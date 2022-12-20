ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WGN News

WGN Morning Show Toy Drive goodies delivered

CHICAGO — Toys donated at the recent WGN Morning Show Toy Drive now have loving homes. The “Off The Street Club” held its annual Winter Wonderland Christmas Party on Saturday. They got a visit from Santa before he made rounds on Christmas Day. Then, the kids filled sacks with toys and goodies for other children. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

11-year-old musical prodigy describes journey

CHICAGO — From songs like Silent Night to Jingle Bells, the power of music plays a memorable role in celebrating the spirit of Christmas every year. In tonight’s cover story, WGN News presents an 11-year-old musical prodigy who has been playing instruments and performing music since the age of five. Photojournalist Hector Betancourt has the […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Dreezy Claus stops by WGN Weekend Morning News

CHICAGO — Christmas Eve is a busy time for Santa but Dreezy Claus still made time to stop by WGN Weekend Morning News. Dreezy Claus is taking requests for a Santa visit and pictures online. He said he is a big fan of the Chicago area AND WGN Weekend Morning News!
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Help Support The Hiplet Ballerinas

Hiplet combines ballet, pop culture and hip-hop. The professional company of The Chicago Multicultural Dance School, the Hiplet Ballerinas have wowed audiences across the globe. Joining us now is the founder and artistic director Homer Hans Bryant and executive director Robin Edwards. FACEBOOK @hipletballerinas. INSTAGRAM @hipletballerinas.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

A Very Dandy Holiday Pop-Up Bar

There’s still time for yuletide cheer at “A Very Dandy Holiday” pop-up bar happening at River West cocktail bar and restaurant The Dandy Crown. Along with seasonal and nostalgic libations, the halls will be decked until New Year’s Eve. General Manager and Beverage Director Sarah Syman joins us with all the details.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Festive Cocktails From Arbella

Arbella is a place where cocktails, art and music intersect. They are offering unique festive drinks to get you in the holiday spirit. Beverage Director Eric Trousdale joins us to show us how we can make a Christmas Morning Martini and North Pole Old Fashioned. 112 W. Grand Ave. Chicago,...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Non-profit funds gifts for kids affected by gun violence

CHICAGO — A Chicago non-profit organization is honoring loved ones who’ve died by gun violence in Chicago, bringing in a Christmas Surprise at a Walmart in Pullman. Children who have been affected by the loss of a loved one due to gun violence are getting more than $100 to spend on holiday gifts. Tia Eskridge […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Santa Workout with Life Time Fitness

A—Abs Downtown Chicago Locations:. Life Time River North at One Chicago—15 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60654. Life Time Algonquin—451 Rolls Rd, Algonquin, IL 60102. Life Time Burr Ridge—601 Burr Ridge Pkwy, Burr Ridge, IL 60527. Life Time Orland Park—16333 S La Grange Rd, Orland Park,...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Adopt a Pet: Reach Rescue Inc.

For 11 years, Reach Rescue has been providing animal rescue services to Mundelein and surrounding communities. Reach has rescued over 4,500 dogs since 2011 and recently purchased land in Mundelein to begin building a brand new adoption center. Dogs:. Monkey: 7 year old Chihuahua mix. Blu: 13 year old Poodle...
MUNDELEIN, IL
WGN TV

Lunchbreak: Sourdough Crusted Salmon

Chef Peter Beatty, Executive Chef at Forbidden Root. Forbidden Root was named the #1 brew pub in America by USA TODAY. Sourdough Crusted Salmon, Lion’s Mane Mushroom, Porcini Butter, and Frisee Salad. #1- Sourdough Crusted Salmon. Ingredients. 4 oz Skinless Salmon Filet Portion. 1 piece of Thinly Sliced Sourdough...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Christkindlmarkets announce reduced hours and closures ahead of winter storm

Due to dangerous weather conditions, Christkindlmarkets in Chicago and Aurora have announced they will reduce their hours and close locations early across multiple locations Wednesday. The Christkindlmarket in Daley Plaza in the Loop and RiverEdge Park in Aurora will both close at 4 p.m. on Thursday, while the Christkindlmarket in Wrigleyville will be closed for […]
AURORA, IL
WGN News

Snow, wind and cold arrive in time to chill the holiday weekend

Snow, wind and cold arrive in time to chill the holiday weekend—days prior to and after arrival of 2023 to bring much warmer temperatures AREA SNOWFALL TOTALS WIND CHILL SLOWLY BECOMES MORE TOLERABLE AS CHRISTMAS APPROACHES Forecast wind chill values at O’Hare Airport —6 AM Friday to midnight Saturday night WEATHER HAZARDS MAP SNOW, COLD […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago weather: Dangerous cold hits area after winter snow storm

CHICAGO — A winter snowstorm has hit Chicagoland, causing measurable snowfall and dangerously cold temperatures. Frigid conditions are expected to continue through the holiday weekend. On Friday, temperatures will reach a high of zero degrees with feels-like temperatures as low as -40 in some areas. At best, wind chills of -30 late Friday afternoon. A […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Some Chicago snow, but Winds/Arctic Chill dominate Winter Storm

Cold front arriving with blowing and drifting snow – temps to drop drastically Winter Storm Warning in Effect through Friday (Blizzard conditions expected in northern Porter Co, IN) with extremely dangerous winter conditions area-wide.  A very strong cold front will march through NE Illinois and NW Indiana during the day Thursday.  Ahead of the front […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

WGN TV

