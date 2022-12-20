Read full article on original website
Spire asking customers to save energy due to extreme freezing conditions
Spire said this request does not apply to hospitals, nursing homes or essential food processors and public services.
True urban legend: Body hidden in Missouri hotel room
Spending time in a location that is foreign to you can be an exciting and interesting experience.
KCTV 5
Holiday travelers encounter delays, long lines at KCI
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Conditions for holiday travelers improved somewhat on Friday, though many still met delays and long lines at Kansas City International Airport. On Thursday, KCI reported approximately 50 cancelations. On Friday there were eight. But at the Southwest ticket counter a long line of people waited...
Kansas City area plumbing, HVAC companies keeping busy with emergency calls during deep freeze
Many plumbers and HVAC crews have been busy taking emergency calls.
Royals downtown stadium design consultant talks location, timeline
Populous is now consulting with the Royals on a proposed $2 billion downtown 35,000 seat stadium and ballpark district.
kcur.org
A Kansas City plant nursery is keeping a colorful Christmas tradition alive
Christmas is a time to spruce things up at Family Tree Nursery, Jesse Nelson shared. And the business has kept a number of holiday customs through the years since Nelson’s grandfather, Ron, opened the venture in 1964. One such tradition: flocking — or the process of spraying Christmas trees...
fox4kc.com
Did Someone Say FREE Cookie?!
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In celebration of their new location, crumbl cookies in Independence, is offering you a FREE Chocolate Chip cookie on Friday (Dec. 23). All you have to do is show the crumbl app from your phone for the deal.
Flights at KCI Airport delayed, canceled as snow falls
Kanas City International Airport canceled and delayed flights due to snow and wintry weather as people travel for Christmas.
Chaos or Calm? A Winter Storm and Christmas Collide At Warrensburg Walmart
You don't have to go scrolling very far on Facebook this evening to find the memes about running to the store for bread, milk, toilet paper, liquor, and beer. After all, we're supposed to get two to four inches of snow and super cold wind chills which will blow all that snow around over the course of the next 24-48 hours. So just how bad was the Warrensburg Walmart this afternoon when Christmas collided with our first winter storm of the season?
Don’t Miss This Guitarist When She Comes Home To Missouri
Some of you already know what I'm about to say is true. Some of you have probably been a fan of this singer since she appeared in the Kansas City music scene roughly a decade ago. Some of you, like our own Randy Kirby, probably even went to see her...
kansascitymag.com
The Northland’s Laughing Place bakery closes tomorrow
The Laughing Place Bakery will close its doors after serving Christmas customers on December 24. The Laughing Place just off of North Oak Trafficway in Gladstone caters to the gluten-free community and serves breakfast pastries, cookies, bread, sweat treats and breakfast options. The cafe and bakery originally opened in late October 2015 and will close its doors on December 24. The owner and main baker, Alicia Hommon, opened The Laughing Place Bakery as a way to express her love for baking and the cherished memories she’s made with her family.
The Landing Mall in mid-town Kansas City was a hit in the 1960s
The Landing mall in the 1960s represented on a postcard.Photo byMalls of America 2006 blog via Keith. I still remember making the journey from the Richards Gebaur AFB to midtown Kansas City so my mother could shop at Macy's or Chasnoff's at The Landing.
KMBC.com
Secret Santa back handing out thousands of dollars in Kansas City this season
LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Kansas City’s Secret Santa is at it again, handing out thousands of dollars to unsuspecting people across the city. It’s a story you’ll only see on KMBC 9. This wealthy, anonymous businessman is motivated by the hope that his random acts of kindness are contagious and will spread across our area. This year he was aided by his elves, Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte, deputies and Missouri Highway Patrol troopers.
fox4kc.com
JENTRIE FIND: Lighted Mercury Glass Ornament
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jentrie’s ‘Lighted Mercury Glass Ornament’ is a dazzling centerpiece or tabletop display that adds that perfect bit of “pop” in a classy yet subtle way. They’re available in three sizes and two colors; gold or silver and come equipped with a convenient timer function that will light globes for six hours and then automatically turn off, relighting the globes 18 hours later. Three AA batteries required.
fox4kc.com
Kansas City area upgraded to Winter Storm Warning for Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area is now under a Winter Storm Warning for Thursday with blowing snow and dangerous wind chills ahead. The National Weather Service issued the Winter Storm Warning for the Kansas City region. The warning starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday and expires at midnight Friday.
Secret Door Takes You To One of The Best Restaurants in Missouri
You might have a hard time finding the Courthouse Exchange, but once you've found it you'll never forget it. Known as the Courthouse Exchange in Independence, Missouri, this restaurant is a hidden gem in the city, heck in the whole state. The restaurant has been serving the best burgers since 1899 and is a casual atmosphere for both a friend's night out or a family night. The restaurant is below street level, but no worries you can access the restaurant from the grand patio in the back. Looking at the menu everything looks so good, it would be hard to choose.
A KC family created Wish-Bone Italian Dressing for its fried chicken restaurant; it became an iconic American staple
Editor’s note: The following story was originally published by KCUR, Kansas City’s NPR member station, and a fellow member of the KC Media Collective. Click here to read the original story or here to sign up for KCUR’s email newsletter. For more stories like this one, subscribe to Hungry For MO on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. In 1948, Phillip Sollomi debuted an Italian vinaigrette at his The post A KC family created Wish-Bone Italian Dressing for its fried chicken restaurant; it became an iconic American staple appeared first on Startland News.
kcur.org
A Kansas City master sommelier picks the best wines for your holiday celebrations
Which wines are best to bring to festive parties and pair with your holiday meals?. Master Sommelier and Master of Wine Doug Frost shared his recommendations for pairing wines with specific foods, and the bottles he’ll be pouring this holiday season. Here are the wines Doug Frost shared:. Montelle,...
kcur.org
Kansas City animal shelters are in a crisis: 'We have no kennel space left'
Every kennel is full at the Great Plains SPCA. The shelter has seen a "27% increase in dog admissions compared to 2021, but an 11%, decrease in dog adoptions," according to the shelter's director of operations. Inflation and residual effects of the pandemic have caused an influx of pets arriving...
kansascitymag.com
A new London-inspired bakery will host tea parties in Overland Park
Kate Smith Soiree, a boutique bakery specializing in macarons and custom cakes, is opening a second location in the former Clocktower Bakery at 7911 Santa Fe Drive in downtown Overland Park. The original location in Lenexa Public Market operates out of Butterfield’s Bakery and will continue to sling French pastries...
