Fightful

Rumor Killer on Goldberg's WWE Contract

There was word that Goldberg had a new WWE contract, but that's news to people close to him. Recently, rumors circulated that Goldberg had signed a new WWE contract that would see him with a two year deal, with five matches guaranteed, and three matches to be against new talent that he hasn't faced. In addition, the report stated the shows would be mainly Saudi/WrestleMania matches. However, those close to him say not so fast. Specifically they said "that would be news to his reps that negotiate those kinds of deals."
Details On AEW's Big Production Hire, Mike Mansury

AEW made a big hire in the form of Mike Mansury. Mansury announced his return to wrestling as a Senior VP & Co-Executive Producer for AEW. He previously served as VP of Global TV Production for WWE. He's been around AEW shows for the last several weeks at least, but this hire is even bigger than many realize on the surface.
Dominik Mysterio 'Arrested' After Rey Mysterio Calls The Cops On Christmas Eve

Dominik Mysterio spent the holidays "in cuffs." Another holiday, another unwanted appearance by Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley as they showed up to Rey Mysterio's parents house on Christmas Eve. Rey was not pleased and asked Dominik to step outside. Dominik shoved Rey and Rey's wife Angie Mysterio went to slap her son when Rhea caught her write. With her free hand, Angie slapped Rhea.
Kevin Owens Pitched Shawn Michaels Match For WWE Return; More Details

Kevin Owens vs. Shawn Michaels? Well, if Kevin Owens had his way, that would have happened. Kevin Owens appeared on Kevin Raphael's podcast last week (link below) and said that he recently inquired about a potential match with Shawn Michaels. In the interview, Owens noted that after the Stone Cold match at WrestleMania, he figured ntohing was impossible. When Owens went to NXT for the KO Show, he had a sit down with Shawn Michaels and asked him if he'd considered having one last match with him. For Owens, he said it was so he could say that he wrestled his two favorites of all-time.
CJ Perry (AKA Lana) Beat Her Best WWE Year Financially On BrandArmy And CJPerry.com

With Mandy Rose's WWE release being a hot topic, we've heard of one former WWE talent who is doing more than okay with their exclusive content site. CJ Perry, the former Lana in WWE, hasn't wrestled in WWE since being released. Though she was booked for an ill-fated WES show in the UK, she's primarily been working on her BrandArmy content site, which she branded as CJPerry.com. It was noted to us that CJ Perry was the specific talent that we've heard about eclipsing her best WWE year financially by utilizing their BrandArmy.
Athena Recalls Losing Weight In An 'Unhealthy Way' After WWE Tryout

Athena (Ember Moon in WWE) signed with WWE in 2015 after making a name for herself on the Independent scene. Though Athena signed with the promotion in 2015 and quickly rose up the ranks in NXT, she had previous tryouts with WWE where she thought she was on the verge of signing, but things didn't end up working out.
Major Changes To The WWE Smackdown Show On December 16 Due To Travel Woes

WWE Smackdown did not go off as originally planned. Kevin Owens, John Cena and The Bloodline were all to close the show, but there was no Owens. Kevin Owens was supposed to be featured on the double Smackdown tapings, but couldn't make it due to what WWE told us was a "nightmare travel situation." As a result, Owens had to be written out of the shows and major production and writing changes were made.
AEW Wrestler (Kris Statlander) Provides Injury Update (She's Not Cleared Yet)

Kris Statlander provides an update on her injury status. Statlander took to social media to confirm she is not cleared. On August 13, Statlander posted an Instagram video where she confirmed she had a "completely torn ACL and lateral meniscus" and would need surgery. She underwent knee surgery on September 7. Following surgery, Statlander said she would be out for six-to-eight months.
