VIDEO: Police, Good Samaritans rescue grandmother and child trapped under a car

Firefighters, police, and good Samaritans came together to carry out a dramatic rescue in Tampa on December 18, when an 80-year-old woman and her great-granddaughter were trapped under a car.

According to Tampa Police , the incident occurred at an apartment complex on North Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa. Cpl Lance Baker arrived at the scene to find the woman and girl pinned beneath the car.

The driver, 23, told police that both victims were struck when he didn’t notice them as he was backing out of a parking spot. According to police, he said he didn’t see the woman pushing the girl in a stroller while they were returning from the grocery store and backed over them. When he felt a bump, he “assumed it was a large storm drain located behind his car and attempted to pull forward”.

When the car didn’t move, he realized he’d hit someone, trapping both victims beneath the car.

With the help of neighbors, Baker was able to free the woman and child, and worked with firefighters to pull them to safety.

Both victims received immediate medical attention and were transported to a local hospital. The great-grandmother remained in a critical condition on December 20, police said, while the three-year-old girl was said to be stable.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Charges were not expected.

“We are thankful for the good Samaritans and Tampa firefighters who also jumped into action to help make sure this [great-]grandmother and young child will get a chance to see another Christmas this week with their family,” Interim Chief Lee Bercaw said on Facebook.

