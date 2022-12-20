Lansing police officers hand out gifts to 21 families in need

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Families across mid-Michigan are now enjoying their gifts from the Lansing Police Department.

Early on Tuesday, officers went out and into the community for their annual ‘Gifts and Groceries’ giveaway event.

Officers started loading up their cars at 10 a.m. and they will spread some holiday cheer to 21 families they sponsored this year.

LPD says the list of families is put together throughout the year, whether it be from an officer who notices a struggling family, or referral through their social worker unit.

Equipped with a squad car instead of a sleigh, officers say these presents add some peace-of-mind during the holidays.

“We provide gifts for the kids, some household items, and we always supply them with a Christmas dinner and a little extra food for the week, because we understand the kids are going to be out of school,” said officer Anthony Vandevoorde.

“It was nice to actually see them all finally get delivered, and see the reactions from the kids when they got them,” said officer Damon Pulver.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.