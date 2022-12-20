Read full article on original website
voiceofalexandria.com
No travel advised in portions of west central Minnesota
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--The Minnesota Department of Transportation has enacted a no travel advisory on Friday on state and federal highways in the following counties due to whiteout conditions:. In Big Stone, Stevens, Swift and Traverse counties: All state and federal highways. In Wilkin County: All state and federal highways south...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Nine block area of downtown Moorhead will be demolished to make way for redevelopment project
(Fargo, ND) -- A nine block area of downtown Moorhead is set for demolition, but it wont happen all at once. "Yes over time. I think because we have time and because we can be strategic on how we lay this out we certainly don't want to put any of those businesses existing within the mall in jeopardy so we are working with those folks to find them new locations or have them be a part of the redevelopment," said Derrick LaPoint, President and CEO of Downtown Moorhead, Inc.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Vehicle fire ended on I-29 exit in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Authorities are responding following a vehicle fire near a prominent Fargo road. An eyewitness reported to WDAY Radio the vehicle fire was located outside the Perkins on 13th Ave SW. WDAY Radio was able to confirm the fire was located on the I-29 exit ramp to 13th Ave. No details from authorities are available at this time.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Lane closure on 25th street south to continue into next week
(Fargo, ND) -- Southbound traffic on 25th Street South near 17th Avenue South is currently reduced to one lane. The lane closure is required to allow for Xcel Energy to complete work on an issue with a manhole in the area. Due to the cold weather Fargo is currently experiencing,...
kfgo.com
Contractor has excavating license revoked, plans legal action against City of Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – A local contractor said he plans to take legal action against the City of Fargo after the City Commission voted unanimously to revoke his company’s excavation license at a special meeting Wednesday morning. City officials said they have worked with Drain Services, Inc. for a...
A big donation in North Dakota is making a large difference
No, it wasn't Santa who slid down their chimney, the spare ribs were donated by the North Dakota Farmer's Union to kick off their five-state giving spree.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
NDSU, West Fargo Schools close buildings due to blizzard conditions
(Fargo, ND) -- Despite winter break being in full swing, both NDSU and the West Fargo School District have announced that their campuses and buildings are closed Friday due to expected blizzard-like conditions. Only essential personnel are expected to make the trek to NDSU, while all staff members in West...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead mayor hopes city keeps businesses forced out of mall by downtown redevelopment project
(Fargo, ND) -- The mayor of Moorhead says she hopes to keep businesses in the city that will soon be forced out of their current locations at the Moorhead Center Mall, because of a massive downtown redevelopment project now in the planning stages. "it's definitely challenging though I will say...
valleynewslive.com
Special ring dropped into Valley City Salvation Army Red Kettle
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 2022 Barnes County Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign will soon come to a close at their locations in Valley City. Spokesman Lee Isensee found something special inside one of the Red Kettles. He said someone donated a family wedding ring that had been a keepsake for decades.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Essentia Health-Casselton Clinic closed due to inclement weather
(Casselton, ND) -- Due to inclement weather, the Essentia Health-Casselton Clinic, located at 5 9th Avenue North in Casselton, is closed Friday. Patients will be contacted to reschedule their appointment; where applicable, telehealth options remain available. For information about virtual visits, please click here. Also, you're asked to please note...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Sleigh Rides available post-Christmas in Moorhead
(Moorhead, MN) -- Christmas may be here and gone soon, but that doesn't mean you still can't get into the Holiday spirit even after jolly old St. Nick drops the presents off at your home. The City of Moorhead has announced that Sleigh Rides are available through M.B. Johnson Park...
kfgo.com
Driver injured in rollover on icy I-29 in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, ND (KFGO) – One person was injured in a crash in Richland County Tuesday night. It happened at MM 1 on I-29 around 8 p.m. The State Patrol says the driver of a pickup was headed north, lost control on the icy road and slid into the east ditch, rolled, and landed on its roof.
hpr1.com
JOSEF OLIVIERI: NORTH DAKOTA’S GODFATHER OF HAIR
The following interview was done in February of 2016, just a few months after Mr. Josef Olivieri's 90th birthday. We're sorry to hear of his passing at the age of 97 on December 22, 2022. As we remember the life and legacy of Mr. Josef, we send our condolences to his family and community.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
New Life Center Executive Director: "I've not seen the demand we're seeing this year"
(Fargo, ND) -- An alarming trend is occurring in Fargo when it comes to the need for overnight shelter for homeless people. "I have not seen the demand we're seeing this year. I've not seen that like what we're seeing today. I've not seen that in the past," said Rob Swiers, Executive Director of New Life Center.
KFYR-TV
NDSU student wins $100,000 scholarship
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For some, the holidays are a time to reflect on all we must be thankful for, and one Minnesota college freshman has about 100,000 reasons to be thankful this year. You may have heard of the Immaculate Reception, and the Minneapolis Miracle. But this pass, means...
Sheriff: Polk County student arrested after report of "school violence" made on social media
POLK COUNTY, Minn. -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a student is in custody after a social media post that involved school violence. According to the sheriff's office, they received a report Tuesday of "school violence made on social media" by a student at Fertile-Beltrami School, located in Fertile, Minnesota. The student, a juvenile, was later arrested. Authorities say there is no immediate threat at this time.The investigation is ongoing. Details are limited.
valleynewslive.com
Semi crashes through road closure gate on I-94
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers are often posted at gate closures to encourage motorists to stay off closed roads. Sometimes they witness the craziest things. This occurred at around 3:13 pm on I-94 going east out of Jamestown. The troopers dash cam captured this semi crashing into the road closure gate. The interstate from Jamestown to Fargo was closed at 2:00 pm.
Charges: Fergus Falls man fatally shot girlfriend in St. Paul apartment
A Fergus Falls man has been charged with the murder of his girlfriend at her St. Paul apartment Friday, which he initially claimed was a suicide. Charges against Matthew Phillip Ecker, 44, say continued to change his story to police regarding the death of 32-year-old Alexandra Pennig at about 3 a.m. in an apartment building at 5th and Wall Street in Lowertown.
valleynewslive.com
More than a dozen vehicles involved in I-94 pileup near Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Westbound Interstate-94 was temporarily closed near Moorhead for a multi-vehicle crash. Sgt. Jesse Grabow with the Minnesota State Patrol says a multi-vehicle pileup is at mile marker 7, which is a few miles east of Moorhead. He says well over a dozen vehicles are involved, many of them semis. No injuries have been reported.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Gunshots, SWAT standoff leads to arrest in Otter Tail County
(Pelican Rapids, MN) -- No injuries were reported after several gunshots and a SWAT standoff led to an arrest in Otter Tail County over the weekend. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office tells WDAY Radio deputies responded to reports of five to six shots fired at an apartment complex off Northwest 6th Street in Pelican Rapids around 2:51 a.m. Saturday.
