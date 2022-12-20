ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, NC

Comments / 6

Dana Michelle
4d ago

parents need to do better go back Ole school parenting .there underage so there parents will have to pay.know where ya kids are be a parent not there friend

Reply
4
Bear !
4d ago

Thats ok governor jus commuted sentence of arsonist that killed 4 so they can enjoy the holidays with their families so let them out without bail

Reply
3
Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Homicide Investigation in University City

CHARLOTTE (Thursday, December 22, 2022) CMPD has identified the victim as Cordarrius Donquay Harris, 28. Detectives have also arrested a suspect. Rohan Taskar, 27. He has been charged with voluntary manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, obstruction of justice and breaking and entering. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Rock Hill firefighter killed in collision on highway in York County, troopers say

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A Rock Hill firefighter has died following a collision on Highway 49 in York County on Friday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said a Freightliner tractor-trailer and a Chevy pickup truck were headed in opposite directions on Highway 49 south of Sharon, South Carolina, before 7 a.m. when the vehicles hit a tree in the middle of the road. The crash caused the tractor-trailer to jackknife and hit the pickup.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Arrest made after child overdoses on drugs in Union Co.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Union County man was arrested Wednesday after deputies say his 6-year-old son overdosed on narcotics in a tattoo studio. EMS and sheriff’s deputies were called to Ink-182 Tattoos in Indian Trail to provide aid to a child in cardiac arrest. Paramedics determined his symptoms...
UNION COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Rowan Co. house fire displaces four people

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Four people were displaced as the result of a house fire in Rowan County on Thursday. Fire officials said that a grease fire was reported in the kitchen of a home in the 8000 block of Karriker Road just after 9:00 a.m. Firefighters reported seeing...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

New deputies join Cabarrus Sheriff’s Office

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Fall 2022 Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) graduates. New deputies include James Hinson, Derek Pollock, Jimmy Davis, Dylan Shubert, Jonathan Garren, Coy Ketchie. Deputy Pollock was awarded “Top Physical Fitness” for being the...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Large police presence at the home of Madalina Cojocari

Large police presence spotted at home of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl. According to a WBTV crew at the scene, about a dozen officers arrived to the home of Madalina Cojocari around 5 p.m. Updated: 43 minutes ago. Officers reported the homicide around 11 a.m. Wednesday at University Village Boulevard. Mother...
CORNELIUS, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Friends, family searching for missing Statesville woman

Friends and family members are concerned about the welfare of a missing Statesville woman. Sequoia “Poodie” Cotton, 26, was last seen on Thursday, December 22. She was believed to be in the area of Foxcroft Apartments in Statesville early Friday morning. She is 5-foot-9-inches tall and weighs about...
STATESVILLE, NC
WCNC

Residents evacuated from Matthews senior living center after flooding

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Residents who live at a Matthews senior apartment community are relocating Saturday night after an apparent water main break tied to freezing temperatures. Family members reached out to WCNC Charlotte earlier in the evening to share loved ones at the Holiday Willow Grove off Idlewild Road were evacuated from the complex due to flooding. A spokesperson for Holiday by Atria, which manages the community, confirmed further details.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Missing Charlotte Teen Reunited with Family

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Missing 15-year-old Vaniah Nichols is now back home and reunited with her family. CMPD tweeted this morning saying she returned home safely Thursday night. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 15-year-old girl is missing and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help to locate her. Police say Vaniah Nichols was last seen at the Target at 8120 University City Boulevard. Her family is concerned about her safety.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Fire displaces three residents of Rowan Co. home

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three adults and several pets were able to safely escape a burning mobile home in Rowan County on Wednesday night. “I ran and got my brother-in-law up and we rushed to get out of the house and get our six dogs out, and that’s all we know,” said Lori Watson. “We all got out safe and sound…nobody got hurt, thank God.”
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

One dead after tractor-trailer, pickup hit fallen tree in York Co.

SHARON, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — South Carolina Highway Patrol said a two-car wreck Friday morning resulted in one person’s death. The York County wreck occurred on S.C. Highway 49 near S.C. Highway 322, about two miles south of Sharon, S.C. A Freightliner tractor-trailer with two passengers was...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

Video shows Charlotte driver brandishing gun in road rage incident

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family is thankful for their safety after a driver waved a gun at them last week during an incident of road rage in Charlotte. As the family was traveling to a Christmas party, the incident was recorded on video thanks to the cameras on their Tesla vehicle.
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Hickory Police Charge Man With Felony Assault With Intent To Kill

Gerald Jerome Wilkes, age 57 of Catawba, was arrested Wednesday evening by the Hickory Police Department. He’s charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury and second-degree trespass. Bond has been set at $41,000 and as of earlier today, Wilkes remained in the Catawba County Detention Center.
HICKORY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy