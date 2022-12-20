The best PS5 Christmas gifts and gaming accessories to buy in 2022

'Tis the season to be jolly. Jolly well gaming, that's what. For PlayStation 5 owners, whether you've just picked up a PS5 for the holidays or are a long-time owner, there are bundles of best PS5 accessories worth buying, whether for yourself or as a Christmas gift for another fellow gamer.

In addition to the Best PS5 Headsets and Best Christmas Jumpers For Gamers guides also on the site, here I round-up the best PlayStation 5 accessories. That's everything from the ideal addition controller, to charging dock, face plate, PS Plus subscription, and more besides...

Best PS5 subscription offer

PS Plus 12 months subscription: £49.99 at Currys

If you've got a PS5 then you've got to be online, which is why you'll want PlayStation Plus Essential for, well, eternity. But prior to that time period a 12 month subscription isn't a bad start I reckon, especially at under £50 for the whole year, which saves on the usual £6.99 monthly price. View Deal

Best PS5 gaming headset

Sony Pulse 3D Wireless Headset: £78.87 at Amazon

I've used plenty of headsets, but still think the official Sony PS5 headset is the best of the bunch. It's not wildly loud, but it does deliver really convincing three-dimensional audio and it's super-comfortable to wear for extended periods, all for a very fair asking price... View Deal

Best PS5 controllers

Official DualSense controller: £56.99 at Smyths Toys

The PS5 console comes with one controller in the box and if you get hold of any local multiplayer games then it's well worth picking up a second controller. Given the battery life, I reckon it's worth having a second as a spare to swap out as and when needed too. And the official DualSense controller is hard to beat... View Deal

Official DualSense Edge pro controller: £209.99 at PlayStation Store

...unless, that is, you want a pro-spec controller. Fortunately Sony has you covered there, too, with the DualSense Edge going on sale at the end of January. It's a pricey bit of kit, though, aimed at elite gamers who're happy to spend a couple of hundred on this top-tier purchase. I'm yet to use one, but I already want one. View Deal

Best PS5 controller docks

Official PS5 DualSense Charging Station: £16.99 at Amazon

Once you've got those two controllers you'll want a neat and tidy way of charging them up that doesn't bother the USB slots on the front/rear of the PS5 console. The DualSense charging station can accept two controllers, has its own separate mains charger, and is a great solution that I use every single day. The price has been hugely cut too, making this an essential buy. View Deal

Best PS5 Christmas jumper

Official PlayStation Christmas jumper: £29.99 at JustGeek

If you were into PlayStation back in 1995 then this classic PS1 logo will jump out. No, it's not a PS5 logo, of course, but I still think it's a great gift to buy. Presented here in the original colours, flanked by some reindeer and controller d-pad instead of snowflakes, it's a classy retro number. View Deal

Best PS5 exclusive games

God of War: Ragnarok: £57.95 at Base.com

Largely touted as the PS5's best-of-best exclusive title, the God of War sequel is a 5-star hit with critics and gamers alike. T3 scored it a rare full-marks upon its release , so if you want to laugh, cry and let off some action-packed steam then this is as good as gaming gets. View Deal

Horizon Forbidden West: £30 at ASDA

One of the best PS5 exclusives going – and a game I've loved playing for many dozens of hours (ok, more than a hundred now!). The price dropped to a mere £30 at ASDA, too, making this a real bargain given its stature. View Deal

Best PS5 SSD expansion

WD Black SN850 with heatsink 1TB: £112 at Amazon

The standard drive size on the PS5 won't go very far when you start installing and downloading games, so it's sensible to install a compatible SSD (here's my step by step guide in pictures). My pick of the lot is WD Black's option, which is well priced for a 1TB option. Keep an eye out in the sales periods too, such as Boxing Day, Prime Day and Black Friday.

Best PS5 face plates

Dbrand Darkplates: £/$ varies

Want to customise how your PS5 looks and functions? Dbrand is one of the best-known skin-making companies. Its Darkplates for PS5 can add additional cooling vents, darken the colour palette, change the lighting colour, and add custom accents as you please.