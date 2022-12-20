PhishFirewall Appoints Mark Petroff as New CFO

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 20, 2022--

PhishFirewall, a cybersecurity, threat awareness, and analytics solution firm, today announced the appointment of Mark Petroff as its new Chief Financial Officer. Petroff, who also serves as the Chairman of the Board at PhishFirewall, enters this position with over 30 years of C-level expertise and a proven track record of successfully scaling companies domestically and internationally.

In his new role, Petroff will be responsible for the company’s financial strategy and growth and is already supporting CEO Joshua Crumbaugh in fundraising efforts and identifying opportunities for partnership and expansion.

Petroff has a long history of working with tech startups, including serving as the CEO or CFO of six different companies. He has also been involved with over 25 boards during his career. He co-founded ADS Environmental Services Inc., the global leader in clean-tech water flow measurement, data analytics, and pollution monitoring. Petroff grew the business to $45 million in revenue, 440 employees and 55 offices in 12 countries, before selling it to Axel Johnson, AB.

In 2020, he was recruited by Crumbaugh to be a founding member of PhishFirewall’s board and became Chairman later that year. Most recently, Petroff served as Chief Strategy Officer at GAN Corporation where he developed and implemented a four-year growth plan that resulted in a ten-fold increase in revenue. Before that, he was the CFO at KETOS, Inc., supporting growth and a large Series B funding round.

“Mark is a strategic, people-oriented leader with a wealth of experience in finance and operations and a well-earned reputation for growing businesses,” said Crumbaugh. “I am confident that with him as CFO, we will be able to achieve our aggressive growth goals and build a best-in-class organization.”

Phishing attacks have grown more rampant of late, surging 61% over the past year, according to a recent study. Education remains the most attacked industry, per Check Point research, while healthcare experienced a 60% increase year over year. PhishFirewall provides automated and individualized social engineering and training that’s powered by artificial intelligence and advanced analytics. Unlike other products, PhishFirewall’s scalable tool addresses the problem at the source, filling a deep need at a critical junction.

“Joshua and I have worked together closely over the past two and a half years, and the opportunity to be more formally involved with such a cutting-edge organization is something I couldn’t pass up,” added Petroff. “PhishFirewall is leading the charge in AI-driven anti-phishing technology at a time when ransomware is growing more complex and pervasive. I look forward to helping Joshua and the rest of the team continue to scale PhishFirewall and make it the go-to solution for enterprises in need of sustained security awareness campaigns that deliver tangible results.”

Petroff is the latest addition to a growing executive team, which includes the hiring of Gregory Sims as Chief Operating Officer in July.

About PhishFirewall

Founded by Joshua Crumbaugh, an internationally-known cybersecurity and social engineering expert, PhishFirewall is a cybersecurity awareness, threat emulation and analytics solution firm. The solution is built upon the science of learning and psychology of behavior change, and delivers sustained cybersecurity awareness and lower risk. PhishFirewall specializes in protecting enterprises in high-profile critical infrastructure sectors. The Company currently serves clients in finance, manufacturing, logistics, utilities, and education. Learn more at phishfirewall.com.

