ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Former security chief sues McDonald’s, CEO for alleged racial discrimination

By Sam Charles, Ray Cortopassi
WGN News
WGN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1utFMa_0joybA2300

CHICAGO — After 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams and 13-year-old Adam Toledo were shot to death last year, the CEO of the West Loop-based fast food giant sent a text message to Mayor Lori Lightfoot, blaming the deaths on the children’s parents.

Amid public outrage, McDonald’s CEO Christopher Kempczinski convened a company town hall meeting to address the controversy.

During that meeting in the fall of 2021, the company’s head of corporate security, Michael Peaster, told the employees assembled that “We cannot broad brush the violence issues in Chicago to make it appear that all parents who have children who are victims to gun violence are bad parents,” according to a recently filed lawsuit.

McDonald’s CEO sparks backlash after telling Lightfoot parents of Jaslyn Adams, Adam Toledo ‘failed those kids’

Peaster, a Black man, filed that federal civil rights lawsuit last week against McDonald’s and Kempczinski, alleging that he was fired last month, not only because of his race, but out of retaliation for publicly contradicting the company’s CEO.

“This termination was discriminatory against Michael Peaster because of his race; it was part of hostile work environment based on his race; and it was retaliatory against Michael Peaster based on his respectful but legitimate contradiction of Kempczinski on the subject of race,” the suit states.

Peaster alleges that, in January 2022, he was promoted to the company’s Vice President of Global Safety, Security and Intelligence. In that role, he and his team were also responsible for the physical safety and security of McDonald’s executives, including Kempczinski.

However, in the months after the company meeting, Kempczinski engaged in an “intentional campaign to ostracize” Peaster from the company where he’d worked for 35 years, according to the lawsuit.

McDonald’s CEO: City needs to ‘face facts’ about crime

On Nov. 7, McDonald’s head attorney told Peaster that he was fired as of Dec. 31 because he “had performed poorly as Vice-President of Global Safety, Security, and Intelligence, but the accusation of poor performance was pretextual,” the suit alleges.

In a statement, McDonald’s strongly denied Peaster’s claims, saying the allegations in the lawsuit “run completely afoul of the facts and the values our leadership team and company uphold.”

“As stated in his Complaint, Mr. Peaster was promoted in January 2022; however, he was subsequently terminated due to serious performance issues in his expanded role,” the statement continued. “To suggest that his termination was based on retaliation or anything other than performance lapses is to completely ignore the facts. We intend to vigorously defend against this lawsuit and to continue to lead with our values.”

The first hearing in the case is scheduled for Feb. 2, 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Essence

Black McDonald's Executive Sues Company For Alleged Racial Discrimination

According to the lawsuit, Michael Peaster claims he was subjected to bias after criticizing Chris Kempczinski's text exchange with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. A Black McDonald’s executive has filed a lawsuit against the fast-food company, accusing CEO Chris Kempczinski of racial discrimination. Michael Peaster oversaw Kempczinski’s safety as vice...
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

CVS reinstates Evanston worker allegedly fired for refusing to join union

A woman who worked at the CVS store on Central Street in Evanston, was rehired this week following a filing with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) and a decision siding with her against the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 881 union, according to a press release published Thursday.
EVANSTON, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man accused of CTA ‘busjacking’ gets 1-year sentence

A Chicago man who prosecutors said forced a CTA bus operator at gunpoint to drive him to an off-route location has received a one-year prison sentence in a plea deal with prosecutors. Maurice Lowry, 28, boarded the eastbound #67 bus around 11 p.m. on December 8, 2021, and asked the...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Shootout with off-duty cop after attempted carjack on West Side

CHICAGO — An off-duty police officer engaged in a shootout when an individual attempted to hijack an officer’s car in Near West Side early Saturday morning. Police said the off-duty officer was standing next to the vehicle at the 1500 block of West Roosevelt Road in the city’s Little Italy neighborhood around 2:05 a.m. when […]
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Victim slashed during robbery at Grand Red Line, Chicago police say

Chicago — A man was cut on the wrist as three offenders robbed him on the Grand Red Line platform on Christmas Eve, Chicago police said. The 43-year-old was approached by three people who struck up a conversation around 3:43 a.m. But the situation turned violent when the group pushed the man down, causing him to hit his head on the wall. The robbers rifled through his pockets, took his property, and left the platform, according to a CPD report.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Off-duty Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with car thief at gas station

An off-duty Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with a man who stole his car from a service station on the Near West Side overnight, officials said. The officer was outside his Jeep Cherokee at the service station in the 1500 block of West Roosevelt when the offender jumped behind the wheel and drove away around 2:05 a.m.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

After kicking woman onto Red Line tracks, attacker told passersby she jumped in a suicide attempt: prosecutors

Chicago — After kicking a woman onto the Red Line tracks as an El train pulled into the Chicago-State station on Tuesday, Donald Jackson called the woman a “b*tch” and told bystanders that she threw herself on the tracks in a suicide attempt, prosecutors alleged Wednesday. The attack was captured on CTA surveillance video, and CWBChicago published a portion of the footage Wednesday morning.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Suspect engages in shootout with off-duty officer during attempted car theft on Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – An attempted car theft leads to a shoot-out involving an off-duty Chicago police officer on the city's Near West Side Saturday morning. Police said the incident happened in the 1500 block of West Roosevelt Road around 2:05 a.m. Preliminary information says the officer was outside of the vehicle when a suspect entered the vehicle and struck a fire hydrant as he attempted to flee the scene. The suspect then exits the vehicle and the two exchanged gunfire. Neither was struck, police said. No other injuries were reported, and the suspect is in custody.A weapon was recovered, and charges are pending. Area Three detectives are investigating.  
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy