Plains before making his decision to play closer to home and for new coach Hugh Freeze.

That move dropped Florida State from No. 19 to No. 21 in the 247Sports composite ranking but Hussey’s addition moved it back to 19.

FSU inked six transfers in offensive linemen Jeremiah Byers (UTEP) and Casey Roddick (Colorado), tight ends Jaheim Bell (South Carolina) and Kyle Morlock (Shorter) and defensive lineman Darrell Jackson (Miami). The Seminoles received commitments from six players in the portal, giving them the No. 2 overall transfer class, according to 247Sports.

Florida State did add Edwin Joseph , a 4-star athlete out of Chaminade-Madonna Prep, who committed to the Seminoles over Miami and offensive lineman Christopher Otto, a 3-star prospect from Key West.

“It’s setting up where they could have a really nice Wednesday,” said Andrew Ivins, scouting director for 247Sports.

Follow along for live updates: