WATCH LIVE: Santa makes one last Mississippi visit to spread cheer in annual Christmas Eve parade
Before Santa hops in his sleigh in the North Pole — and while the elves are finishing up their final toy to-do lists — the jolly old elf and Mrs. Claus had to make one last visit to Mississippi to spread holiday cheer to children of all ages.
Christmas Eve toy drive held for kids in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes held his second toy giveaway of the year on Saturday, December 24. Stokes and members of the community were able to gather hundreds of toys for kids this Christmas. “If they didn’t have toys before Christmas Eve, they do now.” The giveaway was held at Medgar […]
Family still mourns on 80th birthday and 50th anniversary of the disappearance Mississippi U.S. Air Force veteran
When Jane Bennett Skelton speaks of her older brother, she still refers to him in the present tense, even though no one has seen him in 50 years. Thursday, Dec. 22, is the 80th birthday of Thomas Waring Bennett Jr., of Natchez, she said. “This date is also the date...
WLBT
Jackson seeking bids to demolish Casa Grande apartment complex... again
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson is again seeking bids to tear down an abandoned apartment complex in South Jackson. The city began advertising for bids to tear down the Casa Grande apartments at the corner of Terry Road and Sykes Road. The apartments have been empty for years.
Holiday toy giveaway held at Lanier High School
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Christmas won’t be canceled for many of Jackson’s youngest neighbors thanks to local schools and organizations who organized toy drives and other holiday giveaways. The event was hosted at the Lanier High School (LHS) gymnasium on Friday, December 23. Nearly 300 families registered for the toy giveaway. Families from the Georgetown, […]
WAPT
Cooking fire damages Jackson home
JACKSON, Miss. — A home on Savanna Street was damaged by a fire. The fire was reported at about 10 a.m. Thursday. Fire officials said someone was cooking at the house, which sparked the fire. A neighbor said an air fryer was to blame. Firefighters were able to extinguish...
WLBT
Many areas around South and Northwest Jackson have low water pressure, city says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many areas around South and Northwest Jackson have low water pressure, with some residents saying they have no water pressure. The City of Jackson says the O.B. Curtis Water Plant has slowed production. Crews are working to identify many of the leaks that are causing the loss in pressure.
WLBT
Jackson announces garbage collection hours for Christmas and New Year’s
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In observance of Christmas and New Year’s, the City of Jackson has a new holiday garbage pickup schedule. Leaders say garbage collection in Jackson will be suspended on Monday, December 26, and Monday, January 2. Services will resume on Thursday, December 29, and Thursday, January...
WLBT
UPDATE: Boil water notice issued for portions of Azalea Drive neighborhood in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An unfixed water main break has resulted in a Jackson neighborhood experiencing flooding. On top of the road turned river, Azalea Drive resident, Evelyn Jones, says this issue is going to get much worse Thursday night once the severe cold temperatures begin to roll into the Metro.
Fire destroys piece of Mississippi history dating back to 1700s and earliest days of state’s frontier
A Saturday fire destroyed part of a historic home in Mississippi that dates back to the late 1700s. The Adams County residence at 235 Foster Mound Road, known as Foster’s Mound, is a Greek Revival-style structure that began as a double-pen pen log tobacco house built atop an Indian mound by James Foster, who settled in Natchez during the English colonial period between 1763 and 1779. The tobacco house was later enlarged and remodeled to serve as a family residence for the Foster family.
WAPT
Fight breaks out at outlet mall in Pearl
PEARL, Miss. — A fight at the outlet mall in Pearl appears to have ended with cooler heads prevailing. The incident happened around 5 p.m. Saturday, as people were shopping on Christmas Eve at Rue 21 at the Outlets of Mississippi. A spokesperson for the city of Pearl said...
Crews work to fix fluctuating water pressure in Jackson
UPDATE: 12/24/2022 5:50 p.m. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – City officials said the issue likely causing fluctuating water pressure is a water main break at Northside and Manhattan. Crews are at the site working to repair the issue. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews are fixing water breaks and trying to find out what’s causing fluctuating water […]
WLBT
Parents of slain woman host toy drive in her honor
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Grieving parents who lost their daughter to gun violence in the capital city more than a year ago are now working to keep her memory alive. On Tuesday, they hosted “Angel Kay’s Toy Drive” in honor of their slain daughter. Kaylin Banyard, 21,...
WLBT
Morning fire in Jackson destroys one home, damages other
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In the midst of a cold front, an early morning fire at Fairbanks and Lamar Street destroyed one home and badly damaged another. No injuries were reported. By the time a Jackson Fire Department crew arrived at about 4:30 a.m., one house was fully engulfed and...
WAPT
Jackson firefighters battle blaze, subfreezing temperatures
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson firefighters battled a house fire early Friday morning when temperatures were below freezing. The fire was reported at about 4:30 a.m. at Fairfield and Lamar streets. The fire destroyed the home and damaged a neighboring house. The frigid temperatures froze the water as it was...
WAPT
Jackson under city-wide boil-water alert: 'We understand the timing is terrible'
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson issued a city-wide boil-water notice on Christmas Day until further notice. "We understand the timing is terrible. Please know that we hate to issue the notice during the Christmas holiday," city officials said in a statement. "The system has lost pressure due to line breaks that have not been identified. These breaks are likely caused by the weather. Water crews are actively trying to find these breaks in order to repair them as quickly as possible."
WAPT
Shelters open as bitter cold descends upon Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — Siberian air will affect over two-thirds of the country for the holiday season. Significant impacts will befelt in Mississippi through Christmas Day. Temperatures will rapidly fall into the teens by Friday morning. Some areas in north Mississippi could see single-digit wake-up temperatures. Real-feel values across the state could be in the single digits or the negatives Friday morning.
WLBT
Jackson home lost to fire Wednesday afternoon
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at a home in Jackson Wednesday afternoon. The fire occurred in the 700 block of Monterey Street. Jackson Fire Department responded within minutes of the fire. According to the assistant fire chief, Patrick Armon, the home was completely lost. Armon says that...
Free expungement clinic to be held in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A free expungement clinic will be held at the Adams County Safe Room on January 21, 2023. The Natchez Democrat reported the clinic will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 323 Liberty Road. Background checks are required to begin the expungement process. The clinic will be open […]
Citywide boil water notice issued for Jackson after line breaks
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A citywide boil water notice has been issued for the City of Jackson until further notice. This notice is for all surface water connections. It does not include the well system connections. Leaders said the system lost pressure due to line breaks that have not been identified. The breaks are suspected […]
