Dana Michelle
4d ago
parents need to do better go back Ole school parenting .there underage so there parents will have to pay.know where ya kids are be a parent not there friend
Bear !
4d ago
Thats ok governor jus commuted sentence of arsonist that killed 4 so they can enjoy the holidays with their families so let them out without bail
FOX Carolina
‘Our hearts break”: Rock Hill firefighter killed after tree collision in York County
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The Rock Hill Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its firefighters following a fatal crash in York County on Friday. Firefighter/Paramedic David Campbell was killed after his truck hit a tree in the roadway on South Carolina Highway 49 near Highway 322 around 6:50 a.m. on Dec. 23.
New photos released in search for missing NC girl
Authorities released new photos Friday of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari.
After calling for a tow truck, man ends up with more damage and dispute over repayment
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — After hitting a deer while driving in Union County, a North Carolina man called a tow company to give he and his truck a lift. Holden Conkey told Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke he called A-1 Towing and Recovery to save the day and instead ended up with an even bigger headache.
wccbcharlotte.com
Homicide Investigation in University City
CHARLOTTE (Thursday, December 22, 2022) CMPD has identified the victim as Cordarrius Donquay Harris, 28. Detectives have also arrested a suspect. Rohan Taskar, 27. He has been charged with voluntary manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, obstruction of justice and breaking and entering. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD...
Rock Hill firefighter killed in collision on highway in York County, troopers say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A Rock Hill firefighter has died following a collision on Highway 49 in York County on Friday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said a Freightliner tractor-trailer and a Chevy pickup truck were headed in opposite directions on Highway 49 south of Sharon, South Carolina, before 7 a.m. when the vehicles hit a tree in the middle of the road. The crash caused the tractor-trailer to jackknife and hit the pickup.
Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting inside hotel in south Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested a man involved in a fatal shooting inside a hotel in south Charlotte. Police said the incident occurred around 4 a.m. at the Marriott on the 2200 block of Rexford Road. CMPD identified the victim as 32-year-old Wilmer Ulises Olivas-Alvarez. Alvarez...
WBTV
Arrest made after child overdoses on drugs in Union Co.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Union County man was arrested Wednesday after deputies say his 6-year-old son overdosed on narcotics in a tattoo studio. EMS and sheriff’s deputies were called to Ink-182 Tattoos in Indian Trail to provide aid to a child in cardiac arrest. Paramedics determined his symptoms...
WBTV
Rowan Co. house fire displaces four people
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Four people were displaced as the result of a house fire in Rowan County on Thursday. Fire officials said that a grease fire was reported in the kitchen of a home in the 8000 block of Karriker Road just after 9:00 a.m. Firefighters reported seeing...
WBTV
New deputies join Cabarrus Sheriff’s Office
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Fall 2022 Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) graduates. New deputies include James Hinson, Derek Pollock, Jimmy Davis, Dylan Shubert, Jonathan Garren, Coy Ketchie. Deputy Pollock was awarded “Top Physical Fitness” for being the...
WBTV
Large police presence at the home of Madalina Cojocari
Large police presence spotted at home of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl. According to a WBTV crew at the scene, about a dozen officers arrived to the home of Madalina Cojocari around 5 p.m. Updated: 43 minutes ago. Officers reported the homicide around 11 a.m. Wednesday at University Village Boulevard. Mother...
iredellfreenews.com
Friends, family searching for missing Statesville woman
Friends and family members are concerned about the welfare of a missing Statesville woman. Sequoia “Poodie” Cotton, 26, was last seen on Thursday, December 22. She was believed to be in the area of Foxcroft Apartments in Statesville early Friday morning. She is 5-foot-9-inches tall and weighs about...
Residents evacuated from Matthews senior living center after flooding
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Residents who live at a Matthews senior apartment community are relocating Saturday night after an apparent water main break tied to freezing temperatures. Family members reached out to WCNC Charlotte earlier in the evening to share loved ones at the Holiday Willow Grove off Idlewild Road were evacuated from the complex due to flooding. A spokesperson for Holiday by Atria, which manages the community, confirmed further details.
Find Madalina: Investigators remove several items from home of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl
CORNELIUS, N.C. — Investigators in Cornelius returned to the home of a missing 11-year-old girl Wednesday night and removed several items. Officers were seen going in and out of Madalina Cojocari’s home at about 5 p.m. Investigators left the home carrying small paper bags, at least one box...
wccbcharlotte.com
Missing Charlotte Teen Reunited with Family
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Missing 15-year-old Vaniah Nichols is now back home and reunited with her family. CMPD tweeted this morning saying she returned home safely Thursday night. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 15-year-old girl is missing and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help to locate her. Police say Vaniah Nichols was last seen at the Target at 8120 University City Boulevard. Her family is concerned about her safety.
WBTV
Fire displaces three residents of Rowan Co. home
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three adults and several pets were able to safely escape a burning mobile home in Rowan County on Wednesday night. “I ran and got my brother-in-law up and we rushed to get out of the house and get our six dogs out, and that’s all we know,” said Lori Watson. “We all got out safe and sound…nobody got hurt, thank God.”
WBTV
‘Please don’t let her go’: Rock Hill mother faults school for role in child abduction
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - The call Tabitha Carson got from staff at her daughter’s school Monday immediately set off alarm bells. An employee at Oakdale STEAM Elementary in Rock Hill was calling to tell Carson her daughter’s father was at the school to pick the girl up.
'Devastated and absolutely heartbroken': Family of missing 11-year-old girl releases statement
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The family of Madalina Cojocari, the missing 11-year-old girl from Cornelius, North Carolina released a statement Thursday thanking the public for their support while investigators search to find her. The statement, which was shared as a handwritten note by the Cornelius Police Department, says the family...
qcnews.com
One dead after tractor-trailer, pickup hit fallen tree in York Co.
SHARON, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — South Carolina Highway Patrol said a two-car wreck Friday morning resulted in one person’s death. The York County wreck occurred on S.C. Highway 49 near S.C. Highway 322, about two miles south of Sharon, S.C. A Freightliner tractor-trailer with two passengers was...
WLTX.com
Video shows Charlotte driver brandishing gun in road rage incident
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family is thankful for their safety after a driver waved a gun at them last week during an incident of road rage in Charlotte. As the family was traveling to a Christmas party, the incident was recorded on video thanks to the cameras on their Tesla vehicle.
860wacb.com
Hickory Police Charge Man With Felony Assault With Intent To Kill
Gerald Jerome Wilkes, age 57 of Catawba, was arrested Wednesday evening by the Hickory Police Department. He’s charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury and second-degree trespass. Bond has been set at $41,000 and as of earlier today, Wilkes remained in the Catawba County Detention Center.
