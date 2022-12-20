Home for the Holidays: 7 children adopted during ceremony in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) — This holiday season became extra special after four families and seven children finalized their adoptions in Hinds County Chancery Court on Monday.
The mass adoption ceremony in Jackson follows two similar ceremonies in recent weeks in Meridian and Gulfport. Jackson County Chancery Court in Pascagoula will hold an adoption ceremony on Tuesday, December 20.Mississippi man pleads guilty to making threats against CDC director
The Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services has worked with attorneys and judges across the state to finalize adoptions for 129 foster children in its Home for the Holidays campaign.
“We are all committed to seeing that children don’t stay in custody one day longer than they have to,” CPS Commissioner Andrea Sanders said.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.
Comments / 6