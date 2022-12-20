Elevate Your Adornment Status With These Black-Owned Jewelry Brands

Take note of your inventory , and the next time you find yourself in the market for a new piece of jewelry, challenge yourself to branch out and explore new labels and designers, including these featured Black-owned brands .

In our culture, jewelry represents more than status; it flexs in symbolism and art that speaks to today’s trends and nostalgia. There are pieces that make political statements, and those that honor our ancestry. Gifting yourself or a loved one jewelry from a Black-owned designer is not only beneficial to your style but also one of the easiest ways you can show your support for Black-owned b rands.

Ahead, BLAC curated 12 Black-owned jewelry brands we love and truly believe you’ll love, too.

Lola Ade’

Lola Ade’s designs are dripping with culture. The shop’s name alone was derived from Lola’s West African heritage ( lola means “wealthy” and ade means “crown” in the Nigerian Yoruba language). Drawing inspiration from colors, textures, and local artisans she was exposed to during childhood in Lagos and the places she’s visited in life, Lola’s shop is a culmination of breathtaking pieces made from a myriad of materials and vibrant colors.

Tenisha Wilde founded her namesake label, Ten Wilde , back in 2016. Each piece is made with either plated, filled, or solid gold and speaks to her own personal style. Described as “a gem for every gem,” the brand offers shoppers options across almost all categories (from earrings to bracelets, anklets, and more), and bestsellers include hoop earrings and chain necklaces .

Founded by husband-and-wife team Kristin and Kofi Essel, Third Crown is a gender-neutral accessories label. The everyday essentials are created with an architectural vision, made with sharp attention to detail, and enhanced with bold accents. Queen Bey and Solange Knowles are fans.

Cofounder and creative director of Black-owned jewelry brand Auvere, Gina Feldman kick-started her design career as a child creating outfits for her dolls. Now working with 22- and 24-karat gold and gemstones, rather than scrap cloth and construction paper, the designer sketches every Auvere creation herself, by hand. In collaboration with her husband, Steven Feldman, the label is a labor of love in many ways and showcases quality materials at luxury price points.

Founder Oukassa Wetzel is passionate about jewelry that properly represents her African heritage. Paying homage to the strong women who raised her, Aflé Bijoux’ s designs are rooted in Akan culture and made for women who “ooze self-assurance” and “own their womanhood.” Offerings include chain and thread earrings, earrings, rings, and more, as well as customizable necklaces and bracelets that speak to your tastes.

V. Bellan

Haitian-American designer VB’s creative genius started with beaded earrings and necklaces she sold at family gatherings in Massachusets. Now a New York City resident, VB designs custom and contemporary pieces described as “clean, yet edgy.” Bestsellers include skinny band rings and customizable pendant necklaces, but a personal favorite of ours is the jeweler’s gorgeous pearl chain bracelet .

For statement-making accessories that take your breath away with their unique and innovative architectures, look to Mahnal. Constructed from contemporary brass, jewelry designer, Shayba Muhammad’s craft is inspired by natural forms and elements. The brand largely focuses on Arabic influences, and each piece holds a special meaning representative of the wearer’s power. The Asal Necklace (shown here) is a personal favorite (and a bestseller—it currently has a waitlist), as well as the Adas Brass Ring and Akirah Bracelet .

Catherine Sarr has shared her expertise in fine jewelry across continents. Now the designer calls Chicago home and creates elegant gold pieces enhanced with diamonds, seen on celebrities from Alicia Keys to Reese Witherspoon. The brand’s philosophy is to “explore what we have in common with others” and channel that synergy into sophisticated, sculptural accessories adorned with universal symbols and representative of stories spanning generations and cultures.

For everyday staples, look to Made ByKwest. Brooklyn-based founder Kira West views jewelry as a daily reminder of her place within the world. Her designs are inspired by travel, meant to be worn as functional basics, and 10 percent of proceeds from all sales are generously donated to Girls Going Global , an organization that works to expose African American girls to the wonders of the world.

SOKO

Black-owned and women-led B-corp jewelry brand SOKO aims to bring Kenyan artisans to the global market. Founded by Gwendolyn Floyd, Catherine Mahugu, and Ella Peinovich, the retailer showcases ethically made designs from bracelets to necklaces, in either gold plated, silver, or mixed materials.

Romy Studio

Logging on to the Romy Studio website will give you the same vibe as walking into a one-of-a-kind boutique. Founder Camille sells her creations in small batches and limited releases, each accessory equally gorgeous and timeless. Sure to inspire a release of dopamine, the artist’s accessories are designed to be uncomplicated, but fun with pops of color and unique shapes, all of which are cut, baked, sanded, assembled, and packaged in her home studio in Washington, D.C.

You might recognize ByChari for the custom-made “Rhode” necklace Hailey Bieber’s been spotted sporting amid her beauty brand’s official launch, but this jewelry designer’s been around since 2012. Her signature customizable pieces are the label’s touchstone, but Chari Cuthbert’s offerings also include fine and everyday essentials. Her mission: to create jewelry that’s simplistic, yet luxurious, and always sustainable.

Model Tanaya Henry’s designs have iced celebrities from Alicia Keys to Beyoncé. Her claim to fame was her “earlace,” a cross between an earring and a necklace, adorned with Swarovski crystal. Since then, she’s expanded her portfolio to include “liplace” (rings for your lips), bracelets, anklets, and even clothing. But note: These unique pieces are handmade and only available online, so bookmark your faves and don’t sleep on adding them to your cart.

The post Elevate Your Adornment Status With These Black-Owned Jewelry Brands appeared first on BLAC Media .