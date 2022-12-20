God of War Ragnarok has gotten a release window for its New Game Plus mode. God of War Ragnarok has been out for nearly two months now and fans are picking every little piece of it apart. Not only is its story incredibly rich, but there's a lot of side content to mull over once you've ran through Kratos' journey. Although you can do a lot of it as you progress through the story, there's a lot that opens up even after the game is over. It really gives you a lot of opportunities to continue to hone your combat skills and finish upgrading Kratos and his companions.

3 DAYS AGO