Western Virginia Water Authority provides update on storm restoration efforts
(WDBJ) - The recent storm through our hometowns left 10-15 water line breaks that crews with the Western Virginia Water Authority are aware of and/or have already repaired. According to the company, a normal December usually has around 50 repairs for the entire month. Many of the calls have been...
Roanoke Co. bringing warming shelter to library
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A warming shelter will be available from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 24 at South Co. Library (6303 Merriman Road) for individuals to also have coffee and charge phones. The weather of Friday has left many residences without power that are primarily...
Tazewell County company expands due to demand from renewable energy industry; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Bluefield company to add 20 jobs thanks to boom in renewables. A Tazewell County company is expected to add 20 jobs and $575,200 in private investment, according to a release from...
Warming shelter options offered during storm
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are several warming shelters available for those who are in need during the winter storm. In Danville, call (434) 799-5111, option 8, for help. Giles County will be making warming centers available to the public until 10 p.m. December 23 and from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. December 24. Residents needing to use these facilities will need to contact Giles County Emergency Services at 540-235-2003 and leave a voicemail to get a call back with further instructions.
Families without power spend Christmas Eve at warming shelters
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For more than 24 hours Harry Zulauf and his family visiting from Northern Virginia have been without power. “We were hopeful that everything was going to be fine. Well last night they stayed over, and it was cold,” said Zulauf. They all huddled by the...
Appalachian Power asking customers to reduce energy usage
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Appalachian Power crews are working to restore power to 36,800 customers who remain without electric service following Thursday’s storm. Extremely cold temperatures across the region have created extraordinary demands on the power system. We are asking businesses and the public that have electric service to help by immediately reducing electricity use as much as possible without sacrificing safety.
Appalachian Power asks customers to reduce their use while restoring power
UPDATE 12/24 10:09 A.M.: Appalachian Power says it has crews working to restore power to 36,800 people after Thursday’s storm. They are asking the community who have electricity to help by reducing their use as much as possible. The power company says this because the power grid is under extraordinary demand. They ask customers to […]
Thousands still without power in southwest Virginia
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power on Friday following high winds from the winter storm. Many of those are in southwest Virginia, including Roanoke County, Franklin County and Wythe County. “We have out of town guests from South Carolina, North Carolina, we got...
Warming shelters open amid dangerously low temperatures
The dangerous temperatures have arrived and will remain at least through the holiday weekend – that’s why warming shelters across our area are preparing for visitors. The Rescue Mission of Roanoke has its white flag out, which means anyone, even those with a suspension, are welcome. “We also...
TIMESAVER TRAFFIC: Here are the latest traffic updates in Roanoke County
Some roads in Roanoke County are still closed as the wintry weather system moved through the region. Below you will find a list of traffic alerts in our area. We will update this list once the areas are reopened. To have weather updates and alerts sent straight to your phone,...
Pulaski County opens warming shelters
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County Emergency Management opened warming shelters Dec. 22 for people looking for warmth. “Due to the cold temperatures and the high winds, we decided that we needed to open a warming shelter and the shelter here is in the Town of Pulaski,” Pulaski County Emergency Management’s Richard Kos said.
Appalachian says power won’t be restored to parts of Lynchburg and Roanoke areas until Tuesday night
High winds have knocked out power in parts of Southwest Virginia as an Arctic cold front moves through that has dropped temperatures to near-zero in many places. You can find an interactive map of power outages across Virginia here; you can click on each county to get the specific number of people without power. You can find a more specific map of outages Appalachian Power territory here. You can also follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx. Here are updates as we receive them:
Plantation Road closed due to a vehicle crash in Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke County Police Department says Plantation Road between Greenwich Drive and Verndale Road is closed at this time because of a damaged power pole. According to a press release, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) closed following an accident so Appalachian Power can...
Catherine and Brent break down the odds of a white Christmas historically and a famous past Christmas snowstorm
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Are you ‘dreaming’ of a white Christmas? Well unfortunately we “keep dreaming” more times than we actually see snow on Christmas Day for our hometowns. There is an actual, scientific definition to the term ‘white Christmas’. To be considered a white Christmas...
Plantation Road reopens after single-vehicle crash
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 7:25 P.M.:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared and the road is now open. A portion of Plantation Road has reopened after a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. After the crash happened, authorities said they expected...
Local Emergency Declared Due to Weather
Due to forecasted life threatening cold temperatures with winds at 50 mph and possible power outages Pulaski County has declared a Local Emergency. Warming Shelter set up. This allows Pulaski County to take life safety precautions in order to protect the lives our citizens.
One person found shot at NW Roanoke apartments
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A person has been found shot in Roanoke Saturday evening at the Maple Grove Apartments (Pilot St. NW and Edgelawn Ave. NW). The injuries were non-critical, according to Roanoke Police.
Winter weather disrupts holiday travel plans across Roanoke Valley
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Travelers across the Roanoke Valley are facing delays and set backs with the ongoing winter weather. There have been a couple cancellations at the Roanoke Regional Airport already and with Friday’s expected weather, travel experts say there could be even more delays. About 2.8 million...
Multi-vehicle crash causes delays on I-81 in Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A multi-vehicle crash has caused delays over six miles along Interstate 81 north at mile marker 142.5 near Hollins in Roanoke County, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). VDOT says the left lane and shoulder are closed at this time. Drivers traveling...
VDOT, AEP gear up for winter weather heading to Southwest Virginia
The few days leading up to Christmas are said to be the busiest during the holiday travel season. That, paired with the threat of cold and ice, could make driving even more difficult. The Virginia Department of Transportation said their crews are working to pre-treat the roads with brine ahead...
