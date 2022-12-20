Read full article on original website
One hospitalized after garage fire in Trumbull County
One person is in the hospital after a garage was destroyed by fire in Braceville.
wtae.com
Fayette County coroner called to Christmas Eve house fire
The Fayette County coroner was called to a house fire Christmas Eve night. 911 dispatchers say the call came in around 6:30 p.m. for a home on Shaffers Corner Road in the Big Brownfield section of South Union Township. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 is working to learn more about the...
Cause of fire that destroyed Tarentum garage, damaged neighboring house on Christmas Eve under investigation
The Allegheny County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a blaze that destroyed a garage and damaged a neighboring home in Tarentum on Saturday morning. Summit Hose Chief Josh Fox said the fire behind a home in the 200 block of West Ninth Avenue, along Sefts Way, in West Tarentum was reported shortly after 8 a.m.
WYTV.com
House heavily damaged after garage fire in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A house is heavily damaged after an early morning Christmas fire. It happened just after 5:15 a.m. on Sunday on the 2400 block of McQuiston Avenue. The fire started in the garage. While it was heavily damaged, officials are unsure if the house is a total loss.
butlerradio.com
Thompson Meat Market Destroyed In Christmas Fire
A longtime business in West Sunbury was completely destroyed in a Christmas Day morning fire. The first call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 10:15 a.m. for heavy smoke coming from Thompson’s Meat Market on Route 308. According to emergency dispatch calls, the fire appeared to start in the back of the building.
Community efforts return lost dog to Mercer humane agent
One family in Hermitage is grateful to have their dog home for the holidays.
2 sent to hospital after house fire in Columbiana
Two people were taken to Salem Regional Medical Center after a house fire in Columbiana.
WYTV.com
First responders celebrating holidays together
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Though many in the Valley are snug in their homes this Christmas Eve, first responders are celebrating the holiday with their work families. Lt. John Ragan has spent the last four days at Austintown’s Fire Station One dealing with severe weather and emergency calls.
Historic house catches on fire in New Springfield
A historic house in New Springfield caught on fire Thursday evening.
Downed wires cause street to close on East Side
Police are blocking a road after a car struck a pole, causing wires to come down.
WYTV.com
‘A Christmas miracle’ as lost dog returned to owner
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Just before the storm blew in, one Youngstown woman got a Christmas miracle when her lost dog was returned. “Oh, man. It was like a gift,” said Ella Evans. Two weeks ago, Evans’ dog Tony jumped out of the car and disappeared. Evans was...
Major Boardman road reopens after semi, trailer rollover
Police are on scene of a semi rollover on a major road in Boardman.
Mistake leads to homeless woman falling from tent during Pittsburgh encampment clearance
PITTSBURGH, Penn. - A recent operation to clear a homeless encampment on the North Side of Pittsburgh ended in a disturbing incident involving a homeless woman. According to sources, work crews assisting people being asked to leave the encampment on Stockton Avenue did not realize that a homeless woman was still in a tent when they began the operation.
Woman in critical condition after late-night crash in Sewickley Heights
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Authorities are investigating a crash Saturday night in Sewickley Heights that left two women hospitalized, one critically. Emergency responders were notified at 10:14 p.m. December 24th of a single-vehicle rollover crash in the 500 block of Fern Hollow Road. Authorities said the driver of the car, an 18-year-old man, was not injured in the crash. Two female passengers, an 18-year-old and a 20-year-old, were taken to area hospitals for undisclosed injuries. Police said the 20-year-old was said to be in critical condition. The 18-year-old is in stable condition.
Local animal organizations rescue pets left out in freezing temps
For a few days now First News has been warning pet owners to make sure to bring their animals inside when temperatures are dangerously cold.
Family asks for Christmas cards after father’s decorations vandalized
A Facebok post read, "you broke the heart of an old man who may be having his last Christmas."
WYTV.com
The Basement Outreach Ministries closing its doors
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – After 14 years of feeding the hungry, helping the addicted and providing hope to people in need in Warren, The Basement Outreach Ministries will close at the end of the year. The Basement started with four people praying for the city and evolved into so...
WYTV.com
Warming stations open in Columbiana County
COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Three warming stations are opening up tonight in Columbiana County because of an outage in Unity Township. It was caused by an accident on Route 14, according to the county’s EMA director. Power is not expected to be restored until possibly Saturday afternoon.
WYTV.com
Area concert goes on as planned despite winter weather
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Despite parking bans and many businesses and churches canceling services, one local concert went on as planned Friday night. At West Side Bowl in Youngstown, the second annual Dec. 23 concert took place. When we stopped by around 5:30 p.m., The Goners, a band made...
yourerie
Motorists diverted in Erie County after massive pileup on turnpike
Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth gives an update on the response to a pileup along the Ohio Turnpike on Friday morning which involved dozens of cars and resulted in multiple fatalities. Motorists diverted in Erie County after massive pileup …. Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth gives an update on the...
