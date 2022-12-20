Several days later, Dansby Swanson now being a Chicago Cub is a sensible reality. It certainly is hard to see him leave Atlanta, but it makes sense that the Braves did not see the value in coming close to the $177M the Cubs guaranteed Swanson. With his time in Atlanta over, a fun discussion is looking at where Swanson compares to other short stops in Braves franchise history. On one hand, its hard to argue he is the best in the history of the franchise. On the other, Swanson established a higher peak than any of his predecessors.

