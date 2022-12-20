Officers investigating a "cutting" incident Thursday night in Greenbelt are asking residents to lock their doors, saying the man they're looking for is still out there. Greenbelt Police responded to a residence on Crescent Road at around 9:15 p.m. for a cutting where they said two people sustained minor injuries. A person described as a "tall Black man wearing a black jacket, light-colored shirt and blue jeans," ran from the scene before officers arrived, police said.

GREENBELT, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO