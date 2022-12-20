Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley Says ‘Christmas Is Cancelled’ After Dominik Mysterio’s Arrest
Dominik Mysterio did the unthinkable and turned heel by attacking Edge and then his father Rey Mysterio, shocking everyone in attendance at Clash At The Castle. He even attacked his father on Thanksgiving after that. Mysterio and Rhea Ripley decided to crash Rey Mysterio’s place on Christmas Eve, but it did not go the way they planned this time, as Dominik was arrested. Rhea Ripley has finally reacted to the incident, and she is not happy about this.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Believes They Are ‘The Other Head Of The Table’ Next To Roman Reigns
A former WWE star believes they are “the other Head of the Table” next to Roman Reigns. Afa Anoa’i Jr. is a member of the legendary Anoa’i family, which includes The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
ComicBook
Kevin Owens Reveals When His WWE Contract Expires
The professional wrestling free agency pool is as hot as it's been in decades. Thanks to the rise of AEW as well as the success of New Japan and Impact Wrestling, wrestlers have an array of options when it comes to inking a deal with a global promotion. This has consequently led the big companies being keen on locking up their top stars with long-term deals, as evident by AEW's recent extensions of Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho as well as Impact's new deal for Rich Swann. WWE motioned for a similar move at the tail end of 2021, as it inked new contracts for both Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens just weeks before both were set to become free agents.
wrestlinginc.com
W. Morrissey Gets Engaged To Fellow AEW Star
AEW host — and stepdaughter of WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page — Lexy Nair took to Twitter this weekend and revealed that she's engaged to fellow AEW star W. Morrissey, formerly known as WWE's Big Cass. The announcement was accompanied by a photo of Nair holding...
stillrealtous.com
Seth Rollins Calls Retired WWE Star An “Unsung Hero”
People often joke that in wrestling no one ever really stays retired and recently Jamie Noble laced up his boots and returned to the ring during the WWE live event in Charleston, WV. Noble last wrestled over seven years ago and he officially retired thirteen years ago. Since then he’s been working backstage as a producer for WWE.
bodyslam.net
Identity Of Man Attacked By Bray Wyatt Revealed
Bray Wyatt was in a mood tonight. On SmackDown, Bray Wyatt cut a promo, telling everyone that he wasn’t lying when he said he wasn’t Uncle Howdy. But, when he said Uncle Howdy’s name, it was like a switch flipped in his brain and he snapped. After fumbling on his words and dropping the mic, Bray attacked the camera man and beat him down before choking him out with a mandible claw. The “Camera man” was actually JT Energy. He’s an independent pro-wrestler and graduate from Seth Rollins’ Black and Brave training school. JT took to Twitter following the attack saying he may never be the same again.
bodyslam.net
WATCH: Ronda Rousey And Shayna Baszler React To Raquel’s Victory
Ronda and Shayna aren’t happy. WWE Digital caught up sigh Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler following Shayna’s loss to Raquel on SmackDown. Ronda blamed the ref’s fast count for her victory before Shayna nudged in and said Raquel is going to look real stupid with her one good arm shoved up her… yeah. You can see the reaction below.
stillrealtous.com
Top WWE Star Likely Re-Signing With The Company
WWE has a number of top stars that the company can count on and Kevin Owens has been featured pretty consistently ever since he arrived on the main roster in 2015. KO has captured the Universal Championship, main evented WresteMania, and feuded with some of the biggest names in the business. Owens has managed to accomplish a lot over the last few years and it doesn’t sound like he plans on slowing down.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Was Told To Lose Weight Before They Could Join The Company
WWE has released a number of Superstars over the last few years and one of those Superstars happened to be Athena, formerly known as Ember Moon. Athena went on to join All Elite Wrestling and she recently captured championship gold when she became the ROH Women’s Champion at Final Battle.
ComicBook
Watch: WWE Star Gets "Arrested" for Crashing a Christmas Party
Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley made headlines back at Thanksgiving when they crashed the Mysterio Family Thanksgiving and attacked Rey Mysterio. The two tried to pull off the same stunt again on Christmas Eve, only this time the Mysterios were ready. Rey dared for the two to settle things outside, then quickly revealed he had called the cops to apprehend the two. Dominik wound up getting "arrested and put in the back of a police car while Ripley angrily shouted at the cops.
ComicBook
Vince McMahon Makes Surprising Appearance on WWE SmackDown
Tonight's WWE SmackDown was relatively stacked, with a Tag Team Championships match and a Gauntlet match to decide Ronda Rousey's next opponent included in its lineup. It also set about building to the anticpated battle between the teams of Kevin Owens and John Cena vs Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, and as part of that build, WWE aired a Cena-focused promo video that showcased his career in the ring and outside of it. That video also featured the first appearance of Vince McMahon on FOX's SmackDown in a while, and fans were surprised to see his inclusion, even if it was just in a video package (via Xylot Themes).
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Writer Criticizes Uncle Howdy Appearance On Smackdown
The look of the mysterious character known as Uncle Howdy on WWE Smackdown has been criticized by a former WWE writer. Ever since Bray Wyatt returned to WWE in October at Extreme Rules, there have also been appearances from a new character named Uncle Howdy. For the past two months, Uncle Howdy only appeared on the video screen often issuing warnings about who Bray Wyatt really is and also warning LA Knight, who Wyatt is feuding with.
Stephan Bonnar of UFC fame dies at 45
Stephen Bonnar, who helped popularize UFC in the first season of "The Ultimate Fighter" in 2005, died Thursday. He was 45.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: Miracle on 34th Street Fight, Gauntlet Match, More
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX was taped last Friday from the the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL due to the Christmas Week holiday. You can click here for full spoiler for the show, but we will still have full coverage of tonight’s broadcast at 8pm ET. SmackDown will...
ComicBook
Bray Wyatt Loses It on WWE SmackDown, Attacks a Cameraman
Last week WWE fans were introduced to Bray Wyatt's Uncle Howdy on SmackDown, proving that he wasn't the one responsible for the attacks on LA Knight. Tonight Wyatt came out to address Uncle Howdy, Knight, and where he is personally, but his earnest promo was cut short. Wyatt started losing his train of thought and then he bent down and looked out of it for a minute, and that's when he suddenly charged forward toward the cameraman and attacked him, locking him in a submission until he was freed by security.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Sasha Banks Potentially Working For AEW
Sasha Banks is one of professional wrestling's hottest commodities right now. Upon reports of Banks' exit from WWE, the multi-time Women's Champion has attracted much attention, as her wrestling bookings are said to open back up on January 1, 2023. While she's reportedly locked in for a series of appearances with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, another exciting possibility has emerged as well.
ringsidenews.com
Teddy Long Thinks John Laurinaitis Had Something To Do With Sasha Banks’ WWE Pay
Sasha Banks expressed her frustration with Vince McMahon’s booking by walking out on the company in the middle of Monday Night RAW on May 16, 2022. The Boss negotiated her exit with WWE in the months the followed her exit. She was also unhappy that she was being paid less than Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.
ComicBook
WWE's Sami Zayn Calls Out John Cena and Kevin Owens with Epic Promo on SmackDown
Roman Reigns kicked off the Christmas edition of WWE Smackdown alongside the Bloodline, and the topic on everyone's minds was of course John Cena. Last week Cena accepted Kevin Owens' invitation to join him against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn next week, and Paul Heyman addressed it at the top of the show. Afterwards, Roman Reigns would give the microphone to Sami Zayn, and he would unleash a vicious promo against Kevin Owens and John Cena, who will be returning on next week's SmackDown. It was a promo for the books, and next week's match can't get here soon enough.
wrestlinginc.com
Top AEW Star Invites Bayley To A Drinking Session
It appears AEW star Dax Harwood's new podcast won't be devoid of drunken rants. WWE superstar Bayley, among the many wrestlers who reacted to the news of Harwood's podcast, has been invited by the FTR member for a live drinking session once the show hits the airwaves. "You should be...
ComicBook
WWE and AEW Stars Celebrate Christmas 2023
Stars from WWE and AEW all took to Twitter to celebrate Christmas Day on Sunday. Some showed off their haul from this year's celebration, others posted a photo with members of their family. You can see some of the best holiday-themed posts in the list below!. WWE will wrap up...
