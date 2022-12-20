Read full article on original website
Braves News: Max Fried, Carlos Correa’s deal with Mets and more
In what has become one of the most intriguing storylines of the offseason, Carlos Correa’s deal with the New York Mets isn’t finished yet. Like the San Francisco Giants, the Mets reportedly have concerns about Correa’s surgically repaired lower right leg. Correa suffered the injury in June 0f 2014 when he was 19 and in the minor leagues. He appeared in 136 games last season and has never missed time with a lower leg injury while in the majors, but his longterm health could be in question.
Braves News: Mets’ spending spree, Spencer Strider’s season recap, and more
It was a quiet Friday in the Atlanta Braves organization as the club’s last move came with the acquisition of Lewin Diaz on Thursday night. Looking forward, it appears that trade moves will be in abundance, considering the most remarkable free agents are finally off the market. Until then,...
PTBNL Episode 24: Mets go crazy with Correa, Dansby signs with Cubs and more
In Episode 24 of The Podcast to be Named Later, Kris and Stephen are back to talk about the Mets going crazy in free agency and how it effects the rest of the sport, plus the Dansby Swanson signing with the Cubs. They also cover the slow off-season for the Braves, some potential moves that still might be out there, and a mailbag.
Braves acquire Lewin Diaz from Baltimore for Cash Considerations
After a quiet Winter Meetings, it is hard to deny the Braves have been one of, if not the most active teams in terms of move in baseball. After the acquisition of Sean Murphy opened up a few spots on the 40-man roster, the Braves continue to make moves to add to their organization depth.
2022 Atlanta Braves Season in Review: Spencer Strider
Spencer Strider entered the 2022 season as one of the top prospects in the Atlanta Braves system, though perhaps an underrated one. After the all-time, historic season he had, he won’t be flying under anyone’s radar ever again. How Acquired. The Braves drafted Strider in the fourth round...
Battery Power TV: Does Mets’ spending spree shape perception of Braves’ offseason?
The New York Mets have spent over $800 million on free agents ... in this month alone. They’ll have a record payroll, with around $111 million in luxury tax penalties. They’ve been busy, while the Atlanta Braves have signed just two players this winter to the tune of $2.275 million. Should the Mets’ aggressiveness impact the perception of the Braves’ offseason?
Daily Hammer Podcast: Dansby Swanson Stands Out Among Shortstops in Braves Franchise History
Several days later, Dansby Swanson now being a Chicago Cub is a sensible reality. It certainly is hard to see him leave Atlanta, but it makes sense that the Braves did not see the value in coming close to the $177M the Cubs guaranteed Swanson. With his time in Atlanta over, a fun discussion is looking at where Swanson compares to other short stops in Braves franchise history. On one hand, its hard to argue he is the best in the history of the franchise. On the other, Swanson established a higher peak than any of his predecessors.
This Day in MLB History: December 25
1940 - South Side Park, the first home of the Chicago White Sox, burns down. 1989 - Billy Martin dies in a car accident in Johnson City, New York at the age of 61. Martin was a former All-Star infielder and the former manager of the Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers, Texas Rangers, New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics. Martin had five stints as manager of the Yankees and was rumored to be a candidate to replace Lou Piniella at the time of his death. He managed for 18 years and compiled a career record of 1253-1013 while winning five American League pennants and the 1977 World Championship.
Atlanta Braves Minor League Player Review: Caleb Durbin
The Atlanta Braves used their 14th-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft to select infielder Caleb Durbin out of Washington University. No, not the University of Washington in Seattle, rather a small Division III school located in St. Louis. Preseason report card. Durbin was a bit of a wild card...
This day Braves History: J.D. Drew leaves Atlanta for Los Angeles
2004: J.D. Drew leaves the Braves to sign a five-year, $55 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Drew put up big numbers in his lone season with Atlanta. 2014 - The Braves sign reliever Jason Grilli to a two-year contract. MLB History. 1913 - The Sporting News reports that...
This Day in Braves History: Milwaukee signs Rico Carty
1959 - The Milwaukee Braves sign 20-year old Rico Carty out of the Dominican Republic. 1967 - Red Sox pitcher Jim Lonborg suffers torn ligaments in his left knee while skiing at Lake Tahoe. Lonborg won the Cy Young Award with a 22-9 record, 3.49 ERA and 246 strikeouts in 1967. Lonborg will pitch 12 more seasons in the majors, but won’t reach double digits in wins again until 1971.
Braves News: Braves acquire Lewin Diaz, player recaps and more
The Atlanta Braves added another first baseman on Thursday night with the acquisition of Lewin Diaz. 26-year-old Diaz was acquired from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for cash considerations. After a subpar 2022, Diaz parted ways with the Miami Marlins in November and was designated for assignment. He was then...
Hot stove open thread, 12/23/2022
As free agency winds down, with most notable names off the board, I guess we’re transitioning into Trade Land now. The Blue Jays just acquired C/OF Daulton Varsho from the Diamondbacks in exchange for catching prospect/2022 debutee Gabriel Moreno and outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Who else is on the...
