Due to the extreme temperatures the Village of Hemingford Office is changing the Holiday Hours for the next few days, the office will be closed on Thursday 12/22/22 and Friday 12/23/22 and reopen for normal Business hours on Monday 12/26/22 if you have a Utility Emergency please call the Box Butte Sheriffs Office non emergency number 762-6464, and they will contact the On-Call person.

HEMINGFORD, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO