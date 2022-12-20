Read full article on original website
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 during the holidaysR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Social Security payment increases coming for recipients in IllinoisR.A. HeimIllinois State
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard OfLIFE_HACKSChicago, IL
Chicago’s Vegan Soft Serve Shop Vaca’s Creamery to Open Second Location Next YearVegOut MagazineChicago, IL
WGN Morning Show Toy Drive goodies delivered
CHICAGO — Toys donated at the recent WGN Morning Show Toy Drive now have loving homes. The “Off The Street Club” held its annual Winter Wonderland Christmas Party on Saturday. They got a visit from Santa before he made rounds on Christmas Day. Then, the kids filled sacks with toys and goodies for other children. […]
11-year-old musical prodigy describes journey
CHICAGO — From songs like Silent Night to Jingle Bells, the power of music plays a memorable role in celebrating the spirit of Christmas every year. In tonight’s cover story, WGN News presents an 11-year-old musical prodigy who has been playing instruments and performing music since the age of five. Photojournalist Hector Betancourt has the […]
Christmas Trivia with the Daytime Chicago staff
How much do you really know about Christmas? Not much if you’re part of the Daytime Chicago crew. Check out our hilarious attempt at Christmas trivia.
Dreezy Claus stops by WGN Weekend Morning News
CHICAGO — Christmas Eve is a busy time for Santa but Dreezy Claus still made time to stop by WGN Weekend Morning News. Dreezy Claus is taking requests for a Santa visit and pictures online. He said he is a big fan of the Chicago area AND WGN Weekend Morning News!
Help Support The Hiplet Ballerinas
Hiplet combines ballet, pop culture and hip-hop. The professional company of The Chicago Multicultural Dance School, the Hiplet Ballerinas have wowed audiences across the globe. Joining us now is the founder and artistic director Homer Hans Bryant and executive director Robin Edwards. FACEBOOK @hipletballerinas. INSTAGRAM @hipletballerinas.
A Very Dandy Holiday Pop-Up Bar
There’s still time for yuletide cheer at “A Very Dandy Holiday” pop-up bar happening at River West cocktail bar and restaurant The Dandy Crown. Along with seasonal and nostalgic libations, the halls will be decked until New Year’s Eve. General Manager and Beverage Director Sarah Syman joins us with all the details.
Festive Cocktails From Arbella
Arbella is a place where cocktails, art and music intersect. They are offering unique festive drinks to get you in the holiday spirit. Beverage Director Eric Trousdale joins us to show us how we can make a Christmas Morning Martini and North Pole Old Fashioned. 112 W. Grand Ave. Chicago,...
Non-profit funds gifts for kids affected by gun violence
CHICAGO — A Chicago non-profit organization is honoring loved ones who’ve died by gun violence in Chicago, bringing in a Christmas Surprise at a Walmart in Pullman. Children who have been affected by the loss of a loved one due to gun violence are getting more than $100 to spend on holiday gifts. Tia Eskridge […]
Tourists trek downtown, brave the cold amid snowfall
The snow was an unexpected treat for many on Thursday.
Santa Workout with Life Time Fitness
A—Abs Downtown Chicago Locations:. Life Time River North at One Chicago—15 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60654. Life Time Algonquin—451 Rolls Rd, Algonquin, IL 60102. Life Time Burr Ridge—601 Burr Ridge Pkwy, Burr Ridge, IL 60527. Life Time Orland Park—16333 S La Grange Rd, Orland Park,...
What is the coldest temperature ever recorded at Chicago and in the world?
GOT A QUESTION FOR TOM? Ask him here! Dear Tom, What is the coldest temperature ever recorded at Chicago and in the world? Keith Jefferies, Chicago Dear Keith, In official temperature records dating from November 1, 1870, to the present, Chicago’s lowest temperature reading stands at -27 degrees on January 20, 1985. The world’s lowest […]
‘The Great Lake Jumper’ braves the extreme cold to jump into Lake Michigan
CHICAGO — The extreme temperatures couldn’t stop the Great Lakes Jumper from taking another plunge Friday in Lake Michigan. Dan O’Conor is keeping his streak alive with a frigid jump into the lake Friday morning when temperatures were about -8 and the wind chills were -35. O’Connor has been doing this every day for nearly […]
Adopt a Pet: Reach Rescue Inc.
For 11 years, Reach Rescue has been providing animal rescue services to Mundelein and surrounding communities. Reach has rescued over 4,500 dogs since 2011 and recently purchased land in Mundelein to begin building a brand new adoption center. Dogs:. Monkey: 7 year old Chihuahua mix. Blu: 13 year old Poodle...
See a Bears-Bills game preview in chilly Chicago weather on this edition of ‘The 9-Yard Line’
WGN News Now has a preview of the Bears' match-up with the Bills at Soldier Field on Christmas Eve as the teams prepare for a bitterly cold and windy day in Chicago in the third-to-last game of the regular season for both teams.
Lunchbreak: Sourdough Crusted Salmon
Chef Peter Beatty, Executive Chef at Forbidden Root. Forbidden Root was named the #1 brew pub in America by USA TODAY. Sourdough Crusted Salmon, Lion’s Mane Mushroom, Porcini Butter, and Frisee Salad. #1- Sourdough Crusted Salmon. Ingredients. 4 oz Skinless Salmon Filet Portion. 1 piece of Thinly Sliced Sourdough...
Christkindlmarkets announce reduced hours and closures ahead of winter storm
Due to dangerous weather conditions, Christkindlmarkets in Chicago and Aurora have announced they will reduce their hours and close locations early across multiple locations Wednesday. The Christkindlmarket in Daley Plaza in the Loop and RiverEdge Park in Aurora will both close at 4 p.m. on Thursday, while the Christkindlmarket in Wrigleyville will be closed for […]
A look at memorable Bears’ cold weather games in Chicago
WGN News Now takes a look back at some of the memorable cold weather games for the Bears played in Chicago, including Soldier Field and Wrigley Field, as the current team prepares for a frigid contest against the Bills on Saturday
Snow, wind and cold arrive in time to chill the holiday weekend
Snow, wind and cold arrive in time to chill the holiday weekend—days prior to and after arrival of 2023 to bring much warmer temperatures AREA SNOWFALL TOTALS WIND CHILL SLOWLY BECOMES MORE TOLERABLE AS CHRISTMAS APPROACHES Forecast wind chill values at O’Hare Airport —6 AM Friday to midnight Saturday night WEATHER HAZARDS MAP SNOW, COLD […]
Chicago weather: Dangerous cold hits area after winter snow storm
CHICAGO — A winter snowstorm has hit Chicagoland, causing measurable snowfall and dangerously cold temperatures. Frigid conditions are expected to continue through the holiday weekend. On Friday, temperatures will reach a high of zero degrees with feels-like temperatures as low as -40 in some areas. At best, wind chills of -30 late Friday afternoon. A […]
Some Chicago snow, but Winds/Arctic Chill dominate Winter Storm
Cold front arriving with blowing and drifting snow – temps to drop drastically Winter Storm Warning in Effect through Friday (Blizzard conditions expected in northern Porter Co, IN) with extremely dangerous winter conditions area-wide. A very strong cold front will march through NE Illinois and NW Indiana during the day Thursday. Ahead of the front […]
