The best Nintendo Switch Christmas gifts and gaming accessories to buy in 2022

The Nintendo Switch is probably my favourite games console. It's like nothing else on the market, so while I love the PS5 and Xbox Series X under my telly, the Switch gets the most use. And there are heaps of ways to make using the Switch even more pleasurable, with the gift of additional accessories.

The Switch landscape is varied though: if you want the best portable experience, the Switch OLED has the better screen (and kickstand, actually) compared to the standard Switch; but if you don't want to ever play on TV and want to save money then the portable-only Nintendo Switch Lite might be your best option (see shopping widget below for the price comparison of each at their best current prices).

Whichever Switch you own, or wish to buy, however, there's always something extra you can gift or buy for yourself, your friends or family, to elevate that Nintendo Switch gaming experience. Here I round up the best Nintendo Christmas gifts and accessories for the Switch series in 2022...

Best Switch game for family fun

Mario Party Superstars: £36.99 at Amazon

Can you believe that Super Mario Party has released 10 main editions since 1998? It's a Nintendo classic. This Switch round-up release includes five select maps and 100 minigames. It's a brilliant collaborative board game-style title that's ideal for families of four to play together.

Best Switch carry case

Nintendo Switch Elite Deluxe Case: £16.99 at Argos

If you want to cart your Switch (or Switch Lite) around then you'll want it to be protected when you're not using it. This stylish case does just that, is affordable, and there are pouches to carry games, storage cards and Joy-Con controllers too. I think it looks very smart indeed.

Best Switch SD card

SanDisk official Nintendo 'Mushroom' SD card 128GB: £16.99 on Amazon

The Switch uses SD cards to expand its onboard storage, and you'll really need one in the console if you intend to play more than a few games really. There are some great tie-ins with renowned storage companies, thankfully, such as this stellar SanDisk card with classic Nintendo emblem. It's really well priced too.

Best Switch screen protector

Supershieldz designed for Nintendo Switch: £6.63 on Amazon

I've scratched my Switch's screen in the past and it can really affect your gaming. Repair isn't cheap, but screen protectors are! So I'd strongly suggest buying one, or it makes a considered gift as part of a stocking filler if you know a Switch enthusiast who's always playing while out and about.

Best Switch wireless headset

SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless: £137 on Amazon

If you're feeling a little spendy and want one of the very best wireless headsets then the SteelSeries has it all: great sound, great comfort, great longevity. It's long featured in the best headsets feature on T3 and if you're also a PC and/or PS5 gamer then it'll cross over to those platforms perfectly too.

Best Nintendo Christmas jumper

Hyrule Zelda retro jumper: £18.45 at Amazon

Ok, so it's not strictly Switch related, but any Nintendo fan who loves a bit of retro will respect this Zelda winter warmer. It reminds me of the glory days of Nintendo, when Link was delivered in an isometric format during the SNES era.

Best Switch Joy-Con charger

Nintendo Joy-Con Charging Grip: £24.99 at Currys

It's no secret that Joy-Cons aren't the first thing to charge when the Switch is plugged into its charging bay. So I find this charging grip as a great way to ensure the controllers are charging even while I game. It's one of those 'didn't know I needed it' items that you'll then not be able to live without. Makes a great gift too.

Best Switch tough case

JETech Protective Case: £11.99 on Amazon

A simple yet brilliant idea: a protective case that stays in place when you're handheld gaming on your Switch. This is for the original Switch model only, not the OLED or Lite, and is an affordable way to avoid knocks, bumps and drops being problematic for your Switch's health. View Deal

Best Switch pro controller

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: £49.99 at Very

The Switch isn't exactly renowned for the best connectivity when it comes to controllers, with the Joy Cons a little fussy for some people. If you want a more console-like controller that features a more robust build and elite-like layout then this Pro Controller is the option for you.

Best Switch car charger

PowerA Car Charger for Nintendo Switch: £12.99 at Argos

The great thing about the Switch is that it's portable and you can charge it pretty much anywhere, assuming you have the right connectors and power supply anyway. If you've got short on power then you can even charge in the car, using this PowerA adaptor. Affordable and effective, just how I like it.

Best exclusive Switch games

Zelda: Breath of the Wild: £47.99 at John Lewis

The ultimate untouchable open-world adventure that you can only buy on Switch. It's deep, immersive and has a very deftly handled difficulty that builds as you progress through the game. Every Link fan must own this game, that's a given.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition: £36.99 at Amazon

Nintendo is really good at re-releases, which is where this Mario Kart rekindling of classic tracks and best-bits comes into play. It doesn't feel like a cash cow for the hell of it, though, it's just an ultimate classic multiplayer that everyone will love - even if you're not a racing fan, per se.

Super Mario Odyssey: £36.99 at Amazon

One of my favourite Mario games ever made (after the Galaxy series originally on the Wii), the Switch-exclusive is all about Cappy, Mario's transforming cap, that provides various fun way to tackle through the 3D adventure. There's lots to dig into here and it feels fresh yet classic at the same time, which is a balancing act Nintendo is so good at getting right.