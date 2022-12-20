Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Another angle on the N.D. population story
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There have never been more people living in North Dakota. That’s according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. North Dakota has added more than 4,300 residents from last year to top 779,000 but remains the 47th most populous state in the nation. Political scientists say the benefits of population growth are visible at the local level.
Peacetime emergency for National Guard assistance to stranded motorists in Minnesota
M.N. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz issued an executive order today. He’s declaring a peacetime emergency and providing National Guard assistance to stranded motorists in Southwestern Minnesota. “Minnesota and the country are experiencing extreme winter weather, dangerous temperatures, and unsafe road conditions,” said Governor Walz. “Every...
2022: A big year for unmanned aerial systems in North Dakota
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Unmanned aerial systems are becoming more common throughout North Dakota thanks to statewide interest and support. Efforts to allow pilots to fly them beyond their visual line of sight continues to create new possibilities for these machines. From captivating the audience at the Babe Ruth World...
Portions of I-94, US 52, US 281, and ND 46 closed due to winter weather
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 from Bismarck to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 52 from Velva to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 281 from Jamestown to the South Dakota border, and North Dakota Highway 46 from Streeter to U.S. Highway 281 until further notice.
North Dakota airport flight updates and delays
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With current weather conditions, certain flight departures and arrivals have been changed at the following airports. To best follow along with changes, the following airport websites have the most current updates. https://www.bismarckairport.com/. https://www.motairport.com/. https://www.fargoairport.com/. https://gfkairport.com/. https://www.flywilliston.net/
North Dakota reindeer ranch bringing Christmas joy
DRAYTON, N.D. (KFYR) - Some of the reindeer that pull Santa’s sleigh happen to be located closer to North Dakotans than you might think. In Drayton, North Dakota, there’s a reindeer ranch. Owner and operator Kyle Hoselton has raised the animals for 25 years, and right now, he...
I-94 closed from Montana border to Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 from the Montana border to Bismarck until further notice. This closure is due to blowing and drifting snow, areas of near-zero visibility and icy conditions. Several roads south of...
Weather closes roads, snarls travel plans
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Mother Nature is making Christmas travel plans incredibly difficult with a major weather system across the country closing roads. In North Dakota, I-94 from Jamestown to the Montana border is closed. Several other roads around the state are also closed, and as of this writing, much of ND is in a ‘No Travel Advisory.’
Heavy snow affecting Minnesota ice and trail conditions
MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - Last week’s snowstorm that dropped heavy, wet snow across much of the area has significantly affected ice conditions, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Slush adds weight to the ice and its effects can be unpredictable. The DNR says in some areas,...
