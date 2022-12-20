Tampa Bay Rays moving spring training camp to ESPN Wide World of Sports for 2023

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — After a four-year absence, Major League Baseball’s spring training is returning to Walt Disney World Resort.

On Tuesday, Disney announced the Tampa Bay Rays will conduct part of the team’s 2023 spring training at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

The Rays were left looking for training facilities after their regular spring training home Charlotte Sports Park was damaged by Hurricane Ian.

As part of the agreement, the Rays players and coaches will work out at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex beginning Feb 6.

Rays President Matt Silverman said the team was looking forward to playing at Disney.

“We are thankful for Disney’s willingness and ability to accommodate our unexpected spring training needs,” Silverman said.

Disney is no stranger to hosting professional baseball.

The Atlanta Braves called the sports complex their spring training home from 1998 to 2019 before moving to CoolToday Park in North Port, Florida.

Vice president of Disney Sports, Faron Kelley, said they are thrilled to bring Major League Baseball back to Walt Disney World Resort.

“We’re always looking for top-tier events like the Rays’ spring training for our guests to enjoy at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex,” Kelly said.

Spring training workouts begin Feb. 6 for early arrivals, with pitchers and catchers reporting Feb. 14.

