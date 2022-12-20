Read full article on original website
Daily Beast
MoMA and Santa Barbara Museum of Art Hit With Nazi Loot Lawsuits
The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York City and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art in California allegedly possess two artworks looted by the Nazis which descendants of their original Jewish owner now want returned. The museums face two lawsuits filed last week by Timothy Reif, a judge...
Botticelli’s Secret by Joseph Luzzi review – a great mystery in the picture
It is not unknown for tourists to faint in front of Botticelli’s 1486 masterpiece The Birth of Venus. Such swoons of delight have been labelled “Stendhal syndrome” after the French novelist, who first reported feeling overwhelmed by the art and monuments of Florence in 1817. Those who emerge today from the Uffizi Gallery needing a lie-down explain that it is because of the sheer beauty of Botticelli’s strawberry-blond goddess, arriving on land in her giant scallop shell. The image, at once fleshy and refined, luscious and bookish, is the perfect picture of an earthly paradise.
Atlas Obscura
Our Favorite New Places of 2022
According to the Greek philosopher Heraclitus, the only constant in life is change. Every day the world around us becomes different in a million different ways: a tree grows a new leaf, a new baby is born, a giant suspended aquarium bursts in the middle of the night. All of that change means there are always new things to see and stories to tell. This past year, Atlas Obscura’s community of explorers has shared the stories of more than 1,500 places from every corner of the world.
France 24
Pikovsky family behind Holocaust documentary honoured at French ceremony
Holocaust survivors and local officials gathered in the Paris suburb of Boulogne-Billancourt on Tuesday to pay homage to the Pikovsky family, whose story was uncovered in an award-winning documentary by FRANCE 24 journalist Stéphanie Trouillard. In 2010, a collection of wartime letters and photographs was discovered in an old...
The Artist who creates art on Chewing Gum Stains across the streets of the UK and Europe
Ben Wilson was born in the 60s at Cambridge and grew up in Barnet, North London, in a lively and creative household in which he was one of six children. His parents were artists, and he made things throughout his childhood — from clay, bricks, wood, or whatever was at hand.
BBC
Nottinghamshire aristocrats' unseen collection to go on display
Artworks and unusual objects collected over 400 years by an aristocratic family are to go on display. The items from the Portland Collection include rare Tudor and Jacobean portraits, jewellery and tapestries. The pieces will make up an exhibition which is to open at Welbeck Abbey, in Nottinghamshire, next year.
artscanvas.org
Museum works to repatriate artifacts looted from West Africa
Judy Woodruff: As a debate over how and when to repatriate art continues to roil, one clear-cut case of looting in the 19th century has art leaders taking strong stands now. Jeffrey Brown went to look at a museum that is confronting the controversial origins of some of its collection.
housebeautiful.com
Newcastle crowned the UK’s Capital of Christmas for 2022
Newcastle has officially been crowned the UK's very first Capital of Christmas. The study, which was undertaken by the budgeting experts at Park Christmas Savings, assessed the festive activities taking place in every town and city across the UK. And it revealed Geordies to be the nation's ultimate Christmas revellers.
newbooksnetwork.com
Practicescapes and the Buddhists of Baoshan
How should one dwell in endtime? In this SPIDER-spun web of a book, Wendi Adamek guides readers to the visual and textual traces left by Buddhist nuns, monks, and devotees on mountainsides in Baoshan, north central China, and through them, the soteriology of Buddhism in the medieval world. The convents have vanished and the stones weathered, but the skillful work in maintaining co-constitutive relations is as palpable as ever.
Osaka Restaurant Offers Japanese Cuisine in Destin, Florida
Hibachi meal at Osaka restaurant in Destin, FloridaPhoto byGabriella Korosi. Recently visiting Florida, I was able to dine at the Japanese Osaka Hibachi Restaurant and Steakhouse and have a wonderful Hibachi meal for dinner for the first time. The restaurant is located in Destin, Florida with easy access and parking. The restaurant is family owned and is located in three different places in Florida. Before you enter the restaurant immediately the surrounding garden and water features grab your attention. There is a feeling that this space is welcoming, thoroughly cared for, and maintained well. My first impression was very positive.
game-news24.com
Avatar 2: Native peoples demand boycott
Avatar, 12/25/22 at 6:00, by Sara Petzold Avatar: The Way of Water has been criticised by indigenous activists, the past’s lib-dead story of James Cameron and the White Savior. Navajo and Cheyenne officials called for a boycott because of the idea of racist stereotypes. While Avatar: The Way of...
An $18 Throw Pillow Helped an Art Collector Find a Stolen $10 Million Dutch Master Painting
Art collector Cliff Schorer recently located a missing painting by Dutch master Hendrick Avercamp after finding an image of it online on a $18 throw pillow. Last year, Schorer used a reverse image search engine to find an image of Winter Landscape with Skater and Other Figures, stolen in 1978 and now worth around $10 million, on the print-on-demand website Pixels.com. By looking at the metadata of Pixels.com image, Schorer was able to determine that it was taken years after the famous theft. Schorer traced the painting to a sale at a European art fair in 1995 under the name of Barent Avercamp, the artist’s nephew...
eastcityart.com
Vermeer’s Secrets at the National Gallery of Art
I always enjoyed teaching Vermeer in the art survey courses I taught for many years. Although not a specialist in this area of art history, and perhaps because of that, I felt free to wax heartily on the delicacy of his vision, on how different he was from his peers in the Netherlands in the mid-seventeenth century—not only in the way he presented his genre subjects, but specifically in his technique. I always spoke about the extraordinary finesse of his luminous surfaces, and his achievement in the small number of surviving works of an expressive eloquence, of what might be called a visual poetry unmatched by his contemporaries.
Nigerian Photographer Stephen Tayo Shows His Range In New London Exhibition
Lagos-based 28-year-old photographer Stephen Tayo has made a name for himself as a vivid documentor of Nigerians’ unique fashion sense for the New York Times, VICE, and Vogue, as well as a portraitist of major African cultural figures like Burna Boy and Davido. This fall, however, Tayo was featured in Human Stories: The Satirists, a group exhibition at London’s NOW Gallery. The show, which also featured Thandiwe Muriu, Bubi Canal, Leonard Suryajaya, Nyugen Smith, and Thy Tran, explored satire in photography and how it can be used to develop and nurture interconnected identities of gender, race, and class. In recent years, Tayo...
Atlas Obscura
History’s First Named Author Was a Mesopotamian Priestess
In Atlas Obscura’s Q&A series She Was There, we talk to female scholars who are writing long-forgotten women back into history. History’s first recorded author was a woman named Enheduanna. Born sometime in the latter half of the 23rd century BC, Enheduanna was the high priestess of the ancient Mesopotamian city of Ur. It was a political role as well as a religious one; as the daughter of a powerful king, Enheduanna was no stranger to affairs of the state. In her writing, she wielded her pen for peace, working to unite a fractured kingdom.
BBC
Strikes in Christmas run-up hit airports, trains and post
Travellers opt for coaches to avoid impact of train strikes. There’s a steady flow of people here at Victoria Coach station. While it pours with rain outside, passengers departing from London huddle into the main departures entrance, lugging their suitcases behind them. Others arrive here in the centre of...
The Ghost of an Idea: A reflection on Charles Dickens and the history and meaning of the season
Since the stone age, winter festivals have bestowed their warming glow of fire and light and bountiful feast in nearly every culture of human civilization drudging through the cold, dark, biting months surrounding the solstice. Using the stars and sun as a guide for monitoring the seasons, humans through history sowed their crops, stocked food […] The post The Ghost of an Idea: A reflection on Charles Dickens and the history and meaning of the season appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Atlas Obscura
German Lebkuchen Are a Labor of Love with a Centuries-Old History
In 1296, in the city of Ulm on the Danube River, Franconian monks invented a culinary wonder. Thanks to the Old Salt Road, a trading route through Germany out to the Far East, the monks had access to cinnamon, cloves, and anise. They didn’t have much in the way of butter, flour, or sugar, but they had nuts from the forest and honey from the monastery’s apiaries.
The Indigenous History of the Cuetlaxochitl— AKA the Poinsettia
The poinsettia is considered a Christmas plant worldwide, but its origins are actually rooted deeply in Indigenous Mexica culture and medicine. Originally known as cuetlaxochitl, the plant eventually found its way into modern holiday culture. Now it’s distributed at supermarkets worldwide. But there’s a good case to be made for returning to its original name. Read on to learn more.
