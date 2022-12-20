Read full article on original website
#FlyntStrong: Sheriff Struck During Shootout In Calvert County In Good Spirits After Surgery
The community is rallying around a sheriff's deputy in Maryland who has taken his first steps on the long road to recovery after being shot during a police pursuit, according to the Calvert County Sheriff.Master Deputy James Flynt, a five-year veteran of the sheriff's office, is in recovery days af…
Boys, men arrested after armed carjackings in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Two boys and two men were arrested on Thursday after two armed carjackings that took place earlier in the week. Police said that two suspects carjacked a food delivery driver at gunpoint on Tuesday evening on Allendale Drive in Landover. On Wednesday evening, detectives found the stolen […]
Officers Investigate Suspicious Vehicle And Locate Loaded Guns, Drug Paraphernalia
BRYANS ROAD, Md. – On December 20 at 4:55 p.m., officers responded to the area of Pomonkey Creek Place in Bryans Road for the report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the vehicle’s occupants and observed drug paraphernalia in plain view. Further investigation revealed...
Police Continue To Investigate Shooting In Lexington Park, Victim In Stable Condition
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at 7:08 pm, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 21800 block of Ronald Drive in Lexington Park for the reported shooting. Deputies arrived on the scene and located a 25-year-old male victim with a gunshot...
Greenbelt Police warns of man who cut 2 people; residents should make sure their doors are locked
GREENBELT, Md. — Police are telling people in a Greenbelt, Maryland neighborhood to make sure their homes are locked tight after they said an assailant cut two people in the area. At 9:17 p.m., officers responded to 28 Crescent Road for an incident where someone was cut. Two people...
Officers Locate Loaded Gun During Traffic Stop In La Plata
LA PLATA, Md. – On December 18 at 7:43 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a passenger car in the area of Crain Highway at Port Tobacco Road in La Plata. The officer detected the odor of marijuana, and further investigation revealed the driver was in possession of a loaded handgun and marijuana.
Detectives Seek Identity Of Theft Suspects Breaking Into Vehicles In Calvert County
LUSBY, Md. – On December 19, 2022, during the early morning hours, deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded to Lazy River Road, Foxwood Lane, and Long Wolf Lane in Lusby, for several reported thefts from motor vehicles. Investigation revealed several locked and unlocked vehicles...
Crews Respond To Large Barn Fire In Mechanicsville; Cause Under Investigation
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. — We are receiving reports of a large barn fire that took place this evening. At approximately 6:45 p.m. on December 24, first responders were dispatched to the 27000 block of Budds Creek Road, in the area of the Potomac Motor Speedway, for a reported structure fire.
Man Killed in Silver Spring Parking Garage Stairwell While Out to Dinner With Family
A man was shot and killed Wednesday night inside a parking garage in Silver Spring, Maryland, while he was out for dinner with his family. Charles Reynolds, 62, had just finished eating dinner with his family when he was shot about 9 p.m. in a stairwell in the Wayne Avenue parking garage, police said.
Suspect Sought For Multiple Thefts At Walmart And Target In California
CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the man pictured in an ongoing theft investigation. The suspect has been involved in numerous recent thefts from the Target and Walmart stores in California. Anyone with information about the identity of the...
Police ask residents to lock doors, looking for man after cutting incident in Greenbelt
Officers investigating a "cutting" incident Thursday night in Greenbelt are asking residents to lock their doors, saying the man they're looking for is still out there. Greenbelt Police responded to a residence on Crescent Road at around 9:15 p.m. for a cutting where they said two people sustained minor injuries. A person described as a "tall Black man wearing a black jacket, light-colored shirt and blue jeans," ran from the scene before officers arrived, police said.
Man killed while driving in Maryland after a tree fell on his car, police say
THURMONT, Md. — Maryland State Police say a man died Friday afternoon after a tree fell on his car while he was driving west of Thurmont. The crash occurred around noon. State police Trooper First Class Kevin Carter claims the man was driving west on Maryland Route 77, near the area of Tower Road. While he was driving, a tree fell across the roadway and crushed the man's moving car, Carter says.
Juveniles Charged For Robbery At Middle School In Charles County
INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On December 19, a student at General Smallwood Middle School reported that two students forcibly stole his shoes. The school resource officer and school administrative staff initiated an investigation. After pursuing leads and consulting with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office, two students are being...
Arlington County Sheriff's Office no longer voluntarily working with ICE
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — In a letter sent earlier this week, Arlington County Sheriff Beth Arthur informed advocacy groups that her department will no longer voluntarily cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. The letter states the Arlington County Sheriff's Office, "will no longer recognize any 'voluntary...
Suspect Arrested For October 2022 Waldorf Homicide
WALDORF, Md. – On October 23 at approximately 2:17 p.m, the Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) received a 911 call reporting a shooting. PGPD made contact with the caller, who was in his vehicle with the victim, and determined the victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.
Infamously Dangerous Road Takes Another Life In Prince George's County
A woman is dead after crashing into a utility pole on an infamously dangerous road in Prince George's County, authorities say. The woman reportedly crashed into the pole after losing control of her vehicle while driving south on Indian Head Highway near Berry Road, around 2 a.m., Friday, Dec. 23, according to Prince George's County Police.
Woman struck and killed along University Boulevard in Hyattsville, Md.
HYATTTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — A woman has died after she was hit by a car on University Boulevard in Hyattsville, Md. Friday morning, according to Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD). The pedestrian crash happened just before 6 a.m., in the area of University Boulevard and 23rd Avenue, police...
2010 Bethesda murder suspect arrested in Mexico, awaiting extradition, police say
BETHESDA, Md. (7News) — After 12 years on the run, Jorge Rueda Landeros, the man who is suspected of killing a Bethesda, Md. woman in 2010, was arrested and charged in Mexico, Montgomery County police said. On Oct. 25, 2010, police found 52-year-old Sue Marcum dead in her Bethesda...
Murder at Hangar Club in Upper Marlboro under investigation
Prince George's County police are looking for the person who killed a man at a Temple Hills nightclub early Wednesday morning. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu spoke to a witness about the chaos that occurred inside the Hangar Club.
