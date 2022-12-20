ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Tampa Bay Rays moving spring training camp to ESPN Wide World of Sports for 2023

By Matt Reeser, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EOwuK_0joyaFYJ00

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — After a four-year absence, Major League Baseball’s spring training is returning to Walt Disney World Resort.

On Tuesday, Disney announced the Tampa Bay Rays will conduct part of the team’s 2023 spring training at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

The Rays were left looking for training facilities after their regular spring training home Charlotte Sports Park was damaged by Hurricane Ian.

As part of the agreement, the Rays players and coaches will work out at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex beginning Feb 6.

Rays President Matt Silverman said the team was looking forward to playing at Disney.

“We are thankful for Disney’s willingness and ability to accommodate our unexpected spring training needs,” Silverman said.

Disney is no stranger to hosting professional baseball.

The Atlanta Braves called the sports complex their spring training home from 1998 to 2019 before moving to CoolToday Park in North Port, Florida.

Vice president of Disney Sports, Faron Kelley, said they are thrilled to bring Major League Baseball back to Walt Disney World Resort.

“We’re always looking for top-tier events like the Rays’ spring training for our guests to enjoy at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex,” Kelly said.

Spring training workouts begin Feb. 6 for early arrivals, with pitchers and catchers reporting Feb. 14.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder

After retaining Aaron Judge and also landing their top pitching target in Carlos Rodon, the New York Yankees may be going for the knockout punch. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Thursday that the Yankees are among the teams that have inquired about a potential trade for Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds. However, one... The post Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference

Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
QUEENS, NY
New York Post

Trevor Bauer reinstated to MLB after arbitrator reduces record ban over sex-assalt claims

Trevor Bauer was reinstated to MLB by an arbitrator on Thursday, effectively slashing the pitcher’s 324-game suspension to 194 games. This decision ends a seven-month grievance process and means Bauer is eligible to resume playing immediately. “While we are pleased that Mr. Bauer has been reinstated immediately, we disagree that any discipline should have been imposed,” a statement from Bauer’s laywers, Jon Fetterolf and Shawn Holley, and agent, Rachel Luba, said. Mr. Bauer looks forward to his return to the field, where his goal remains to help his team win a [World Series]. The Dodgers have 24 days to decide if they want...
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Carlos Correa’s deal with Mets in jeopardy over physical

Carlos Correa seemed to have moved on to the New York Mets without much incident after the San Francisco Giants would not clear him over concerns about his physical. Now, however, the same thing is reportedly happening again. The Mets came away with concerns about Correa’s surgically repaired right leg after his physical, putting their... The post Report: Carlos Correa’s deal with Mets in jeopardy over physical appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Hourlong delay to kickoff forced by cold no issue for Texans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Houston coach Lovie Smith took a nap, and the Texans simply pushed back their pregame schedule by an hour. While the Tennessee Titans had little desire to talk about anything other than finding a way to end a skid that now has reached five straight after a 19-14 loss to the Texans on Saturday and not the delay before playing the coldest home game in franchise history.
HOUSTON, TX
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

2023 NBA Mock Draft 4.0: After Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, some movement in the lottery

LAS VEGAS — The top two spots are likely to stay the same leading up to the 2023 NBA draft with 7-foot-4 French center Victor Wembanyama as the favored No. 1 pick and G League Ignite point guard Scoot Henderson taking the No. 2 slot. Where it starts to get interesting is at No. 3 with a handful of options. Alabama's Brandon Miller is one of the best shooting wings in college hoops. Overtime Elite's Amen Thompson and Arkansas' Nick Smith Jr. are two of the best guards in the country. Villanova's Cam Whitmore has returned from a preseason thumb injury and is settling in well heading into conference play. He has been high on NBA draft boards since the summer.
OREGON STATE
Popculture

Regional Sports TV Coverage Finally Coming for Cord-Cutters

People who don't have cable now have a way to watch regional sports television coverage. Sinclair Broadcast Group's Bally Sports regional networks have reached a carriage deal with FuboTV, as mentioned by Deadline. The deal with see 19 regional sports networks added to Fubo's lineup in the next few weeks. FuboTV launched in 2015 and has 1.2 million subscribers.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
127K+
Followers
145K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy