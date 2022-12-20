ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, NE

Village of Hemingford Office to close due to weather

Due to the extreme temperatures the Village of Hemingford Office is changing the Holiday Hours for the next few days, the office will be closed on Thursday 12/22/22 and Friday 12/23/22 and reopen for normal Business hours on Monday 12/26/22 if you have a Utility Emergency please call the Box Butte Sheriffs Office non emergency number 762-6464, and they will contact the On-Call person.
HEMINGFORD, NE
Chadron State College to close Dec. 21, 22 due to weather

Chadron State College is closing its campus Wednesday, Dec. 21 and Thursday, Dec. 22 because of winter weather conditions. Since the Fall semester has concluded, the residence halls and dining services are closed. Chadron State College will begin its Winter Break Friday, Dec. 23, and remain closed until Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle police activity, Dec. 8 - Dec. 21

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Highways shutting down in western Nebraska

NEBRASKA -- Blizzard-like conditions are shutting down highways in north-central and northwest Nebraska. The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) was reporting multiple closed and impassable highways by mid-afternoon. The most significant closure was U.S. Highway 20 in both directions over a stretch of about 180 miles between Chadron and Wood...
NEBRASKA STATE
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

Ways to keep pipes from freezing during cold weather

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The cities of Gering and Scottsbluff want to remind citizens ways to prevent pipes from freezing ahead of cold weather. With temperatures dropping below freezing it is important to keep in mind that pipes can freeze and potentially burst. It is recommended to have a home...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
SPONSORED: Kailee Kelly offering 'Better Options' hormonal program

Family Nurse Practitioner Kailee Kelly at Greater Nebraska Medical and Surgical Services (GNMSS) recently started a new hormonal program called "Better Options" in Alliance. This is a separate clinic from the hospital in Alliance Community Pharmacy. "I decided, after having several patients came to me with questions about their hormone...
ALLIANCE, NE
Alliance Police Department: The media report

P202201093 16:07 10-45 : MVA INJURY 7th Street and Yellowstone Avenue/ Motor Vehicle Accident leading to injury/ Resolved/ Closed - Resolved. P202201094 19:00 TRAFFIC STOP : Traffic stop on a vehicle near E 3rd and Potash Ave. Driver was issued a citation for No Insurance and Child Restraint Violation. Closed - Charges Recommended.
ALLIANCE, NE
Chadron Snow Emergency continues until Saturday

The city of Chadron is extending the current snow emergency until Saturday December seventeenth at Twelve P. M. During a snow emergency all vehicles, trailers, and obstructions must be removed from the designated snow routes. Failure to do so may result in the vehicle being ticketed or else towed at the owners expense.
CHADRON, NE
Scottsbluff Fire Department battle house fire

The Scottsbluff Volunteer Fire Department was called to a structure fire in the 700 block of E. 17th Street Saturday night. The Scottsbluff Fire Department, with automatic-aid from the Gering Fire Department, were dispatched at 9:53 p.m. to a report of smoke coming from a house. "Scottsbluff’s Engine 1 arrived...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Hemingford Holiday Play set for .Dec. 18 & 20

The Annual Hemingford Holiday Play is set for two performances this Christmas season. The first will be Sunday December 18, at the Multipurpose Hall at the Box Butte County Fairgrounds in Hemingford, and the second show will be Tuesday December 20, at the Alliance High School Performing Arts Center. Both performances will begin at 6:30 pm.
HEMINGFORD, NE
Alliance, NE
