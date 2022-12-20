Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
‘Avatar: The Way of Water' Needs a Strong Second Week at the Box Office
This weekend and the week afterward will go a long way in determining whether James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water" will have a dominant box-office run. The Disney movie is slated to be the first of four sequels to 2009's "Avatar," which is the highest-grossing film of all time.
NBC Los Angeles
‘Avatar: The Way of Water' Nears $900 Million Globally, Boosted by International Ticket Sales
James Cameron and Disney's "Avatar: The Way of Water" has generated $855 million in global ticket sales since its Dec. 16 release and is the fifth-highest-grossing film released in 2022. Domestically, the sequel snared an estimated $56 million during its second weekend in theaters, a 58% drop from its debut.
‘Corsage’ And Its Trend-Setting Empress In Vogue At New York Theatrical Debut – Specialty Box Office
New Yorkers braved the cold this weekend for Corsage at two theaters ( IFC Center, Film at Lincoln Center) as Marie Kreutzer’s biopic of Empress Elisabeth of Austria starring Vicky Krieps grossed an estimated $32,000 over the three-day weekend for a robust $16k per screen average. The four-day estimate for the IFC Films biopic of Empress Elisabeth of Austria – known as Sisi — is $36k, a PSA of $18k. “We are so proud of the journey Corsage has been on as it continues to find support with critics and audiences alike as they respond to a bold tour-de-force performance from...
Brand new Doctor Who trailer is released as the tenth Doctor reunites with companian Donna Noble
The brand new anniversary trailer, which was released on Christmas Day, shows the tenth doctor, David Tennant, returning to the screen for the extra special episode.
NBC Los Angeles
Netflix Lists ‘Glass Onion' Island Compound for $450 Million on Zillow
Move over, "Wednesday": Netflix's latest hit is a Zillow listing. Just in time for the streaming debut of its hotly anticipated "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," the streaming service's marketing team has listed the film's eponymous Greek island compound on the popular real estate site. The fictional Zillow listing...
