ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Lansing police officers hand out gifts to 21 families in need

By Andrew Birkle
WLNS
WLNS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H8rTK_0joyebv100

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Families across mid-Michigan are now enjoying their gifts from the Lansing Police Department.

Early on Tuesday, officers went out and into the community for their annual ‘Gifts and Groceries’ giveaway event.

Officers started loading up their cars at 10 a.m. and they will spread some holiday cheer to 21 families they sponsored this year.

LPD says the list of families is put together throughout the year, whether it be from an officer who notices a struggling family, or referral through their social worker unit.

Equipped with a squad car instead of a sleigh, officers say these presents add some peace-of-mind during the holidays.

“We provide gifts for the kids, some household items, and we always supply them with a Christmas dinner and a little extra food for the week, because we understand the kids are going to be out of school,” said officer Anthony Vandevoorde.

“It was nice to actually see them all finally get delivered, and see the reactions from the kids when they got them,” said officer Damon Pulver.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 1

Clarence Christy
5d ago

so let me guess this must be another way that the Lansing Police Department is telling people they are sorry for stereotyping them there's no excuse for doing that to somebody a lot of times you need to look within your own Department cuz you have crooked cops and the saying cops stick up for cops needs to go the Lansing Police Department is so close to starting a revolution and it will outweigh anything that they are able to contain so really holiday season let's end all this bull

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLNS

Ingham Co. family reunited with dog after 6 months apart

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – An Ingham County family was reunited with its dog – six months after it went missing, thanks to a group of generous and giving people in Livonia. It’s an incredible story that the Campos family is calling a Christmas miracle. Last summer,...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

One dead in Flint Township shooting

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - One person is dead after a shooting in Flint Township Friday night in the 3300 block of Clovertree Lane. According to the Flint Township Police Department, officers were called to the scene just before 7:30 p.m. Officers say they found 24-year-old Mikwannza Harris, who had...
WLNS

Woman dies from cold in Bath Township

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – A Clinton county woman died after taking her dog for a walk Friday morning. It happened early this morning at Vista Springs Timber Ridge assisted living facility in Clinton County’s Bath Township. That’s where staffers say an elderly lady known to walk her dog every morning was caught in the […]
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Police requesting information about missing Flint girl

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Flint City Police Department is requesting help locating a missing Flint girl. Imari Phyllis-Ann Whiteside, “Mari”, was last seen on Dec. 16. She was leaving the 1300 block of Donaldson Street at about 7 p.m., police said. She is 14-years-old, 5′2″, and...
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Snow storm impacts Christmas Eve shopping in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Small businesses said on Saturday that they are seeing fewer people in stores because of the snow storm. Two businesses in Lansing said the storm impacted their stores, which usually see more shoppers on one of the busiest shopping times of the year. Melissa Sterenberg, a...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Jonesville Police Department seeking a woman for alleged theft

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As shared by the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office, the Jonesville Police Department is looking to identify a woman who is wanted for questioning in a theft complaint. News 10 has reached out to the Jonesville Police Department for further information. If you recognize the woman,...
JONESVILLE, MI
WNEM

Crash cleared on in Saginaw Co.

BUENA VISTA, Mich. (WNEM) - The crash that caused all northbound lanes of I-75 to close in Buena Vista Friday morning has been cleared. The crash happened about 6:35 a.m. after the M-46 Holland Avenue Exit 149. Michigan State Police told TV5 a state trooper patrol car was hit by...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

Mid-Michigan porch pirate arrested

BATH, MI — Bath Township police have arrested a man for several porch pirate thefts in Ingham and Clinton counties. An officer recognized his car while on patrol this week and stopped him, finding some of the stolen goods in the vehicle. The man was taken into custody at that time.
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

Here are the school, business closings in mid-Michigan for Friday, Dec. 23

Many schools and libraries across mid-Michigan are closed due to a winter storm that’s sweeping across the region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for mid-Michigan until 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, with the National Weather Service noting possibly 2-3 inches of snow has already fallen in the norther part of Genesee County and winds whipping snow around in the area.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Lansing Police in search of 84-year-old man missing since Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are searching for an 84-year-old Alfredo Perez-Mendoza who was last seen at 3 p.m. Thursday heading to Horrocks Farm Market in Delta Township. Perez-Mendoza, is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 170 pounds, and could be wearing a blue coat and khaki pants. He...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy