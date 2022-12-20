Read full article on original website
In 2020, a 20-year-old soldier went missing after going to the gym. Her body was later discoveredIngram AtkinsonFort Hood, TX
Apartment complex fire in Killeen causes extensive damageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Texas Cold Cases: How Long Will These Mysteries Remain Unsolved?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedTexas State
Texas Activists Gathered More Than 600 Signatures to Place a Measure on Harker Heights BallotWilliam DavisHarker Heights, TX
Thousands without power as freezing temperatures grip Central Texas
BELL COUNTY, Texas — Oncor was reporting thousands of customers were without power across Central Texas Friday morning. According to several posts from residents on social media, the outages began Thursday night as temperatures dipped into the teens. According to the Oncor outage map, majority of customers without power...
fox44news.com
City of Killeen outlines plan for impending cold weather
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) –The City of Killeen has outlined its plan for the impending cold weather. The City held a press conference at City Hall on Wednesday to discuss the plans to open a warming center, and to give additional cold weather tips. To prepare for the arctic...
Red Kettle donations down substantially for the holidays
CENTRAL, Texas — The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign for Bell County is still $40,000 short, which is down about one-third from 2021, according to the non-profit. The Salvation Army of Bell County serves Killeen, Belton, Temple and neighboring communities. Lt. David Beckham, commander of the Bell County corps,...
KWTX
Thousands have reported power outages, strong winds likely to blame
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Some people in the Bell County area are going on twenty-four hours without power as of 5 p.m. on Friday. Those residents say their power went out when wind chill was -1° on Thursday. “My husband is 83 and I’m 76 and it’s cold...
KWTX
Plywood flies into Killeen resident’s windshield just before Christmas
Copperas Cove, Texas (KWTX) - At around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 18 Killeen resident Jason Smith was traveling on Highway 190 when a piece of plywood fell off a trailer and crashed into his front windshield. “I mean it sprayed glass all the way from the front to the back,”...
WacoTrib.com
Climate experts: Waco likely to see normal spring after La Niña peters out
Waco this week saw its lowest December temperature in 32 years as an arctic front bore down on the United States, with the thermometer falling to 11 degrees early Friday, according to the National Weather Service. But do not get used to it. Temperatures are forecast to gradually warm to...
KWTX
East I-14 opens following clean up of accident Friday evening
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - East I-14 in Killeen is now open following a Tractor-trailer spill from an accident Friday evening. A multi-vehicle accident involving the trailer occurred around 11 p.m. Dec. 23 on I-14 at exit 285 where the tractor-trailer spilled debris and oil after turning on its side. Environmental...
Waco firefighters fight Christmas fire
WACO, Texas — The Waco Fire Department reported a house fire on Christmas Day, according to their Twitter page. The fire is located at 9200 Block of Royal Ln. with reports of heavy smoke. 6 News will keep you updated as more information is released.
5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze
Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
Central Texas cities prepare for this week's arctic blast
WACO, Texas — A cold arctic blast is making its way to town just in time for the holiday weekend. Some Central Texas cities have already started preparations as they worry the dangerous temperatures won't be taken seriously. They're leaning on the side of precaution but don't want anyone...
KWTX
Protecting your pipes before the polar plunge moves into Central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As Central Texas braces for the upcoming extreme low temperatures, Waco plumber shares tips on how to protect your pipes from freezing, or, even worse, bursting. Mike Staas, owner of Mike Staas Services, Inc. said bursting pipes are very common during below-freezing temperatures, causing pricy damages.
KWTX
Waco charity make sure senior citizens in the area are warm and safe during extreme cold
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco charity, Friends for Life, is reaching out to over 300 elderly clients to make sure they are safe and warm during the extreme cold. Kay Johnson, Waco Coordinator for Friends for Life, said they are asking clients if they have functioning heat as well as a heater. If they need one, the charity does have a few left to give out, but they are in need of more donated heaters.
Multiple warming shelters open up in Central Texas ahead of dangerous freeze
TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texas is bracing for the cold front coming in this week by opening up numerous warming shelters that will provide people somewhere to escape the dangerous temperatures. Here is a list of warming shelters in Bell County, McLennan County and the Brazos Valley. Those experiencing...
Fire at Killeen apartment complex leaves residents needing a place to stay
KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Fire Department battled a fire at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Trimmier Road Friday afternoon. Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from a second floor balcony at the back of the building. They had it under control in about 30 minutes.
Why does Austin sometimes smell weird when it’s cold outside?
KXAN Meteorologist David Yeomans explained that light south winds underneath a temperature inversion seem to carry a rotten egg sulfur smell into Austin.
KWTX
Waco hardware stores are stocked with faucet, pipe covers ahead of arctic blast
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Everyone is turning to local hardware stores for the supplies they need ahead of the arctic blast. Hardware stores like Circle Hardware have been making sure some of the most popular items stay stocked for Central Texans. But faucet covers and pipe insulation products are flying off the shelves.
KWTX
Homestead Heritage loses café in morning fire
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An early morning fire has destroyed the café at Homestead Heritage Friday. The Elm Mott Fire Department responded to a structure fire call around 1:40 am. Dec. 23 at Homestead Heritage at the 608 block of Dry Creek Road. Upon arrival, crews were able to...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.22.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Ocean Buffet at 501 Westview Village failed a recent inspection and re-inspection. The first score was a 47, the lowest I’ve ever reported, and then a 75. According to the food safety worker, the imitation and...
KWTX
Free meals can help to foster community for those without, during the holidays
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Christmas and can be a joyous time even if you don’t have many people to spend it with. A hot meal is something everyone deserves, especially during the holidays when temperatures are below freezing. The Salvation Army in Waco knows that firsthand. They held their...
fox44news.com
Temple Firefighters battle a series of fires on Christmas Eve
Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Firefighters battled fires at three different homes on Saturday. The first fire started around 12:25 p.m. in the 1000 block of South 26th Street. Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. They extinguished the flames in less than an hour and...
KCEN
