ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Holiday travelers encounter delays, long lines at KCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Conditions for holiday travelers improved somewhat on Friday, though many still met delays and long lines at Kansas City International Airport. On Thursday, KCI reported approximately 50 cancelations. On Friday there were eight. But at the Southwest ticket counter a long line of people waited...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Did Someone Say FREE Cookie?!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In celebration of their new location, crumbl cookies in Independence, is offering you a FREE Chocolate Chip cookie on Friday (Dec. 23). All you have to do is show the crumbl app from your phone for the deal.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
Awesome 92.3

Chaos or Calm? A Winter Storm and Christmas Collide At Warrensburg Walmart

You don't have to go scrolling very far on Facebook this evening to find the memes about running to the store for bread, milk, toilet paper, liquor, and beer. After all, we're supposed to get two to four inches of snow and super cold wind chills which will blow all that snow around over the course of the next 24-48 hours. So just how bad was the Warrensburg Walmart this afternoon when Christmas collided with our first winter storm of the season?
WARRENSBURG, MO
kansascitymag.com

The Northland’s Laughing Place bakery closes tomorrow

The Laughing Place Bakery will close its doors after serving Christmas customers on December 24. The Laughing Place just off of North Oak Trafficway in Gladstone caters to the gluten-free community and serves breakfast pastries, cookies, bread, sweat treats and breakfast options. The cafe and bakery originally opened in late October 2015 and will close its doors on December 24. The owner and main baker, Alicia Hommon, opened The Laughing Place Bakery as a way to express her love for baking and the cherished memories she’s made with her family.
GLADSTONE, MO
KMBC.com

Secret Santa back handing out thousands of dollars in Kansas City this season

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Kansas City’s Secret Santa is at it again, handing out thousands of dollars to unsuspecting people across the city. It’s a story you’ll only see on KMBC 9. This wealthy, anonymous businessman is motivated by the hope that his random acts of kindness are contagious and will spread across our area. This year he was aided by his elves, Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte, deputies and Missouri Highway Patrol troopers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

JENTRIE FIND: Lighted Mercury Glass Ornament

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jentrie’s ‘Lighted Mercury Glass Ornament’ is a dazzling centerpiece or tabletop display that adds that perfect bit of “pop” in a classy yet subtle way. They’re available in three sizes and two colors; gold or silver and come equipped with a convenient timer function that will light globes for six hours and then automatically turn off, relighting the globes 18 hours later. Three AA batteries required.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Kansas City area upgraded to Winter Storm Warning for Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area is now under a Winter Storm Warning for Thursday with blowing snow and dangerous wind chills ahead. The National Weather Service issued the Winter Storm Warning for the Kansas City region. The warning starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday and expires at midnight Friday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KICK AM 1530

Secret Door Takes You To One of The Best Restaurants in Missouri

You might have a hard time finding the Courthouse Exchange, but once you've found it you'll never forget it. Known as the Courthouse Exchange in Independence, Missouri, this restaurant is a hidden gem in the city, heck in the whole state. The restaurant has been serving the best burgers since 1899 and is a casual atmosphere for both a friend's night out or a family night. The restaurant is below street level, but no worries you can access the restaurant from the grand patio in the back. Looking at the menu everything looks so good, it would be hard to choose.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
Startland News

A KC family created Wish-Bone Italian Dressing for its fried chicken restaurant; it became an iconic American staple

Editor’s note: The following story was originally published by KCUR, Kansas City’s NPR member station, and a fellow member of the KC Media Collective. Click here to read the original story or here to sign up for KCUR’s email newsletter. For more stories like this one, subscribe to Hungry For MO on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. In 1948, Phillip Sollomi debuted an Italian vinaigrette at his The post A KC family created Wish-Bone Italian Dressing for its fried chicken restaurant; it became an iconic American staple appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kansascitymag.com

A new London-inspired bakery will host tea parties in Overland Park

Kate Smith Soiree, a boutique bakery specializing in macarons and custom cakes, is opening a second location in the former Clocktower Bakery at 7911 Santa Fe Drive in downtown Overland Park. The original location in Lenexa Public Market operates out of Butterfield’s Bakery and will continue to sling French pastries...
OVERLAND PARK, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy