Six charged in Pike County prostitution sting
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Six men were charged with procuring prostitution in Pike County on Friday, December 16.
The Pike County Sheriff's Office, along with assistance from other state law enforcement agencies, worked a prostitution detail.
The following individuals were arrested and charged with procuring prostitution.
- Kirk Whittington, 34, of Smithdale, MS
- Jeremy Baham, 34, of Independence, LA
- Michael McGuire, 47, of McComb, MS
- Jason Jenkins, 34, of Laurel, MS
- Marlon Johnson, 45, of Gloster, MS
- Charles Lofton, 35, of Brookhaven, MS
Their bonds were set at $500 each. Investigators said the suspects are currently out on bond and awaiting their court date.
