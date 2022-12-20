ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCEN

Thousands without power as freezing temperatures grip Central Texas

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Oncor was reporting thousands of customers were without power across Central Texas Friday morning. According to several posts from residents on social media, the outages began Thursday night as temperatures dipped into the teens. According to the Oncor outage map, majority of customers without power...
BELTON, TX
fox44news.com

City of Killeen outlines plan for impending cold weather

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) –The City of Killeen has outlined its plan for the impending cold weather. The City held a press conference at City Hall on Wednesday to discuss the plans to open a warming center, and to give additional cold weather tips. To prepare for the arctic...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Red Kettle donations down substantially for the holidays

CENTRAL, Texas — The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign for Bell County is still $40,000 short, which is down about one-third from 2021, according to the non-profit. The Salvation Army of Bell County serves Killeen, Belton, Temple and neighboring communities. Lt. David Beckham, commander of the Bell County corps,...
BELL COUNTY, TX
KWTX

East I-14 opens following clean up of accident Friday evening

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - East I-14 in Killeen is now open following a Tractor-trailer spill from an accident Friday evening. A multi-vehicle accident involving the trailer occurred around 11 p.m. Dec. 23 on I-14 at exit 285 where the tractor-trailer spilled debris and oil after turning on its side. Environmental...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Waco firefighters fight Christmas fire

WACO, Texas — The Waco Fire Department reported a house fire on Christmas Day, according to their Twitter page. The fire is located at 9200 Block of Royal Ln. with reports of heavy smoke. 6 News will keep you updated as more information is released.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Central Texas cities prepare for this week's arctic blast

WACO, Texas — A cold arctic blast is making its way to town just in time for the holiday weekend. Some Central Texas cities have already started preparations as they worry the dangerous temperatures won't be taken seriously. They're leaning on the side of precaution but don't want anyone...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Protecting your pipes before the polar plunge moves into Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As Central Texas braces for the upcoming extreme low temperatures, Waco plumber shares tips on how to protect your pipes from freezing, or, even worse, bursting. Mike Staas, owner of Mike Staas Services, Inc. said bursting pipes are very common during below-freezing temperatures, causing pricy damages.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Waco charity make sure senior citizens in the area are warm and safe during extreme cold

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco charity, Friends for Life, is reaching out to over 300 elderly clients to make sure they are safe and warm during the extreme cold. Kay Johnson, Waco Coordinator for Friends for Life, said they are asking clients if they have functioning heat as well as a heater. If they need one, the charity does have a few left to give out, but they are in need of more donated heaters.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Waco hardware stores are stocked with faucet, pipe covers ahead of arctic blast

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Everyone is turning to local hardware stores for the supplies they need ahead of the arctic blast. Hardware stores like Circle Hardware have been making sure some of the most popular items stay stocked for Central Texans. But faucet covers and pipe insulation products are flying off the shelves.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Homestead Heritage loses café in morning fire

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An early morning fire has destroyed the café at Homestead Heritage Friday. The Elm Mott Fire Department responded to a structure fire call around 1:40 am. Dec. 23 at Homestead Heritage at the 608 block of Dry Creek Road. Upon arrival, crews were able to...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.22.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Ocean Buffet at 501 Westview Village failed a recent inspection and re-inspection. The first score was a 47, the lowest I’ve ever reported, and then a 75. According to the food safety worker, the imitation and...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Temple Firefighters battle a series of fires on Christmas Eve

Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Firefighters battled fires at three different homes on Saturday. The first fire started around 12:25 p.m. in the 1000 block of South 26th Street. Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. They extinguished the flames in less than an hour and...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

KCEN

Waco, TX
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Waco local news

 https://www.kcentv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy