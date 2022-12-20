ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California, MD

Bay Net

Officers Locate Loaded Gun During Traffic Stop In La Plata

LA PLATA, Md. – On December 18 at 7:43 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a passenger car in the area of Crain Highway at Port Tobacco Road in La Plata. The officer detected the odor of marijuana, and further investigation revealed the driver was in possession of a loaded handgun and marijuana.
LA PLATA, MD
WJLA

Police ask residents to lock doors, looking for man after cutting incident in Greenbelt

Officers investigating a "cutting" incident Thursday night in Greenbelt are asking residents to lock their doors, saying the man they're looking for is still out there. Greenbelt Police responded to a residence on Crescent Road at around 9:15 p.m. for a cutting where they said two people sustained minor injuries. A person described as a "tall Black man wearing a black jacket, light-colored shirt and blue jeans," ran from the scene before officers arrived, police said.
GREENBELT, MD
WUSA9

Man killed while driving in Maryland after a tree fell on his car, police say

THURMONT, Md. — Maryland State Police say a man died Friday afternoon after a tree fell on his car while he was driving west of Thurmont. The crash occurred around noon. State police Trooper First Class Kevin Carter claims the man was driving west on Maryland Route 77, near the area of Tower Road. While he was driving, a tree fell across the roadway and crushed the man's moving car, Carter says.
THURMONT, MD
Bay Net

Juveniles Charged For Robbery At Middle School In Charles County

INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On December 19, a student at General Smallwood Middle School reported that two students forcibly stole his shoes. The school resource officer and school administrative staff initiated an investigation. After pursuing leads and consulting with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office, two students are being...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Suspect Arrested For October 2022 Waldorf Homicide

WALDORF, Md. – On October 23 at approximately 2:17 p.m, the Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) received a 911 call reporting a shooting. PGPD made contact with the caller, who was in his vehicle with the victim, and determined the victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.
WALDORF, MD
WJLA

Woman struck and killed along University Boulevard in Hyattsville, Md.

HYATTTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — A woman has died after she was hit by a car on University Boulevard in Hyattsville, Md. Friday morning, according to Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD). The pedestrian crash happened just before 6 a.m., in the area of University Boulevard and 23rd Avenue, police...
HYATTSVILLE, MD

