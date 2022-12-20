Pensacola man charged with attempted homicide in connection with Saturday shooting: ECSO reports

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, they have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon.

Khiry Alexander Walker, 33, was charged with attempted homicide and possession of a convicted felon.

On Saturday, deputies responded to a shooting on Frisco Court, near Chaseville Street and Edgewater Drive. Deputies said upon arrival, they discovered a male victim who had been grazed on the leg by a firearm during an argument.

There were no other injuries reported, according to ECSO.

Walker was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.

