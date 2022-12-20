ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Home for the Holidays: 7 children adopted during ceremony in Mississippi

By Biancca Ball
CBS 42
CBS 42
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=294RWY_0joyaTfF00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) — This holiday season became extra special after four families and seven children finalized their adoptions in Hinds County Chancery Court on Monday.

The mass adoption ceremony in Jackson follows two similar ceremonies in recent weeks in Meridian and Gulfport. Jackson County Chancery Court in Pascagoula will hold an adoption ceremony on Tuesday, December 20.

Mississippi man pleads guilty to making threats against CDC director

The Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services has worked with attorneys and judges across the state to finalize adoptions for 129 foster children in its Home for the Holidays campaign.

“We are all committed to seeing that children don’t stay in custody one day longer than they have to,” CPS Commissioner Andrea Sanders said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 6

Jiffy Lube
5d ago

I hope these kids were adopted to good loving families who will always have their best interests at heart.

Reply(1)
10
Related
WLOX

Pascagoula woman helps homeless community in Jackson County

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Not all heroes wear capes - some are just every day people with a heart to help those in need. That includes people such as Aundra Hyde. “Last week, I was watching the news, and I noticed that we were going to get some real cold weather in our area,” she said. “I just got to thinking what I could do to help the homeless people.”
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Mississippi teacher pregnant with quintuplets

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Shawn and Haylee Ladner got married in 2019 and shortly after, decided to start having a family. “I always wanted a big family,” Haylee said. “I always wanted at least four kids.”. Things haven’t been easy, though. After suffering two miscarriages, the couple...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

11 kids find forever home at Jackson County mass adoption event

The Veterans Employee Resource Group spent weeks collecting socks at Ingalls shipyard. The police department is asking all monetary donations be mailed to the Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District in Gulfport. Mississippi Highway Patrol starts 'Home for the Holidays' Campaign. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Trooper Cal Robertson says...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Things To Know Friday, December 23

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Thousands of Mississippians are without power due to high winds shifting...
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

Warming center open in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The warming center at the Multi-County Community Center (2900 St. Paul St.) is now open. It will be open through Tuesday morning as the dangerously cold temperatures settle over Meridian and Lauderdale County. Cots, blankets, jackets, coffee, and activities are available for those who choose to...
MERIDIAN, MS
CBS 42

The year in photos: Views of Alabama in 2022

CBS 42's year in photos is a curation of pictures taken throughout the year that shows the triumphs, tragedies, and everyday lives of Alabamians. Below each photo is a brief description and a link to the story that accompanied it.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wtva.com

Water supplier issues important notice to consumers across north Mississippi

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply has released an important notice to consumers in several cities. The Northeast MS Regional Water Supply will temporarily change the disinfectant it uses in the water treatment process beginning Friday December 23, 2022 from chloramines to free chlorine. This temporary switch is due an issue with the ammonia feed system used at the plant. The temporary change is expected to last for 6 days resuming chloramine chemistry Thursday, December 29th, 2022. Effected water customers of the Northeast MS Regional Water Supply:
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Hypothermia possible as temperatures drop in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — Medical professionals say thefreezing weather expected in Mississippi can cause hypothermia. The condition happens when body temperature drops below 95 degrees. Common symptoms of hypothermia are uncontrollable shivering and movements, almost like acting drunk. Brennan Vaughn, a physician assistant at American Family Care shared the best...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Highways: Some roads remain icy

People traveling in northern Mississippi may find some dangerous conditions, especially on elevated roads and bridges. Ice has been reported by the Mississippi Department of Transportation on highways in Alcorn, DeSoto, Marshall, Panola, and Quitman counties along I-22, I-55, I-269, and other state and federal routes. The major highways are open at reduced speeds, but some smaller roads remain dangerous for any travel.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Thousands of Mississippians without power during freeze

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Thousands of Mississippians woke up without power on Friday, December 23 after an arctic cold front spread across the state overnight. Entergy reported there were 7,790 customers without power at 10:08 a.m. Walthall and Madison counties are facing the most power outages with over one thousand outages each. Other counties facing […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
actionnews5.com

First medical marijuana harvest is underway in North Miss.

BATESVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - The first crop of medical cannabis is being harvested in Mississippi after the state’s Medical Cannabis Act was passed during the latest general assembly. For growers like Todd Franklin, it’s been a long road to get to this harvest. In the course of around...
BATESVILLE, MS
CBS 42

CBS 42

74K+
Followers
16K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy