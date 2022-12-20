ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, MS

Six charged in Pike County prostitution sting

By Biancca Ball
 5 days ago

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Six men were charged with procuring prostitution in Pike County on Friday, December 16.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office, along with assistance from other state law enforcement agencies, worked a prostitution detail.

The following individuals were arrested and charged with procuring prostitution.

  • Kirk Whittington, 34, of Smithdale, MS
  • Jeremy Baham, 34, of Independence, LA
  • Michael McGuire, 47, of McComb, MS
  • Jason Jenkins, 34, of Laurel, MS
  • Marlon Johnson, 45, of Gloster, MS
  • Charles Lofton, 35, of Brookhaven, MS
    Kirk Whittington (Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)
    Jeremy Baham (Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)
    Michael McGuire (Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)
    Jason Jenkins (Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)
    Marlon Johnson (Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)
    Charles Lofton (Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)

Their bonds were set at $500 each. Investigators said the suspects are currently out on bond and awaiting their court date.

