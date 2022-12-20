Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Christmas forecast: Rainy, mild weather
We're tracking mild temperatures and scattered rain for Christmas today! Thankfully, we're not expecting snow or freezing rain for our region, even over the passes. A series of atmospheric river events will bring rounds of rain to Western Washington in the days to come. Highs today will reach the low...
q13fox.com
Christmas Forecast: Showers and warm temperatures
Seattle - Merry Christmas! Temperatures will be on the mild side as a lot of us wake up Christmas morning. Get ready for scattered showers too. As the night progresses, an Ice warning will remain in effect for parts of the Cascades. The passes are coveredd in ice and some are currently closed. Conditions will improve tomorrow!
q13fox.com
Freezing rain impacts last minute Christmas shoppers, travelers in North Bend
NORTH BEND, Wash. - The weather didn’t make it easy for last-minute Christmas shoppers and travelers who had stopped at the North Bend Premium Outlets mall on Christmas Eve. Shoppers in North Bend had to brave flooding, driving rain and ice as they tried to pick up gifts. "I...
q13fox.com
Holiday forecast: Ice storm Saturday for Stevens, Snoqualmie Passes
On this holiday weekend, we're tracking a major ice storm over Stevens and Snoqualmie Passes. Thankfully, temperatures are warming up in the lowlands. This means that all the snow and ice is melting, giving way to wet roads. Here's a look at this Ice Storm Warning in effect until 4...
q13fox.com
Freezing rain, ice, and snow hitting the region overnight
SEATTLE - Frigid cold temperatures took over the region again Thursday with only a high of 25 at the airport. We haven't been temperatures this cold at Sea-Tac since Nov. 23, 2010. Other locations north along the I-5 corridor were even cooler, like Bellingham at just 20!. The much-anticipated warm...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Ice storm paralyzes Friday morning commute
SEATTLE - Freezing rain hit the central and south Puget Sound areas Friday morning, leading to countless traffic accidents, flight cancelations, and treacherous conditions. Widespread freezing rain hit in the early morning hours coating the central and south Puget Sound areas in a layer of ice. While the freezing rain has become more spotty this morning, the ice on the ground will not be going anywhere until temperatures warm up above freezing.
Another runway opens at SEA, roads still icy
Temperatures around the Puget Sound region are beginning to warm up. Sea-Tac Airport has been able to open a second runway Friday afternoon, but hundreds of flights have been delayed or canceled. . Icy roads are creating problems for drivers across the area. The National Weather Service in Seattle expects...
See Videos of Seattle Cars Sliding & Crashing in Ice Storm 2022
The videos I post below are so crazy that they almost don't seem real. Seattle was recently hit with a large storm freezing the entire city in ice. The roads were so slick that you could barely stand on them, so driving would be impossible. Some Seattle residents tried to brave the ice and it resulted in chaotic results all over the city.
redmond-reporter.com
Ice storm coming? National Weather Service says it is
It’s reportedly time for renditions of “Ice Ice Baby,” “Cold as Ice” and “Baby It’s Cold Outside” as the National Weather Service predicts ice accumulations in the next 24 hours or so for portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington. Or...
whatcom-news.com
Thousands without power in Whatcom County during freezing rain event
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Dozens of localized power outages and electrical emergencies have been reported across much of Whatcom County since about 2:30pm today, Friday, December 23rd. It’s reported the over 3,400 Puget Sound Customer addresses were impacted as of 5pm. Freezing rain, with ice accumulations of more...
q13fox.com
Homeowners dealing with frozen, bursting pipes after storm
KENT, Wash. - As freezing rain hit the Pacific Northwest on Friday, homeowners are now dealing with frozen or burst pipes as a result. "That problem is going to stick around," said Pat Pawlak, public information officer at Puget Sound Fire. "The ice will go away, but then we’re going to have these issues with broken water pipes."
KOMO News
Western Washington covered in snow, ice on 1st day of winter
WASHINGTON STATE — Wednesday marks the first day of winter — the winter solstice — and the weather is fitting the description across the Puget Sound region. Washingtonians in general will be shivering, if outside, throughout the shortest day of the year – 8 hours, 25 minutes, 25 seconds of daylight, to be exact. On the bright side, daylight only lengthens after Wednesday toward the spring equinox in March.
whatcom-news.com
Winter storm watch warns of more snow followed by layer of ice
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the Seattle office of the National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch today, Wednesday, December 21st, for the lowlands of western Whatcom County including Point Roberts and Lummi Island. The watch will be in effect between 10pm on Thursday through 4am on...
Another day of bitter cold, icy driving in Whatcom County. When will rain arrive?
Rain falling on snow, may lead to enhanced runoff that could lead to potential urban and river flooding by the weekend.
q13fox.com
Ice storm flash freezes Pierce County, Washington (8:00 a.m.)
An ice storm has covered almost the entire Puget Sound region in a layer of ice. Freezing rain has created treacherous driving conditions in most areas. FOX 13's Chynna Greene takes a closer look at what conditions look like in Pierce County.
Freezing rain is different from rain and snow. Here’s what it is and how it happens
SEATTLE — The next winter storm to hit western Washington is expected to bring snow, sleet, and freezing rain, which will cause travel disruptions and potentially lead to at least isolated power outages. But what exactly is freezing rain? How does it happen? And why can it be so...
q13fox.com
Deputy slips while helping driver in Western Washington's ice storm
A Kitsap County Sheriff's deputy slipped on a sheet of ice as they were helping a driver who was stuck. This ice storm that made its way over the greater Seattle area has created horrendous driving conditions, and cancelled hundreds of flights out of Sea-Tac Airport.
WEATHER UPDATE: Where’s the snow at? Here’s the Tuesday morning update
UPDATE DEC. 20, 2022, 8:30 a.m.: The expected snow appears to have fizzled out – at least for our area – as it’s been raining and the temperature is around 41 degrees as of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, Dec. 20, 2022. This is why accurately predicting the...
q13fox.com
Ice Storm: If the Seattle traffic anchor can't make it to work, it's probably not safe to drive
An ice storm in the Puget Sound has created a thin layer of ice over the greater Seattle area. Freezing rain has turned roadways and sidewalks into ice rinks. FOX 13's Traffic Anchor Adam Gehrke was supposed to drive into work today, but the roads are so treacherous he's reporting from home. This may be a sign that others around Western Washington should do the same.
KOMO News
Cold air and below freezing temperatures hit western Washington as Wednesday begins
SEATTLE — Temperatures are expected to be below freezing with near record breaking cold for parts of western Washington on Wednesday and Thursday mornings. A weather system brought another round of lowland snow to parts of western Washington Tuesday. (If viewing this story in our mobile app, open in...
