ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
wtae.com

Fayette County coroner called to Christmas Eve house fire

The Fayette County coroner was called to a house fire Christmas Eve night. 911 dispatchers say the call came in around 6:30 p.m. for a home on Shaffers Corner Road in the Big Brownfield section of South Union Township. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 is working to learn more about the...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

House heavily damaged after garage fire in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A house is heavily damaged after an early morning Christmas fire. It happened just after 5:15 a.m. on Sunday on the 2400 block of McQuiston Avenue. The fire started in the garage. While it was heavily damaged, officials are unsure if the house is a total loss.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
butlerradio.com

Thompson Meat Market Destroyed In Christmas Fire

A longtime business in West Sunbury was completely destroyed in a Christmas Day morning fire. The first call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 10:15 a.m. for heavy smoke coming from Thompson’s Meat Market on Route 308. According to emergency dispatch calls, the fire appeared to start in the back of the building.
WEST SUNBURY, PA
WYTV.com

First responders celebrating holidays together

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Though many in the Valley are snug in their homes this Christmas Eve, first responders are celebrating the holiday with their work families. Lt. John Ragan has spent the last four days at Austintown’s Fire Station One dealing with severe weather and emergency calls.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

‘A Christmas miracle’ as lost dog returned to owner

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Just before the storm blew in, one Youngstown woman got a Christmas miracle when her lost dog was returned. “Oh, man. It was like a gift,” said Ella Evans. Two weeks ago, Evans’ dog Tony jumped out of the car and disappeared. Evans was...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman in critical condition after late-night crash in Sewickley Heights

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Authorities are investigating a crash Saturday night in Sewickley Heights that left two women hospitalized, one critically. Emergency responders were notified at 10:14 p.m. December 24th of a single-vehicle rollover crash in the 500 block of Fern Hollow Road. Authorities said the driver of the car, an 18-year-old man, was not injured in the crash. Two female passengers, an 18-year-old and a 20-year-old, were taken to area hospitals for undisclosed injuries. Police said the 20-year-old was said to be in critical condition. The 18-year-old is in stable condition.
SEWICKLEY, PA
WYTV.com

The Basement Outreach Ministries closing its doors

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – After 14 years of feeding the hungry, helping the addicted and providing hope to people in need in Warren, The Basement Outreach Ministries will close at the end of the year. The Basement started with four people praying for the city and evolved into so...
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Warming stations open in Columbiana County

COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Three warming stations are opening up tonight in Columbiana County because of an outage in Unity Township. It was caused by an accident on Route 14, according to the county’s EMA director. Power is not expected to be restored until possibly Saturday afternoon.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Area concert goes on as planned despite winter weather

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Despite parking bans and many businesses and churches canceling services, one local concert went on as planned Friday night. At West Side Bowl in Youngstown, the second annual Dec. 23 concert took place. When we stopped by around 5:30 p.m., The Goners, a band made...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
yourerie

Motorists diverted in Erie County after massive pileup on turnpike

Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth gives an update on the response to a pileup along the Ohio Turnpike on Friday morning which involved dozens of cars and resulted in multiple fatalities. Motorists diverted in Erie County after massive pileup …. Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth gives an update on the...
ERIE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy