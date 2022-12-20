Read full article on original website
The classic Christmas movie with deep connections to Upstate New York
SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – Almost everyone knows the heartwrenching story of George Bailey from Bedford Falls. The 1946 holiday classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” is a staple each Christmas season, and the tear-jerker hits especially close to home for those in Upstate New York where the film is set.
Food Bank donations triple after David Muir featured Dinosaur’s charity chips on ABC World News Tonight
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Donations to the Food Back of Central New York tripled last week the day after the organization was featured on ABC World News Tonight. On his evening broadcast last Wednesday, Syracuse-area native David Muir visited Dinosaur Bar-B-Que’s Brooklyn location and interviewed owner, John Stage.
Power outage maps, closings and Live Doppler 9 here
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The arctic cold front scheduled to arrive midday Friday in Central New York might end up putting a crimp in pre-Christmas plans. Here is a list of things you might need quick access to during the storm. Stay up to date|Check the list of school...
North Country travelers scramble ahead of holiday blizzard
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — This will surely be an unforgettable holiday weekend. What experts have labeled the “storm of the century” hit the eastern portion of New York State on Friday, December 23. What first started as rain, rapidly changed to ice and snow. This mixed with...
NYSP advises North Country motorists to drive only for emergencies beginning Friday
NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — First responders are preparing for the upcoming storm and forecasted blizzard conditions on the way for the North Country. New York State Troopers said they will be checking major travel routes to make sure motorists are as safe as possible. Travel conditions are expected...
Cold to ease for CNY, lake effect continues for some
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It certainly looks and feels a lot like Christmas as the coldest air of the season has settled into CNY. For most of Central New York it is a cold but quiet Christmas night. Thankfully, the gusty winds that have been with us since Friday begin to ease.
New York State laws taking effect in 2023
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With 2022 coming to a close, we’ll be ringing in the new year with some new laws in New York State. Here are some of the notable laws going into effect in 2023. Minimum wage increase. Minimum wage in upstate New York is set...
Lake loses suit over her defeat in Arizona governor’s race
PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has thrown out Republican Kari Lake’s challenge of her defeat in the Arizona governor’s race to Democrat Katie Hobbs, rejecting her claim that problems with ballot printers at some polling places on Election Day were the result of intentional misconduct. In a...
