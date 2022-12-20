ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to stay warm during a winter storm power outage

By Jim Hagerty
 5 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With more wintery weather on the horizon, the chances of losing power becomes greater for residents across the region.

Snow and ice buildup, along with high winds, are the most common causes of power outages during a winter storm . Extremely cold temperatures can also cause electric grids to fail.

When these things happen, experts say there are five important things to remember in cases where getting to a dwelling with heat isn’t possible. Here’s what you need know, according to Consumer Reports .

Get a portable generator if possible

Waiting until you’re already without electricity and heat to grab a generator could be a problem because during emergencies, they tend to fly off the shelves. That is why it is a good idea, if you live in an area where power outages are common during winter storms to own one just in case. If you do buy a portable generator, Consumer Reports guide on how can help you get it up and running .

Move to a south-facing room

Rooms with south-facing windows, even when the sun isn’t out, can help you maximize what heat is still inside your home during a winter power outage. A simple compass will help you find which room in your house is facing south.

Seal window and doors

It’s no secret that keeping warm air inside the house and cold air outside will be key to conserving heat when the power is out. While weather stripping and caulking is the best way to seal leaky windows and doors, blankets, towels, duct tape, and clear plastic can be used in a pinch.

Use a fireplace if possible

If you’re in an apartment or home with a fireplace or wood stove, having a nice fire going during a winter storm power outage is never a bad idea. If a fireplace or stove isn’t available portable propane heaters that are safe for indoor use can suffice. But, never fall asleep with a fire going or a portage heater running.

Indoor Camping

Setting up a tent inside your home during a winter storm power outage can be a good way to stay warm. Dressing in layers, using sleeping bags, and sleeping close together is recommended.

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

