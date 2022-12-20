JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson issued a city-wide boil-water notice on Christmas Day until further notice. "We understand the timing is terrible. Please know that we hate to issue the notice during the Christmas holiday," city officials said in a statement. "The system has lost pressure due to line breaks that have not been identified. These breaks are likely caused by the weather. Water crews are actively trying to find these breaks in order to repair them as quickly as possible."

JACKSON, MS ・ 6 HOURS AGO