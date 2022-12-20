ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski, VA

WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Co. bringing warming shelter to library

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A warming shelter will be available from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 24 at South Co. Library (6303 Merriman Road) for individuals to also have coffee and charge phones. The weather of Friday has left many residences without power that are primarily...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Warming shelter options offered during storm

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are several warming shelters available for those who are in need during the winter storm. In Danville, call (434) 799-5111, option 8, for help. Giles County will be making warming centers available to the public until 10 p.m. December 23 and from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. December 24. Residents needing to use these facilities will need to contact Giles County Emergency Services at 540-235-2003 and leave a voicemail to get a call back with further instructions.
GILES COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Appalachian Power asking customers to reduce energy usage

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Appalachian Power crews are working to restore power to 36,800 customers who remain without electric service following Thursday’s storm. Extremely cold temperatures across the region have created extraordinary demands on the power system. We are asking businesses and the public that have electric service to help by immediately reducing electricity use as much as possible without sacrificing safety.
WDBJ7.com

Thousands still without power in southwest Virginia

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power on Friday following high winds from the winter storm. Many of those are in southwest Virginia, including Roanoke County, Franklin County and Wythe County. “We have out of town guests from South Carolina, North Carolina, we got...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Warming shelters open amid dangerously low temperatures

The dangerous temperatures have arrived and will remain at least through the holiday weekend – that’s why warming shelters across our area are preparing for visitors. The Rescue Mission of Roanoke has its white flag out, which means anyone, even those with a suspension, are welcome. “We also...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Pulaski County opens warming shelters

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County Emergency Management opened warming shelters Dec. 22 for people looking for warmth. “Due to the cold temperatures and the high winds, we decided that we needed to open a warming shelter and the shelter here is in the Town of Pulaski,” Pulaski County Emergency Management’s Richard Kos said.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

Appalachian says power won’t be restored to parts of Lynchburg and Roanoke areas until Tuesday night

High winds have knocked out power in parts of Southwest Virginia as an Arctic cold front moves through that has dropped temperatures to near-zero in many places. You can find an interactive map of power outages across Virginia here; you can click on each county to get the specific number of people without power. You can find a more specific map of outages Appalachian Power territory here. You can also follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx. Here are updates as we receive them:
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Plantation Road closed due to a vehicle crash in Roanoke Co.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke County Police Department says Plantation Road between Greenwich Drive and Verndale Road is closed at this time because of a damaged power pole. According to a press release, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) closed following an accident so Appalachian Power can...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Plantation Road reopens after single-vehicle crash

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 7:25 P.M.:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared and the road is now open. A portion of Plantation Road has reopened after a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. After the crash happened, authorities said they expected...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
pcpatriot.com

Local Emergency Declared Due to Weather

Due to forecasted life threatening cold temperatures with winds at 50 mph and possible power outages Pulaski County has declared a Local Emergency. Warming Shelter set up. This allows Pulaski County to take life safety precautions in order to protect the lives our citizens.
WDBJ7.com

One person found shot at NW Roanoke apartments

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A person has been found shot in Roanoke Saturday evening at the Maple Grove Apartments (Pilot St. NW and Edgelawn Ave. NW). The injuries were non-critical, according to Roanoke Police.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Winter weather disrupts holiday travel plans across Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Travelers across the Roanoke Valley are facing delays and set backs with the ongoing winter weather. There have been a couple cancellations at the Roanoke Regional Airport already and with Friday’s expected weather, travel experts say there could be even more delays. About 2.8 million...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Multi-vehicle crash causes delays on I-81 in Roanoke Co.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A multi-vehicle crash has caused delays over six miles along Interstate 81 north at mile marker 142.5 near Hollins in Roanoke County, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). VDOT says the left lane and shoulder are closed at this time. Drivers traveling...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

VDOT, AEP gear up for winter weather heading to Southwest Virginia

The few days leading up to Christmas are said to be the busiest during the holiday travel season. That, paired with the threat of cold and ice, could make driving even more difficult. The Virginia Department of Transportation said their crews are working to pre-treat the roads with brine ahead...
VIRGINIA STATE

