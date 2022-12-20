ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Gibson, MS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WJTV 12

Christmas Eve toy drive held for kids in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes held his second toy giveaway of the year on Saturday, December 24. Stokes and members of the community were able to gather hundreds of toys for kids this Christmas. “If they didn’t have toys before Christmas Eve, they do now.” The giveaway was held at Medgar […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Holiday toy giveaway held at Lanier High School

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Christmas won’t be canceled for many of Jackson’s youngest neighbors thanks to local schools and organizations who organized toy drives and other holiday giveaways. The event was hosted at the Lanier High School (LHS) gymnasium on Friday, December 23. Nearly 300 families registered for the toy giveaway. Families from the Georgetown, […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Cooking fire damages Jackson home

JACKSON, Miss. — A home on Savanna Street was damaged by a fire. The fire was reported at about 10 a.m. Thursday. Fire officials said someone was cooking at the house, which sparked the fire. A neighbor said an air fryer was to blame. Firefighters were able to extinguish...
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Fire destroys piece of Mississippi history dating back to 1700s and earliest days of state’s frontier

A Saturday fire destroyed part of a historic home in Mississippi that dates back to the late 1700s. The Adams County residence at 235 Foster Mound Road, known as Foster’s Mound, is a Greek Revival-style structure that began as a double-pen pen log tobacco house built atop an Indian mound by James Foster, who settled in Natchez during the English colonial period between 1763 and 1779. The tobacco house was later enlarged and remodeled to serve as a family residence for the Foster family.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Fight breaks out at outlet mall in Pearl

PEARL, Miss. — A fight at the outlet mall in Pearl appears to have ended with cooler heads prevailing. The incident happened around 5 p.m. Saturday, as people were shopping on Christmas Eve at Rue 21 at the Outlets of Mississippi. A spokesperson for the city of Pearl said...
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

Crews work to fix fluctuating water pressure in Jackson

UPDATE: 12/24/2022 5:50 p.m. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – City officials said the issue likely causing fluctuating water pressure is a water main break at Northside and Manhattan. Crews are at the site working to repair the issue. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews are fixing water breaks and trying to find out what’s causing fluctuating water […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Parents of slain woman host toy drive in her honor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Grieving parents who lost their daughter to gun violence in the capital city more than a year ago are now working to keep her memory alive. On Tuesday, they hosted “Angel Kay’s Toy Drive” in honor of their slain daughter. Kaylin Banyard, 21,...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Morning fire in Jackson destroys one home, damages other

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In the midst of a cold front, an early morning fire at Fairbanks and Lamar Street destroyed one home and badly damaged another. No injuries were reported. By the time a Jackson Fire Department crew arrived at about 4:30 a.m., one house was fully engulfed and...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Jackson firefighters battle blaze, subfreezing temperatures

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson firefighters battled a house fire early Friday morning when temperatures were below freezing. The fire was reported at about 4:30 a.m. at Fairfield and Lamar streets. The fire destroyed the home and damaged a neighboring house. The frigid temperatures froze the water as it was...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Jackson under city-wide boil-water alert: 'We understand the timing is terrible'

JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson issued a city-wide boil-water notice on Christmas Day until further notice. "We understand the timing is terrible. Please know that we hate to issue the notice during the Christmas holiday," city officials said in a statement. "The system has lost pressure due to line breaks that have not been identified. These breaks are likely caused by the weather. Water crews are actively trying to find these breaks in order to repair them as quickly as possible."
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Shelters open as bitter cold descends upon Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — Siberian air will affect over two-thirds of the country for the holiday season. Significant impacts will befelt in Mississippi through Christmas Day. Temperatures will rapidly fall into the teens by Friday morning. Some areas in north Mississippi could see single-digit wake-up temperatures. Real-feel values across the state could be in the single digits or the negatives Friday morning.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Jackson home lost to fire Wednesday afternoon

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at a home in Jackson Wednesday afternoon. The fire occurred in the 700 block of Monterey Street. Jackson Fire Department responded within minutes of the fire. According to the assistant fire chief, Patrick Armon, the home was completely lost. Armon says that...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Free expungement clinic to be held in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A free expungement clinic will be held at the Adams County Safe Room on January 21, 2023. The Natchez Democrat reported the clinic will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 323 Liberty Road. Background checks are required to begin the expungement process. The clinic will be open […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Citywide boil water notice issued for Jackson after line breaks

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A citywide boil water notice has been issued for the City of Jackson until further notice. This notice is for all surface water connections. It does not include the well system connections. Leaders said the system lost pressure due to line breaks that have not been identified. The breaks are suspected […]
JACKSON, MS

