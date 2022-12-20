ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York: SNAP recipients to receive maximum benefit in December

By Mariann Cabness
News 8 WROC
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (WWTI) — All New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office.

The governor’s office said all households participating in the program, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will receive a supplemental benefit this month of at least $95.

SNAP recipients in all counties outside of New York City should see the additional benefits by December 22. Recipients in New York City should see their benefits post by December 28.

“These additional benefits have continued to help struggling New Yorkers keep themselves and their families fed throughout the pandemic and now in the face of higher grocery prices due to global inflation,” Governor Hochul said. “The $234 million for SNAP will provide relief to New Yorkers in need during the holiday season and cold winter months when household budgets are especially strained.”

The Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance began issuing the emergency supplemental benefits in April 2020 to households receiving less than the maximum monthly SNAP benefit amount.

The agency worked with the federal government after New York State’s emergency declaration expired in June 2021 to secure the maximum amount for SNAP households until the federal declaration of a public health emergency expires in January.

The supplemental benefits are expected to continue through February 2022.

More than 1.6 million New York households, including more than 2.8 million New Yorkers, participated in SNAP in October, an increase of just over 2% from October of last year, according to the governor’s office.

