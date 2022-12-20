Read full article on original website
Evil Uno Names Montreal & Vancouver As Other Cities AEW Should Visit In Canada
Evil Uno talks AEW's presence in Canada. On October 12, AEW made history by holding a show in Canada for the first time in their near four year history. The company's Dynamite event was reportedly attended by over 7,000 people, which makes it one of the highest attended episodes of Dynamite in 2022.
Rumor Killer on Goldberg's WWE Contract
There was word that Goldberg had a new WWE contract, but that's news to people close to him. Recently, rumors circulated that Goldberg had signed a new WWE contract that would see him with a two year deal, with five matches guaranteed, and three matches to be against new talent that he hasn't faced. In addition, the report stated the shows would be mainly Saudi/WrestleMania matches. However, those close to him say not so fast. Specifically they said "that would be news to his reps that negotiate those kinds of deals."
Ken Shamrock: On How He Felt At Home While Training For WrestleMania 13 With Bret Hart
The former WWF Intercontinental Champion's first storyline in the WWE was with the WWE's biggest star Bret Hart and the man they planned to be a future major star Stone Cold Steve Austin at WWE's biggest event of the year, WrestleMania. The "World's Most Dangerous Man" Ken Shamrock joined Fightful's...
Evil Uno Discusses Streaming On Twitch, What Drew Him Back To Game Streaming
Evil Uno discusses his history with Twitch. Both Twitch and YouTube have became major outlets of media distribution over the past number of years, especially for athletes. Many pro athletes, including wrestlers, have made very good money out of a side career in the world of streaming. Evil Uno, who...
Details On AEW's Big Production Hire, Mike Mansury
AEW made a big hire in the form of Mike Mansury. Mansury announced his return to wrestling as a Senior VP & Co-Executive Producer for AEW. He previously served as VP of Global TV Production for WWE. He's been around AEW shows for the last several weeks at least, but this hire is even bigger than many realize on the surface.
Dominik Mysterio 'Arrested' After Rey Mysterio Calls The Cops On Christmas Eve
Dominik Mysterio spent the holidays "in cuffs." Another holiday, another unwanted appearance by Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley as they showed up to Rey Mysterio's parents house on Christmas Eve. Rey was not pleased and asked Dominik to step outside. Dominik shoved Rey and Rey's wife Angie Mysterio went to slap her son when Rhea caught her write. With her free hand, Angie slapped Rhea.
Kevin Owens Pitched Shawn Michaels Match For WWE Return; More Details
Kevin Owens vs. Shawn Michaels? Well, if Kevin Owens had his way, that would have happened. Kevin Owens appeared on Kevin Raphael's podcast last week (link below) and said that he recently inquired about a potential match with Shawn Michaels. In the interview, Owens noted that after the Stone Cold match at WrestleMania, he figured ntohing was impossible. When Owens went to NXT for the KO Show, he had a sit down with Shawn Michaels and asked him if he'd considered having one last match with him. For Owens, he said it was so he could say that he wrestled his two favorites of all-time.
Stephan Bonnar of UFC fame dies at 45
Stephen Bonnar, who helped popularize UFC in the first season of "The Ultimate Fighter" in 2005, died Thursday. He was 45.
Dax Harwood SHOOTS SOFTLY On CM Punk, Sasha Banks, The Briscoes, Ethan Page, More
Dax The Axe is one of the most beloved pro wrestlers from a fan standpoint, but when it comes to the locker room, Harwood is seemingly loved even more by his fellow co-workers. Does Dax love his co-workers back? Let's find out. This is SHOOTING SOFTLY. The Briscoes:. “Oh, my...
CJ Perry (AKA Lana) Beat Her Best WWE Year Financially On BrandArmy And CJPerry.com
With Mandy Rose's WWE release being a hot topic, we've heard of one former WWE talent who is doing more than okay with their exclusive content site. CJ Perry, the former Lana in WWE, hasn't wrestled in WWE since being released. Though she was booked for an ill-fated WES show in the UK, she's primarily been working on her BrandArmy content site, which she branded as CJPerry.com. It was noted to us that CJ Perry was the specific talent that we've heard about eclipsing her best WWE year financially by utilizing their BrandArmy.
Athena Recalls Losing Weight In An 'Unhealthy Way' After WWE Tryout
Athena (Ember Moon in WWE) signed with WWE in 2015 after making a name for herself on the Independent scene. Though Athena signed with the promotion in 2015 and quickly rose up the ranks in NXT, she had previous tryouts with WWE where she thought she was on the verge of signing, but things didn't end up working out.
Christmas Eve! Rick Ross drops an F bomb, Bloodline does it nWo style | Grapsody 12/24/2022
Grapsody sees Will Washington (@WilliamRBR), Philip Lindsey (@PhilDL616), Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg), and Cameron Hawkins (@CeeHawk) talk wrestling news for December 24th, 2022!
Major Changes To The WWE Smackdown Show On December 16 Due To Travel Woes
WWE Smackdown did not go off as originally planned. Kevin Owens, John Cena and The Bloodline were all to close the show, but there was no Owens. Kevin Owens was supposed to be featured on the double Smackdown tapings, but couldn't make it due to what WWE told us was a "nightmare travel situation." As a result, Owens had to be written out of the shows and major production and writing changes were made.
EJ Nduka Talks MLW Deal, His Future, Defending His Title, WWE | 2022 Interview
EJ Nduka: Triple H Told Me I Reminded Him A Lot Of The Rock With My Work Ethic
EJ Nduka got high praise from Triple H. Nduka signed with WWE in August 2019 after competing in college football and professional bodybuilding. Nduka was a highly touted prospect, but never made it to NXT television and only wrestled a couple of matches at NXT live events. He was eventually released in May 2021.
Ruby Soho Discusses Her Goals For Next Year, Notes That She Wants To Focus On Herself
Ruby Soho wants to focus on herself in 2023. After being out of action for nearly three months, Ruby Soho returned to AEW on the November 30 episode of AEW Dynamite. Soho, coming off of a broken nose, was able to pick up a win in her first match back against Tay Melo on the December 14 edition of Dynamite.
Trios Battle Royale, WWE Tag Titles | AEW Rampage & Smackdown 12/23/2022 | Show Review & Results
Kate (@MissKatefabe) and Robert DeFelice (@DudeFelice) discuss tonight's episodes of Smackdown and AEW Rampage, including:. - Top contender gauntlet match: Xia Li, Raquel Rodriguez, Tegan Nox, Emma, Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville are announced. - Bray Wyatt promo. - Rey Mysterio vs. Angel. - Karrion Kross, Scarlett and Emma backstage. -...
Roxanne Perez Reflects On NXT Women's Title Win, Notes That It Didn't Feel Real In The Moment
Roxanne Perez discusses her shocking NXT Women's Title victory. After only being with the company for nine months, Roxanne Perez shocked the world on the December 13 edition of WWE NXT when she took down Mandy Rose to win the NXT Women's Championship. Prior to Perez's win, Rose had held the belt for over 400 days.
AEW Wrestler (Kris Statlander) Provides Injury Update (She's Not Cleared Yet)
Kris Statlander provides an update on her injury status. Statlander took to social media to confirm she is not cleared. On August 13, Statlander posted an Instagram video where she confirmed she had a "completely torn ACL and lateral meniscus" and would need surgery. She underwent knee surgery on September 7. Following surgery, Statlander said she would be out for six-to-eight months.
MJF: I Could Give A Shit About The Older Guys, I Wish They Would Rot In Hell And Die Already
MJF does not care about the older generation. MJF is the reigning AEW World Champion and has made it no secret that he intends to cash in when he becomes a free agent in January 2024. MJF has dubbed himself a "generational talent" and has openly discussed his desire to transition to Hollywood, already landing a role in "The Iron Claw."
