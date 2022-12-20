Read full article on original website
Related
KESQ
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Wilmer Valderrama appear in latest trailer for ‘That ’90s Show’
Let the throwback feels continue, Wisconsin style!. Netflix unveiled the official trailer for “That ’90s Show” on Thursday, featuring the grand return of the stars from the hit series on which it’s based, “That ’70s Show.”. The clip shows lots more of Kurtwood Smith...
‘Deadpool 3’: Hugh Jackman Teases Wolverine & Deadpool “Hate Each Other” In New Film
Hugh Jackman is teasing Deadpool 3 by spilling some tea about the relationship the superheroes will have at the beginning of the new movie he’s filming with costar Ryan Reynolds. In a recent interview, Jackman was asked to categorize the status of the relationship between the two superheroes. “How do I categorize it? Ten being really close, zero being the reality, we’re zero, we’re opposites, hate each other,” he said on The Empire Film Podcast (via ComicBook). “I’m just talking from my perspective, [Logan’s] frustrated by him, wants to be a million miles away from him or wants to punch him...
Morrissey Says Miley Cyrus Wants Off His Next Album, and He’s Split With Label and Management, Too
Many people traditionally send out a list of positive things they’ve experienced over the past year as part of their holiday greeting cards, but Morrissey used Christmas as an occasion to spread some bad news about his career, putting a cap on what already seemed to be something of an annus horribilis for the polarizing pop star. In messages posted to his website on Dec. 23-24, the British singer first announced that he’d split with his label, Capitol Records, before it even had a chance to release any music from him — then added that Miley Cyrus had asked to be...
Brad Pitt’s Girlfriends Keep Getting Younger And Younger—See The 30-Year-Old Beauty He Just Went Public With On His 59th Birthday!
Brad Pitt may be getting older, but his girlfriends only seem to be getting younger and younger. Case in point: the 30-year-old beauty he went public with on his 59th birthday! Wow! Brad Pitt Once Again Spotted With His Rumored New Girlfriend Accordi...
Kate Hudson Says She Sees Nepotism in Other Industries “Way More Than I See It in Hollywood”
Kate Hudson says that she knows nepotism is real but feels it “doesn’t matter” if you work hard and happens “way more” in other industries outside of Hollywood. In an interview with The Independent published Saturday, the Glass Onion star waded into the latest cycle of the Hollywood nepotism debate while promoting the Rian Johnson-directed Knives Out sequel. Hudson, who was among the performers included in a chart for New York Magazine‘s recent Year of the Nepo-Baby feature, said that when it comes to the “nepotism thing… I don’t really care.” More from The Hollywood ReporterJamie Lee Curtis Says 'Nepo...
KESQ
Katharine McPhee teams up with husband David Foster for a holiday album
Seventeen years after meeting, Katharine McPhee and David Foster teamed up for their first joint holiday album. The husband and wife met in 2006 on the set of “American Idol,” the stage that catapulted McPhee’s career, but had yet to collaborate. Their seven-song EP, “Christmas Songs,” is out now, featuring holiday classics like “Jingle Bell Rock,” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”
KESQ
A bizarre trend: Was 2022 the year of the cannibal?
Whatever you craved from the content gods in 2022, one thing that probably wasn’t on your preferred menu: Multiple stories that focused on, explored, and even celebrated cannibalism. Yes, movies and TV shows about people eating people. This sudden cultural preoccupation with the taste of human flesh could potentially...
KESQ
Former YouTube star Jenna Marbles marries long-term boyfriend Julien Solomita
Former YouTuber Jenna Mourey, known by her channel name Jenna Marbles, has tied the knot with Julien Solomita, according to an Instagram post from her long-time partner. Solomita posted a series of photos of the couple to his Instagram on Thursday with the caption, “married otters <3." The post features photos of the two apparently on their wedding day, with Mourey clad in a long white dress. The pair's internet-beloved dogs also made an appearance.
KESQ
10 moments in 2022 straight out of a sci-fi movie
From a spacecraft the size of a refrigerator plowing into an asteroid (deliberately) to a helicopter trying to catch a rocket plummeting back to Earth, 2022 offered surreal moments in space that could have been ripped from the pages of a science fiction movie script. Among the memorable events were...
'Avatar' sequel sails to 2nd week atop the box office
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Avatar: The Way of Water” sailed to the top of the box office in its second weekend, bringing in what studios estimate Sunday will be a strong $56 million in North America — a sign that the sequel may stay afloat into the new year and approach the massive expectations that met its release. James Cameron’s digital extravaganza for 20th Century Studios has made $253.7 million domestically in its first 10 days of release, compared to $212.7 million in the same stretch for 2009′s first “Avatar,” which would go on to become the highest-grossing film of all time. While Cameron’s films like the “Avatar” original and “Titanic” tend to have serious legs at the box office, sequels tend to open big and decline quickly, complicating guesses on where the film will end up. Its second-weekend drop-off from the $134 million it made in its first was not precipitous, given the way blockbusters open. “This is James Cameron’s first $100 million opener,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore “For this movie to have opened that big and only dropped 58%, it shows it has staying power.”
Comments / 0