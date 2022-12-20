Pests can become a problem at any time of the year. Luckily, there’s help. Spectrum Pest Management, now serving Olympia, Lacey and the wider South Puget Sound, is here for you and your family. The brand-new pest control company is queer family-owned and operated by Rachel Morriss, her wife Kimi Conley, and their business partner and technician Ronnie Lastufka. They raise their two children in Olympia and love calling this community home.

OLYMPIA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO